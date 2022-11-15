Restaurant header imageView gallery
Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana Kokomo Markland Mall

review star

No reviews yet

1355 South Reed Rd.

Kokomo, IN 46902

Order Again

Popular Items

* BUILD YOUR OWN
Classic
Mac & Cheese Brisket

APPETIZER

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.95

Beer Battered deep-fried shrimp coated in our delicious bang bang sauce served over a bed of Asian slaw

Buffalo Dip

$7.95

Shredded chicken breast blended with cream cheese and buffalo sauce served with freshly fried tortilla chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Buttermilk marinated deep-fried green tomato slices with a spicy ranch dipping sauce

IN-A-PICKLE

$7.95

Named after our favorite childhood game Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch

Prodigy Nachos

$12.95

House fried tortilla chips topped with beef brisket, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

Cheddar Nuggets

$7.95

Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch

* DIP TRIO

$10.95

* BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.95

* PRETZEL TWISTS

$8.95

* TEX-MEX ROLLS

$10.95

Deep-fried, el pastor-seasoned chicken, with onions, pineapple, pepperjack cheese and cilantro, served with sweet BBQ sauce

SMASH BURGERS

Please note, most smash burgers come with a single patty, but have the option to upgrade the patties.

Classic

$9.95

thinly smashed patty topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle. Or make it a Double or Triple!

Bacon & Bleu

$11.95

A burger to rock your taste buds! Our classic smash burger topped with bacon, a handful of fries, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce. Make it a Double or a Triple!

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.45

smash patty with two slices of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with truffle mayo. Make it a Double or a Triple!

Pineapple & Pepper Jack

$10.45

Smash Patty drizzled with teriyaki topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled pineapple on our signature bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!

Philly

$10.45

smash patty covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!

Prodigy Melt

$13.45

Smash Patty with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast. Make it a Double or a Triple!

Quadruple Bypass

$19.95

Four thinly smashed patties topped with American cheese, bacon, Prodigy sauce and queso on a pretzel bun garnished with cheese nuggets

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Smash Patty topped with Bacon, American, and Mac & Cheese on a Brioche bun. Make it a Double or a Triple!

* DONUT SMASH BURGER

$11.95

Smash Patty on a toast Italian donut bun, fresh mozzarella, peanut butter and jalapeno, with strawberry jam. YUM! Make it a Double or a Triple!

* CUBAN SMASH BURGER

$11.95

A single smash patty, topped with pulled pork, ham, and swiss cheese, topped with mustard aioli and pickles. Make it a Double or a Triple!

* JAMAICAN BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.95

SIGNATURE BURGERS

Bacon & Cheddar

$16.95

(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005). He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to put on his cheeseburgers after games. A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun

Fried Egg & Bacon

$17.45

Our award-winning signature burger topped with a fried egg, thick-cut bacon, covered with queso

No Name Burger

No Name Burger

$17.95

Our signature beef blend patty topped with thick-cut bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion drizzled with balsamic glaze on a sesame bun smeared with truffle mayo

* CAPRESE SIGNATURE BURGER

$17.45

WANNABE

Build your own burger with a side of fries

* BUILD YOUR OWN

HOT DOGS

Windy City

$8.95

Traditional Chicago style dog A Nueske Hot Dog topped with Tomato, Relish, Pickle, Sport Pepper, Mustard, Celery Salt on a Poppy Seed Bun

Southern Indiana

$8.95

Nueske hot dog topped with Prodigy Chili, Queso, Minced Onions, Shredded Cheddar over a Nueske dog on a poppy seed bun

SANDWICHES

Hoosier Daddy

$13.95

An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips

BLT With A Twist

$12.95

A heap of bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with garlic aioli between two slices of Texas toast served with house-made pub chips

* BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.45

* HOT HAM & CHEESE

$12.95

Sliced Ham, Prodigy Sauce, American Cheese & Cheddar on Texas Toast.

* PRODIGY BBQ SANDWICH

$13.45

SLOW ROASTED PULLED PORK, WITH SWEET BBQ SAUCE, WITH ONION STRAWS, AND PICKLES ON A PRETZEL BUN.

* JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

A jerk-seasoned, grilled chicken breast, with pineapple salsa on a brioche bun.

ENTREE

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.95

Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice

Mac & Cheese Brisket

$13.95

Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast

Mac & Cheese Buffalo

$13.95

Our signature mac & cheese mixed with buffalo chicken dip, two fried chicken tenders topped with bleu cheese with Texas toast

* SPINACH MAC & CHEESE

$12.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$14.95

* FISH & CHIPS

$13.95

SALAD & WRAPS

CAESAR

$7.95

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese add Chicken add Shrimp add Salmon

SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.95

Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option

Caprese Salad

$8.95

SEASONAL SALAD

$9.45

* SALMON SALAD

$14.95

TY COBB

$13.95

Romaine lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion with your choice of dressing

WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.95

Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection

WRAP CAESAR

$7.95

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese sun-dried tomato wrap add Chicken add Salmon add Shrimp

WRAP SEASONAL

$9.45

Fresh mixed greens drizzled with balsamic reduction, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, craisins, and apple slices in a sundried tomato wrap served with apple vinaigrette

WRAP TY COBB

$13.95

Romaine lettuce mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion in a sun-dried tomato wrap with your choice of dressing

Wrap Caprese

$8.95

* SALMON WRAP

$14.95

KIDS MEALS

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast

Kids Smash

$5.00

A thinly smashed patty topped with American cheese and a side

Kids Cheese Curd

$5.00

Our crispy cheese curds served with french fries and ranch dipping sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Broccoli

$5.00

Grilled chicken alongside steamed broccoli

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.00

One portion of deep-fried cod served with french fries and a wedge of lemon

SIDES & SPUDS

Fries

$3.00

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Pub Chips

$2.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cup Of Chili

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sauces

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Loaded Sweet Fries

$5.50

DESSERT

Turtle Brownie

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$5.95

* STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.95

* CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER DONUT

$5.95

* ICE CREAM - SCOOP

$2.25

NOVEMBER MONTHLY SPECIALS

CALIFORNIA TWIST BURGER

$10.95

PEACH PIE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

1355 South Reed Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902

Directions

