Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pro Re Nata

119 Reviews

$

6135 Rockfish Gap Tnpk

Crozet, VA 22932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beans Deep Coffee Stout

4.6%ABV, 41 IBU - Malt: marris otter, flaked barley, roasted barley, crystal 120, black Hops: first goldCoffee, roasted by GRIT Coffee, used in this medium-bodied stout enhances notes of dark chocolate and espresso.

Beans Deep Half Pour

$3.15

California Love Amber Lager

Cali Love 16

$6.50

Cali Love 20

$7.50

Cali Love Half Pour

$3.50

Cali Love 32oz growler

$8.50

Cali Love 62oz growler

$14.50

Counter Hopweisse

Counter 16

$6.50

Coutner 20

$7.50

Counter 32 growler

$8.50

Counter 64 growler

$14.50

Counter half pour

$3.25

Dip Hop

Dip Hop 16oz

$6.50

Dip Hop 20 oz

$7.50

Dip Hop 32 oz growler

$8.50

Dip Hop 64 oz growler

$14.50

Dip Hop half pour

$3.25

Doctor's Orders

Drs 16

$7.00

Drs 20

$8.00

Drs 32

$9.25

Drs 64

$15.25

Drs 1/2 pour

$3.50

Double Blind DIPA

Double Blind DIPA 13oz

$6.00

Double Blind DIPA 16oz

$7.00

Double Blind DIPA 32oz

$8.50

Double Blind DIPA 64oz

$14.50

Garden Variety

Garden Variety Blonde 16

$6.50

Garden Variety Blonde 20

$7.50

Garden Variety Blonde Growler 32

$8.50

Garden Variety Blonde Growler 64

$14.50

Garden Variety Blonde Half Pour

$3.25

Gnarles Barley

Gnarles 16oz

$7.00

Gnarles 20oz

$8.00

Gnarles 32oz

$9.25

Gnarles 64oz

$15.25

Gnarles Half Pour

$3.50

Hop Drone IPA

6.5%ABV, 71 IBU - The dry hopping of our “West Coast” IPA lends tropical flavors and aromas and notes of pine.

Hop Drone Half Pour

$3.25

Hop's Treatment

Hop's Treatment 16oz

$6.50

Hop's Treatment 20oz

$7.50

Hop's Treatment Half Pour

$3.25

Hop's Treatment 32oz Growler

$8.50

Hop's Treatment 64oz Growler

$14.50

Hoppy Belgian

Hoppy Belgian 16oz

$6.50

Hoppy Belgian 20oz

$7.50

Hoppy Belgian 32oz

$8.50

Hoppy Belgian 64oz

$14.50

Iron Horse Kolsch

Kolsch 16

$7.00

Kolsch 20

$8.00

Kolsch Growler 32

$9.25

Kolsch Growler 64

$15.25

Kolsch Half Pour

$3.50

KOLSCH PINT w BEER (non-event)

$10.00

Leave it at the Door

LIATD 16oz

$7.00

LIATD 20oz

$8.00

LIATD Growler 32oz

$9.25

LIATD Growler 64oz

$15.25

LIATD Half Pour

$3.50

Monks Medicine

Monks 13.5

$6.50

Monks 16

$7.50

Monks 32 growler

$8.50

Monks 64 growler

$14.50

Monks Half Pour

$3.25

Nelson's Law

Nelson's 16oz

$6.50

Nelson's 20oz

$7.50

Nelson's 32oz

$8.50

Nelson's 64oz

$14.50

Nelson's half pour

$3.25

Not On Call DIPA

Not On Call 13.5 oz

$6.00

Not On Call 16 Oz

$7.00

Not On Call 32 Oz Growler

$8.50

Not On Call 64 Oz Growler

$14.50

Not On Call Half Pour`

$3.00

Oktoberfest

Oktober 16

$7.00

Oktober 20

$8.00

Oktober 32 growler

$9.25

Oktober 64 growler

$15.25

Oktober Half Pour

$3.50

On Call

On Call 16

$6.50

On Call 20

$7.50

On Call 32oz Growler

$8.50

On Call 64oz Growler

$14.00

On Call Half Pour

$3.25

Red Red Ale

Red 16

$7.00

Red 20

$8.00

Red 32 growler

$9.25

Red 64 growler

$15.25

Red Half Pour

$3.50

Seasonal Effective Saison

Saison 16

$7.00

Saison 20

$8.00

Saison 32

$9.25

Saison 64

$15.25

Saison Half Pour

$3.50

Skyline Hazy IPA

Hazy Skyline IPA 16

$6.50

Hazy Skyline IPA 20

$7.50

Hazy Skyline IPA Growler 32

$8.50

Hazy Skyline IPA Growler 64

$14.50

Sound Check American Lager

ABV 4.6% Brewed with corn and rice, this American Lager is extremely light, low-calorie, low-carb, and low-ABV. It is our take on one of America's most iconic beers.

