Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana Kokomo Markland Mall

Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana
1355 South Reed Rd.
Kokomo, IN 46902
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Dynamite Shrimp
Beer Battered deep-fried shrimp coated in our delicious bang bang sauce served over a bed of Asian slaw
Buffalo Dip
Shredded chicken breast blended with cream cheese and buffalo sauce served with freshly fried tortilla chips
Fried Green Tomatoes
Buttermilk marinated deep-fried green tomato slices with a spicy ranch dipping sauce
IN-A-PICKLE
Named after our favorite childhood game Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch
Prodigy Nachos
House fried tortilla chips topped with beef brisket, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
Cheddar Nuggets
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
* DIP TRIO
* BRUSSELS SPROUTS
* PRETZEL TWISTS
* TEX-MEX ROLLS
Deep-fried, el pastor-seasoned chicken, with onions, pineapple, pepperjack cheese and cilantro, served with sweet BBQ sauce
SMASH BURGERS
Classic
thinly smashed patty topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle. Or make it a Double or Triple!
Bacon & Bleu
A burger to rock your taste buds! Our classic smash burger topped with bacon, a handful of fries, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce. Make it a Double or a Triple!
Mushroom & Swiss
smash patty with two slices of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with truffle mayo. Make it a Double or a Triple!
Pineapple & Pepper Jack
Smash Patty drizzled with teriyaki topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled pineapple on our signature bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!
Philly
smash patty covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!
Prodigy Melt
Smash Patty with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast. Make it a Double or a Triple!
Quadruple Bypass
Four thinly smashed patties topped with American cheese, bacon, Prodigy sauce and queso on a pretzel bun garnished with cheese nuggets
Mac & Cheese
Smash Patty topped with Bacon, American, and Mac & Cheese on a Brioche bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!
* DONUT SMASH BURGER
Smash Patty on a toast Italian donut bun, fresh mozzarella, peanut butter and jalapeno, with strawberry jam. YUM! Make it a Double or a Triple!
* CUBAN SMASH BURGER
A single smash patty, topped with pulled pork, ham, and swiss cheese, topped with mustard aioli and pickles. Make it a Double or a Triple!
* JAMAICAN BLACK BEAN BURGER
SIGNATURE BURGERS
Bacon & Cheddar
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005). He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to put on his cheeseburgers after games. A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
Fried Egg & Bacon
Our award-winning signature burger topped with a fried egg, thick-cut bacon, covered with queso
No Name Burger
Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo
* CAPRESE SIGNATURE BURGER
WANNABE
HOT DOGS
SANDWICHES
Hoosier Daddy
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
BLT With A Twist
A heap of bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with garlic aioli between two slices of Texas toast served with house-made pub chips
* BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
* HOT HAM & CHEESE
Sliced Ham, Prodigy Sauce, American Cheese & Cheddar on Texas Toast.
* PRODIGY BBQ SANDWICH
SLOW ROASTED PULLED PORK, WITH SWEET BBQ SAUCE, WITH ONION STRAWS, AND PICKLES ON A PRETZEL BUN.
* JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH
A jerk-seasoned, grilled chicken breast, with pineapple salsa on a brioche bun.
ENTREE
Chicken Tender Basket
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
Mac & Cheese Brisket
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
Mac & Cheese Buffalo
Our signature mac & cheese mixed with buffalo chicken dip, two fried chicken tenders topped with bleu cheese with Texas toast
* SPINACH MAC & CHEESE
Teriyaki Salmon
* FISH & CHIPS
SALAD & WRAPS
CAESAR
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese add Chicken add Shrimp add Salmon
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
Caprese Salad
SEASONAL SALAD
* SALMON SALAD
TY COBB
Romaine lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion with your choice of dressing
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
WRAP CAESAR
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese sun-dried tomato wrap add Chicken add Salmon add Shrimp
WRAP SEASONAL
Fresh mixed greens drizzled with balsamic reduction, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, craisins, and apple slices in a sundried tomato wrap served with apple vinaigrette
WRAP TY COBB
Romaine lettuce mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion in a sun-dried tomato wrap with your choice of dressing
Wrap Caprese
* SALMON WRAP
KIDS MEALS
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
Kids Smash
A thinly smashed patty topped with American cheese and a side
Kids Cheese Curd
Our crispy cheese curds served with french fries and ranch dipping sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Broccoli
Grilled chicken alongside steamed broccoli
Kids Chicken Tenders
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Fish & Chips
One portion of deep-fried cod served with french fries and a wedge of lemon
SIDES & SPUDS
Fries
Salt & Vinegar Fries
Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato
Tater Tots
Pub Chips
Onion Rings
Cup Of Chili
Cole Slaw
Broccoli
Fruit
Side Mac & Cheese
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Sauces
Chili Cheese Tots
Chili Cheese Fries
Loaded Sweet Fries
DESSERT
NOVEMBER MONTHLY SPECIALS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1355 South Reed Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902