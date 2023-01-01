Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg | 773 E. Main St. Prodigy Burger - Brownsburg

- Home
773 E. Main St
Brownsburg, IN 46112
BEFORE BURGERS
DYNAMITE SHRIMP
Beer-battered, deep-fried shrimp, coated in our delicious dynamite sauce served overa bed of Asian slaw
IN-A-PICKLE
Crispy, beer-battered pickle spears with ranch
PRODIGY NACHOS
House-fried tortilla chips topped with ground chorizo, queso blanco, salsa, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
BYO DIP TRIO
House-fried tortilla chips served with your choice of 3 of the following
SOFT PRETZEL
Three salted pretzels, served with your choice of house-made queso or honey mustard dipping sauce
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
Beer battered onion rings finished with Prodigy Dust and served with our signature sauce
6 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce or seasoning, served with carrots and celery.
12 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce orseasoning, served with carrots and celery.
18 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce orseasoning, served with carrots and celery.
GREENS & WRAPS
CAESAR
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese add Chicken add Shrimp add Salmon
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy fried buffalo tenders, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and your dressing selection
SEASONAL SALAD
Arcadian blend, apples, cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with apple vinaigrette
SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon on a bed of Arcadian blend, topped with peaches, oranges, freshly shredded beets and goat cheese served with sesame ginger dressing Substitute chicken breast
TY COBB
Romaine, topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, red onions and your choice of dressing
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
WRAP CAESAR
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese sun-dried tomato wrap add Chicken add Salmon add Shrimp
WRAP SEASONAL
Arcadian blend, apples, cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with apple vinaigrette
WRAP TY COBB
Romaine lettuce mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion in a sun-dried tomato wrap with your choice of dressing
SALMON WRAP
Grilled salmon on a bed of Arcadian blend, topped with peaches, oranges, freshly shredded beets and goat cheese served with sesame ginger dressing Substitute chicken breast
NOT BURGERS
HOOSIER DADDY
An Indiana favorite. Hand-breaded, deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on a house bun
BLT WITH A TWIST
A heap of bacon, lettuce and tomato, topped with garlic aioli between two slices of Texas toast
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast, drenched in buffalo sauce, with ranch and bleu cheese mousse on a signature bun
ADULT GRILL CHEESE
Two slices of Texas toast toasted to perfection with parmesan cheese, goat cheese, spicy marinara and fried provolone
ITALIAN BEEF
Shredded Italian beef dipped in au jus and topped with giardiniera
JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH
A jerk-seasoned grilled chicken breast with pineapple salsa on a signature bun
CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET
Beer-battered chicken tenders, served with fries and a dipping sauce of your choice
TERIYAKI SALMON
Grilled, teriyaki-glazed salmon, over a bed of Asian slaw, alongside fresh, steamed broccoli
SPINACH MAC & CHEESE
Our signature mac and cheese, blended with house-made spinach dip and sautéed mushrooms, topped with crumbled goat cheese and grated parmesan, served with a slice of Texas toast
BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE
Our signature mac and cheese, mixed with buffalo chicken dip, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and two hand-dipped buffalo chicken tenders served with a slice of Texas toast
CHILI MAC
Our signature mac and cheese with Prodigy chili, pickled jalapeños, minced onion, a sour cream drizzle and a shredded cheese topping, served with a slice of Texas toast
WINDY CITY
Nathan's Famous all beef hot dog, topped with tomato, relish, a pickle spear, chopped onions, mustard and celery salt on a poppy seed bun
SOUTHERN INDIANA
Prodigy chili, queso blanco, minced onions and shredded cheddar over a Nathan's Famous all beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun
SMASH BURGERS
CLASSIC
American cheese and Prodigy sauce on a signature bun
BACON & BLEU
Bacon, seasoned fries, bleu cheese mousse and buffalo sauce
MUSHROOM & SWISS
Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, on our signature house bun, topped with truffle mayo
PRODIGY MELT
Two smash patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Prodigy sauce, between two slices of Texas toast
MAC & CHEESE BURGER
American cheese, bacon and garlic aioli, topped with signature mac and cheese
* JAMAICAN BLACK BEAN BURGER
Jerk-seasoned black bean burger, pineapple salsa, pepperjack cheese, all on a signature bun
JUICY LUCY
A double smash burger with provolone cheese between the patties, American cheese, bacon and Prodigy sauce served on a signature bun
CHICAGO BURGER
A single smash patty served with Italian beef, provolone cheese, giardiniera, tomato aioli and a side of au jus
PEANUT BUTTER CHEDDAR BURGER
Two smash burgers with cheddar, pickled jalapeños and peanut butter on a signature bun
MEXICAN BURGER
Chorizo, green chile salsa, guacamole and pickled jalapeños on top of two smash burgers with pepperjack served on a signature bun
SIGNATURE BURGERS
BACON & CHEDDAR
Thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, Prodigy sauce, on a sesame bun
FRIED EGG & BACON
Our award-winning burger: fried egg, thick-cut bacon, tater tots and queso
NO NAME BURGER
Bacon, goat cheese, pickled red onion, balsamic glaze and truffle mayo on a sesame bun Try it with Chicken!
STEAK BURGER
A-1 steak sauce, sautéed mushrooms and onions, served with provolone cheese and a creamy horseradish
KIMCHEESEBURGER
Sautéed peppers and onions, kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce and American cheese served on a sesame bun
GUT BUSTER
Chili, queso, minced onion, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream served on top of a grilled cheese on Texas toast.`
SIGNATURE SLIDERS
Sampler-sized sliders featuring the No Name, Steak Burger and Bacon and Cheddar
CREATE YOUR OWN MASTERPIECE
FEATURED OPTIONS
BLACK & BLUE SALAD
Sliced sirloin steak, arcadian mix, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onions and giardiniera served with blueberry balsamic dressing
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Chopped romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, fried chickpeas and goat cheese served with lemon tahini dressing
THE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Sliced sirloin sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese, all on a hoagie
STEAK SANDWICH
Sliced sirloin, pickled red onions and creamy horseradish served on Texas toast
STEAK & FRIES
A 6oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with an order of Prodigy dusted fries
GRILLED CHICKEN & CHORIZO PASTA
Grilled chicken, chorizo, sautéed peppers and onions, with cavatappi pasta, green chili queso, served with Texas toast and garnished with pickled jalapeños
NEXT TO BURGERS
KIDS
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
Kids Smash
A thinly smashed patty topped with American cheese and a side
Kids Cheese Curd
Our crispy cheese curds served with french fries and ranch dipping sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
JANUARY MONTHLY SPECIALS
