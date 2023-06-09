Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Pro Thai 1575 Lexington Ave

238 Reviews

$

1575 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10029

Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir fried rice noodle with bean sprout, scallion, egg, and PEANUT.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Stir fried wide noodle with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, and egg.

Spring Roll - VG

Spring Roll - VG

$8.00

Homemade vegetable rolls fried to crisp. VG


Catering Deals

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$60.00+

Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$60.00+

Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$60.00+

Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$60.00+

Thai basil leaves, fried egg, onion, bell pepper, and chili, . Mixed with rice. Spicy.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$60.00+

Classic Thai fried rice with onions, tomatoes, scallions and egg with light soy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$60.00+

Hawaiian pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg mixed with delicious rice and soy sauce.

Pad Kra Pow

Pad Kra Pow

$60.00+

Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.

Pad Cashew Nut

Pad Cashew Nut

$60.00+

Sautéed batter fried meat, Pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, roasted bell pepper, scallions and chili jam. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$60.00+

Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$60.00+

Red creamy Thai chili paste with bamboo shoot, eggplant, string beans and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$60.00+

Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$60.00+

Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.

Appetizers

Our Authentic and Popular Thai Appetizers
Edamame - GF/VG

Edamame - GF/VG

$6.00Out of stock

Organic soybeans with sea salt. GF/VG

Spring Roll - VG

Spring Roll - VG

$8.00

Homemade vegetable rolls fried to crisp. VG

Fried Tofu - GF/VG

$8.00

Silken tofu served with peanut chili sauce. GF/VG

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables.

Steamed Dumpling

Steamed Dumpling

$8.00

Stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and shiitake.

Chicken and Shrimp Fritter

Chicken and Shrimp Fritter

$8.00

Stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and shiitake.

Pork Popper

Pork Popper

$8.00

Fried marinated pork jerky.

Summer Roll - GF/VG

Summer Roll - GF/VG

$9.00

Wrapped mixed greens and tofu served with peanut sauce. GF/VG

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

Fried pastry stuffed with curry, onion, potato, and chicken.

Golden Shrimp Roll

Golden Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Deep fried rice paper wrapped whole shrimp.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.

Chicken Wing

$10.00

Deep fried marinated wings served with garlic sesame soy or Sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Tender

$10.00

Deep fried marinated tender served with garlic sesame soy or sweet chili sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Served with dill tartar sauce.

-----------------------------------

Soup and Salad

Tom Yum Soup / Chicken

Tom Yum Soup / Chicken

$6.00+

Spicy and flavorful shrimp stock infused with lemongrass and Thai chili paste.

Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp

Tom Yum Soup / Shrimp

$6.00+

Spicy and flavorful shrimp stock infused with lemongrass and Thai chili paste.

Tom Kha Soup / Chicken - GF

Tom Kha Soup / Chicken - GF

$6.00+

Rich and creamy coconut soup infused with classic Thai herbs.

Tom Kha Soup / Shrimp - GF

Tom Kha Soup / Shrimp - GF

$6.00+

Rich and creamy coconut soup infused with classic Thai herbs.

Green Salad - GF/VG

$10.00

Mixed vegetables and tofu with peanut sauce.

Papaya Salad - GF/VG

$10.00

Zesty salad with papaya, string bean, tomato, carrot, and PEANUT.

Larb Gai - GF

$11.00

Minced chicken salad with cilantro, scallion, shallot, mint, and cucumber.

PLUE RECOMMENDED

Jumbo Crab Pad Thai

$20.00

Stir fried rice noodle with beansprout, scallion, egg, and PEANUT.

Jumbo Crab Fried Rice

Jumbo Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

With onion, scallion, and egg served with spicy lime sauce.

Ka prow Gai with Fried Egg

$17.00

Spicy basil minced chicken over rice.

Crispy Duck Panang Curry

$25.00

Spiced curry served with rice.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo - Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Combo - Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Combo - Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Combo - Sticky Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

With onion, tomato, scallion, carrot, and egg

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

with onion, bell pepper, string bean, chili, and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

With cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and egg.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$15.00

With mushroom, tomato, onion, scallion, egg, and Special TOM YUM chili paste.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

With bamboo shoot, eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, and basil.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

With bamboo shoot, eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, and basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

With broccoli, string bean, bell pepper, basil and kaffir lime leaf.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.00

With onion, potato, and PEANUT.

Noodles

Many choices of Authentic Thai Noodles for our local chefs.
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir fried rice noodle with bean sprout, scallion, egg, and PEANUT.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Stir fried wide noodle with Chinese broccoli, and egg.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Stir fried wide noodle with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, and egg.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

Traditional spicy soup with lime juice, chili paste, mushroom, bell peppers, onion, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir leaves and serve with steamed Thai rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts.

Sautéed

Our traditional wok and sautéed dishes from a local Thai Chef.
Pad Ka Prow

Pad Ka Prow

$15.00

Thai basil, onion, garlic, string bean, and bell pepper.

Pad Cashew Nut

Pad Cashew Nut

$15.00

Cashew nut, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, scallion, celery, and chili paste.

Spicy Eggplant Ka Prow

$15.00

With Japanese eggplant, onion, garlic, bell pepper, basil, and chili.

Chinese Brocolli Stir-Fry

Chinese Brocolli Stir-Fry

$15.00

Sauteed Chinese broccoli with garlic sauce. Gluten free Vegan option available

American Broccoli Stir-Fry

American Broccoli Stir-Fry

$15.00

Sauteed American broccoli with garlic sauce. Gluten free Vegan option available

Basil Ground Chicken Krapow With Fried Egg

Basil Ground Chicken Krapow With Fried Egg

$17.00

Groud chicken, fresh basil, onions, red bell peppers in chili and garlic basil sauce with crispy fried egg. Gluten free Vegan option available

Rama Peanut Sauce

Rama Peanut Sauce

$15.00

Peanut curry with steamed seasonal vegetables.

Kao Mun Gai

Thai Chicken Rice
KAO MUN GAI Original

KAO MUN GAI Original

$16.00

Original Thai Chicken Rice. Delicious chicken breast and thigh over authentic chicken rice with ginger sauce.

KAO MUN GAI TOD

KAO MUN GAI TOD

$16.00

Thai Fried Chicken Rice. The original with crispy fried chicken.

KAO MUN GAI COMBO

KAO MUN GAI COMBO

$18.00

Best of both worlds. Half The Original and half Fried Chicken Rice!

Side / Add-ons

Roti - 2 pieces

Roti - 2 pieces

$4.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Lychee earl grey iced tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea w Lychee

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Limenade with basil seed

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingle Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Ginger tumeric iced ted

$5.00

Singha

$7.00

Chang

$7.00

Glass Red

$14.00

Glass White

$14.00

Bottle Red

$48.00

Bottle White

$48.00

Vegan

Thai Vegan Menu is here now.
Vegan Pad Thai

Vegan Pad Thai

$15.00

Vegan Pad See Ew

$15.00

Vegan Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Vegan Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00
Vegan Thai Fried Rice

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Pad Kra Pow

$15.00

Pad Cashew nut

$15.00

Rama Peanut Sauce

$15.00
Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Panang Curry

$15.00

Massaman Curry

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Thai comfort food deal in town! authentic, delicious, and excellent value

Website

Location

1575 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10029

Directions

Gallery
Pro Thai image
Pro Thai image

