Produce Row Cafe 204 SE Oak St

204 SE Oak St

Portland, OR 97214

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Bacon, Sherry Vinegar, Crispy Onions

Wings

$14.00

Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings Tossed In Bbq, Buffalo, Or Sweet And Spicy Sauce, With Carrots And Celery, And Ranch Or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Served With Beer Mustard

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Tossed With Cinnamon Sugar

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Ask Your Server For Today’s Selection

Cup of Onion Soup

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Classic Caramelized Onion Soup With Rich Beef Broth. Topped With Swiss And Parmesan On A Toasted Crostini.

Simple Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Red And Golden Beets, Roasted Nuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Panko Breaded Nw White Fish, Coleslaw, Pickled Jalapeños, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Brioche Bun

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork, House-Made Bbq Sauce, Slaw, Pickle Chips, Brioche Bun

Turkey Ham Kale Melt

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham Sauteed Kale, Aioli, Dijon Mustard, Provolone Cheese, Sourdough

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss, Pickled Onion, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Pub Bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, House-Made Sweet And Spicy Sauce, Lime Cilantro Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions, Brioche Bun

Row Burger

$18.00

Provolone, Lettuce, Pickles, Crispy Onions, House Fry Sauce, Brioche Bun

Oak Street Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Arugula, Aioli, Onion Jam, Sourdough

Entrees

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Shredded Lettuce, Lime-Cilantro Aioli, Tropical Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas With Spanish Rice

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Shredded Lettuce, Lime-Cilantro Aioli, Tropical Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas With Spanish Rice

Produce Bowl

$16.00

Seasonal Vegetables From Canby Farm, Quinoa, Sautéed Greens, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis

Beer Cheese Mac

$16.00

Topped With Parsley And Breadcrumbs

Fish N Chips

$21.00

Breaded Nw White Fish, Fries, Slaw, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedge

For the Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta With Butter & Parmigiano

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Sauces & Sides

Ranch Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Sherry Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Toast

$2.00

Crostini

$1.00

Bbq Sauce

Fry Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Vegan Meat

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$10.00

