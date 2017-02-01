Produce Row Cafe 204 SE Oak St
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, Sherry Vinegar, Crispy Onions
Wings
Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings Tossed In Bbq, Buffalo, Or Sweet And Spicy Sauce, With Carrots And Celery, And Ranch Or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Bavarian Pretzel
Served With Beer Mustard
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed With Cinnamon Sugar
Soups & Salads
Cup of Soup of the Day
Soup Of The Day
Ask Your Server For Today’s Selection
Cup of Onion Soup
French Onion Soup
Classic Caramelized Onion Soup With Rich Beef Broth. Topped With Swiss And Parmesan On A Toasted Crostini.
Simple Salad
Caesar Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Red And Golden Beets, Roasted Nuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Panko Breaded Nw White Fish, Coleslaw, Pickled Jalapeños, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Brioche Bun
Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, House-Made Bbq Sauce, Slaw, Pickle Chips, Brioche Bun
Turkey Ham Kale Melt
Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham Sauteed Kale, Aioli, Dijon Mustard, Provolone Cheese, Sourdough
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss, Pickled Onion, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Pub Bun
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Breast, House-Made Sweet And Spicy Sauce, Lime Cilantro Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions, Brioche Bun
Row Burger
Provolone, Lettuce, Pickles, Crispy Onions, House Fry Sauce, Brioche Bun
Oak Street Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Arugula, Aioli, Onion Jam, Sourdough
Entrees
Chicken Tacos
Shredded Lettuce, Lime-Cilantro Aioli, Tropical Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas With Spanish Rice
Fish Tacos
Shredded Lettuce, Lime-Cilantro Aioli, Tropical Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortillas With Spanish Rice
Produce Bowl
Seasonal Vegetables From Canby Farm, Quinoa, Sautéed Greens, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis
Beer Cheese Mac
Topped With Parsley And Breadcrumbs
Fish N Chips
Breaded Nw White Fish, Fries, Slaw, House-Made Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedge