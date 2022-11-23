Prodigy Burger and Bar
1,816 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.
Location
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carmel
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurant
Sahm's Ale House Carmel - Village Ale House
4.2 • 384
12819 E New Market St Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurant