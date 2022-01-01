Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub imageView gallery

Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub

817 Reviews

$$

230 SE Court Ave

Pendleton, OR 97801

Order Again

Beer

Sour Mix 25.4 Ounce

$15.00
Crowler - A Beer Named Sue - Golden Ale

Crowler - A Beer Named Sue - Golden Ale

$7.50

4.6% ABV, 18 IBU. Sue is brewed exclusively with Gold Rush Malt, using Full Pint barley grown in North Powder and malted in Baker City. Literally brewed in the state of Eastern Oregon!

Crowler - Huckleberry Wheat

Crowler - Huckleberry Wheat

$7.50

5.4% ABV, 15 IBU. Our seasonal fruit ale uses white wheat, Vienna, and acidulated malt, with wild huckleberries added post-fermentation.

Crowler - Belgian Blond

Crowler - Belgian Blond

$8.50

7.5% ABV, 20 IBU, 17.1 OG Some beers are all about the hops. Others, the malt. Our latest seasonal is an expression of the yeast. Notes of honey, meyer lemon, and floral perfume greet you with a smooth dry finish.

Crowler - Wheatstock - Hefeweizen

Crowler - Wheatstock - Hefeweizen

$7.50

5.3% ABV, 20 IBU. Wheatstock is an American Wheat Ale brewed with 60% white winter wheat malt. A tribute to the local wheat farmers and the infamous Helix music festival of the same name.

Crowler - Righteous Indignation - Organic Red

Crowler - Righteous Indignation - Organic Red

$7.50

5.5% ABV, 26 IBU. Organic 2-row, Munich, Crystal 15, 40, Amber, and Chocolate malts combine to create this bright, malty yet dry, American-style Red Ale

Crowler - Ella - India Pale Ale

Crowler - Ella - India Pale Ale

$7.50

6.8% ABV, 55 IBU. Hop-heads rejoice - Ella is a big, hoppy, IPA brewed with Apollo, Cascade, Amarillo, Chinook, Ella, and dry-hopped with Centennial hops. Floor malted Maris Otter barley from teh U.K., vienna and crystal malts balances it all out

Crowler - Christmas Carole

$8.50
Crowler - Bruce/Lee - Porter

Crowler - Bruce/Lee - Porter

$7.50

7.4% ABV, 30 IBU. Rich and chocolate-y with a strong coffee flavor, this robust porter is compsed of five different specialty malts. Winner of Beervana writer Jeff Alworth's coveted "Satorti Award"

Crowler- Packard

$7.50

Crowler- Uter

$7.50
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

230 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub image