Sound Check Lager 16

$6.25

Sound Check Lager 20

$7.25

Sound Check Lager Growler 32

$8.25

Sound Check Lager Growler 64

$14.25

Sound Check Lager Half Pour

$3.15

Spoonful of Medicine Sour

Sour 16

$6.75

Sour 20

$7.75

Sour 32

$9.00

Sour 64

$15.00

Sour Half Pour

$3.45

Swedish Breakfast Stout

ABV 9.1% Brewed with whole cinnamon sticks and fresh ground coffee from Grit, this imperial stout hides its ABV with rich notes of chocolate, caramel, and roasted grain.

Swedish B'fast Stout 13.5

$6.50

Swedish B'fast Stout 16

$7.50

Swedish B'fast Stout Growler 32

$8.50

Swedish B'fast Stout Growler 64

$14.50

Swedish B'fast Stout Half Pour

$3.25

Tapped Out Pils

5.8%ABV, 12 IBU - An authentic Czech-style pilsner. Hallertau blanc hops add a unique white wine and floral aroma to complement the bold Saaz character that is tradition.

Tapped Out Pilsner 4pk

$14.95Out of stock

5.8%ABV, 12 IBU - An authentic Czech-style pilsner. Hallertau blanc hops add a unique white wine and floral aroma to complement the bold Saaz character that is tradition.

Tapped Out Pils Half Pour

$2.95

Waiting Room Juicy IPA

Waiting Room 16oz

$6.50

Waiting Room 20oz

$7.50

Waiting Room 32oz

$8.50

Waiting Room 64oz

$14.50

Waiting Room Half Pour

$3.25

Beyond the Pale Ale

Beyond 16

$6.50

Beyond 20

$7.50

Beyond 32 growler

$8.50

Beyond 64 growler

$14.50

Beyond half pour

$3.50

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Veggie Slice

$5.30

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.30

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO Pizza 10" (base)

$11.00

BYO Pizza 16" (base)`

$17.00

Cheese Pies

Cheese Sm

$10.00

Cheese Lg

$16.50

Pepperoni Pies

Pepperoni Sm

$11.50

Pepperoni Lg

$18.00

Margherita Pies

Margherita Sm

$14.00

Margherita Lg

$24.00

Meat Lovers Pies

Meat Lovers Sm

$15.00

Meat Lovers Lg

$24.50

Supreme Pies

Supreme Sm

$15.00

Supreme Lg

$24.50

Wings

Wings 8pc

$14.00

Wings 12pc

$18.00

Boneless Wings (10 pc)

Boneless Wings (10 pc)

$14.00

Cheese Bread Sticks

Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozz Sticks w/ Marinara

Mozz Sticks w/ Marinara

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Stromboli

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$10.00

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap w Fries

$12.00

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewpub & Music Hall located in Crozet, VA. Stop in to enjoy all that we offer - "As Needed"!

Location

6135 Rockfish Gap Tnpk, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

Gallery
Pro Re Nata image
Pro Re Nata image
Pro Re Nata image
Pro Re Nata image

Similar restaurants in your area

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Blue Mountain Brewery - Afton Brewpub
orange star4.5 • 3,981
9519 Critzers Shop Rd. Afton, VA 22920
View restaurantnext
Kardinal Hall
orange star4.4 • 443
722 Preston Ave Ste 101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Downtown - Charlottesville
orange starNo Reviews
946 Grady Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Champion Grill
orange star4.0 • 78
2075 Bond Street Charlottesville, VA 22901
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing IX
orange star3.7 • 310
520 Second Street SE Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Crozet

CROZET PIZZA
orange star4.3 • 910
5793 Three Notched Road Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Crozet Plaza
orange star4.4 • 340
5752 Three Notched Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crozet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston