Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg | 773 E. Main St. Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg

Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg | 773 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

773 E. Main St

Brownsburg, IN 46112

BEFORE BURGERS

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$13.95

Beer-battered, deep-fried shrimp, coated in our delicious dynamite sauce served overa bed of Asian slaw

IN-A-PICKLE

$8.95

Crispy, beer-battered pickle spears with ranch

PRODIGY NACHOS

$13.45

House-fried tortilla chips topped with ground chorizo, queso blanco, salsa, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

$8.45

Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch

BYO DIP TRIO

$12.95

House-fried tortilla chips served with your choice of 3 of the following

SOFT PRETZEL

$8.95

Three salted pretzels, served with your choice of house-made queso or honey mustard dipping sauce

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.45

Beer battered onion rings finished with Prodigy Dust and served with our signature sauce

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$8.95

Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce or seasoning, served with carrots and celery.

12 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.95

Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce orseasoning, served with carrots and celery.

18 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.95

Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce orseasoning, served with carrots and celery.

GREENS & WRAPS

CAESAR

$8.45

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese add Chicken add Shrimp add Salmon

SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.45

Crispy fried buffalo tenders, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and your dressing selection

SEASONAL SALAD

$9.95

Arcadian blend, apples, cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with apple vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

$14.95

Grilled salmon on a bed of Arcadian blend, topped with peaches, oranges, freshly shredded beets and goat cheese served with sesame ginger dressing Substitute chicken breast

TY COBB

$14.95

Romaine, topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, red onions and your choice of dressing

WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.45

Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection

WRAP CAESAR

$8.45

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese sun-dried tomato wrap add Chicken add Salmon add Shrimp

WRAP SEASONAL

$9.95

Arcadian blend, apples, cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with apple vinaigrette

WRAP TY COBB

$14.95

Romaine lettuce mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion in a sun-dried tomato wrap with your choice of dressing

SALMON WRAP

$14.95

Grilled salmon on a bed of Arcadian blend, topped with peaches, oranges, freshly shredded beets and goat cheese served with sesame ginger dressing Substitute chicken breast

NOT BURGERS

HOOSIER DADDY

$14.45

An Indiana favorite. Hand-breaded, deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on a house bun

BLT WITH A TWIST

$12.95

A heap of bacon, lettuce and tomato, topped with garlic aioli between two slices of Texas toast

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.45

Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast, drenched in buffalo sauce, with ranch and bleu cheese mousse on a signature bun

ADULT GRILL CHEESE

$13.95

Two slices of Texas toast toasted to perfection with parmesan cheese, goat cheese, spicy marinara and fried provolone

ITALIAN BEEF

$14.95

Shredded Italian beef dipped in au jus and topped with giardiniera

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.45

A jerk-seasoned grilled chicken breast with pineapple salsa on a signature bun

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$14.45

Beer-battered chicken tenders, served with fries and a dipping sauce of your choice

TERIYAKI SALMON

$15.45

Grilled, teriyaki-glazed salmon, over a bed of Asian slaw, alongside fresh, steamed broccoli

SPINACH MAC & CHEESE

$13.95

Our signature mac and cheese, blended with house-made spinach dip and sautéed mushrooms, topped with crumbled goat cheese and grated parmesan, served with a slice of Texas toast

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$14.95

Our signature mac and cheese, mixed with buffalo chicken dip, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and two hand-dipped buffalo chicken tenders served with a slice of Texas toast

CHILI MAC

$14.95

Our signature mac and cheese with Prodigy chili, pickled jalapeños, minced onion, a sour cream drizzle and a shredded cheese topping, served with a slice of Texas toast

WINDY CITY

$9.95

Nathan's Famous all beef hot dog, topped with tomato, relish, a pickle spear, chopped onions, mustard and celery salt on a poppy seed bun

SOUTHERN INDIANA

$9.95

Prodigy chili, queso blanco, minced onions and shredded cheddar over a Nathan's Famous all beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun

SMASH BURGERS

CLASSIC

$12.95

American cheese and Prodigy sauce on a signature bun

BACON & BLEU

$13.95

Bacon, seasoned fries, bleu cheese mousse and buffalo sauce

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$13.95

Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on our signature house bun, topped with truffle mayo

PRODIGY MELT

$13.95

Two smash patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Prodigy sauce, between two slices of Texas toast

MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$14.45

American cheese, bacon and garlic aioli, topped with signature mac and cheese

* JAMAICAN BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.95

Jerk-seasoned black bean burger, pineapple salsa, pepperjack cheese, all on a signature bun

JUICY LUCY

$16.95

A double smash burger with provolone cheese between the patties, American cheese, bacon and Prodigy sauce served on a signature bun

CHICAGO BURGER

$12.95

A single smash patty served with Italian beef, provolone cheese, giardiniera, tomato aioli and a side of au jus

PEANUT BUTTER CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.95

Two smash burgers with cheddar, pickled jalapeños and peanut butter on a signature bun

MEXICAN BURGER

$14.95

Chorizo, green chile salsa, guacamole and pickled jalapeños on top of two smash burgers with pepperjack served on a signature bun

SIGNATURE BURGERS

BACON & CHEDDAR

$17.95

Thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, Prodigy sauce, on a sesame bun

FRIED EGG & BACON

$17.95

Our award-winning burger: fried egg, thick-cut bacon, tater tots and queso

NO NAME BURGER

NO NAME BURGER

$17.95

Bacon, goat cheese, pickled red onion, balsamic glaze and truffle mayo on a sesame bun Try it with Chicken!

STEAK BURGER

$17.95

A-1 steak sauce, sautéed mushrooms and onions, served with provolone cheese and a creamy horseradish

KIMCHEESEBURGER

$17.95

Sautéed peppers and onions, kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce and American cheese served on a sesame bun

GUT BUSTER

$17.95

Chili, queso, minced onion, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream served on top of a grilled cheese on Texas toast.`

SIGNATURE SLIDERS

$15.95

Sampler-sized sliders featuring the No Name, Steak Burger and Bacon and Cheddar

CREATE YOUR OWN MASTERPIECE

Create Your Own Masterpiece Served with fries

* BUILD YOUR OWN

FEATURED OPTIONS

BLACK & BLUE SALAD

$16.45

Sliced sirloin steak, arcadian mix, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions and giardiniera served with blueberry balsamic dressing

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$11.95

Chopped romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried chickpeas and goat cheese served with lemon tahini dressing

THE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.45

Sliced sirloin sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese, all on a hoagie

STEAK SANDWICH

$14.95

Sliced sirloin, pickled red onions and creamy horseradish served on Texas toast

STEAK & FRIES

$14.95

A 6oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with an order of Prodigy dusted fries

GRILLED CHICKEN & CHORIZO PASTA

$14.95

Grilled chicken, chorizo, sautéed peppers and onions, with cavatappi pasta, green chili queso, served with Texas toast and garnished with pickled jalapeños

NEXT TO BURGERS

Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cup Of Chili

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.50

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Loaded Sweet Fries

$5.50

Asian Slaw

$3.00

KIDS

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast

Kids Smash

$5.00

A thinly smashed patty topped with American cheese and a side

Kids Cheese Curd

$5.00

Our crispy cheese curds served with french fries and ranch dipping sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

AFTER BURGERS

* ICE CREAM - SCOOP

$2.25

PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE MILK CAKE

$5.95

JANUARY MONTHLY SPECIALS

GUAC-AMAZING

$10.95

A juicy lean beef patty topped with gooey cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings and doused in our house steak sauce

SNOW DAY

$5.95

A holiday cookie classic featuring vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, marshmallow fluff and whipped cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

773 E. Main St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

Main pic

