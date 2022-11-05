Restaurant header imageView gallery

Professor Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3220 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grandma Deluxe Pepperoni
NY Classic Cheese
12" Cracker Thin Build Your Own

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, House Made Caesar Dressing, Oil Cured Anchovy(Optional), Aged Parm & House Made Sourdough Croutons.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00+

House Blend of Kale & Romaine, Red Onion, Seeded Cucumber, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Sunflower Seeds & Apple Cider Vinaigrette w/ Thyme (No utensils provided yet, we apologize!)

18" NY Style Pizza

NY Classic Cheese

$25.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

NY Classic Pepperoni

$30.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano & Aged Parm

NY Deluxe Pepperoni

$32.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey

NY Mushroom & Leek

NY Mushroom & Leek

$32.00

Aged Mozz, Seasonal Mushrooms, Braised Leeks, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Calabrian Chili Bomba, Thyme, Aged Parm

NY Spinach & Artichoke

$32.00

Aged Mozzarella, Creamed Spinach, Roman Fried Artichoke, EVOO, Aged Parm

NY Vodka

$26.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO, Aged Parm

NY White Pie

$28.00

Mozzarella, Soubise, Shallots, Whipped Ricotta, Fried Rosemary & Mike's Hot Honey on a Seasame Seed Crust

NY Four Cheese

$27.00

Aged Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Aged Parm, Shaved Garlic, EVOO & Calabrian Oregano

NY Hawaiian

$32.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic & Parmesan

NY "Humboldt Pie"

$32.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

NY Mortadella e Pistachio

$32.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

NY Build Your Own 18"

$22.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect NY Style Pizza!

12 x 12 Grandma Style Pizza

Grandma Classic Cheese

$24.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

Grandma Margherita

$25.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Fresh Mozzarella, Pistou, EVOO, Aged Parm

Grandma Classic Pepperoni

$27.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm

Grandma Deluxe Pepperoni

$28.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey

Grandma Hawaiian

$28.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic & Parmesan

Grandma "Humboldt Pie"

$28.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

Grandma Mortadella e Pistachio

$29.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

Grandma Build Your Own 12 x 12

$22.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Grandma Style Pizza!

12 x 18 Sicilian Style Pizza

Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella, Sliced Red Onion, Shaved Celery, Ranch & Frank's Red Hot

Sicilian Classic Cheese

$30.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

Sicilian Classic Pepperoni

$31.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano & Aged Parm

Sicilian Deluxe Pepperoni

$33.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta & Mike’s Hot Honey

Sicilian Hawaiian

$32.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic & Parmesan

Sicilian "Humboldt Pie"

$34.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

Sicilian Mortadella e Pistachio

$33.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

Sicilian Build Your Own 12 x 18"

$27.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Sicilian Style Pizza!

12" Chicago Cracker Thin

Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect 12" Chicago Cracker Thin Pizza!

12" Classic Cheese Cracker Thin

$18.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

12" Classic Pepperoni Cracker Thin

$21.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano & Aged Parm

12" Deluxe Pepperoni Cracker Thin

$22.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta & Mike’s Hot Honey

12" Supreme Cracker Thin

$22.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup 'n Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasonal Mushrooms, Oil Cured Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Creamed Spinach, Shaved Red Onion, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

12" Sausage & Pepper Cracker Thin

12" Sausage & Pepper Cracker Thin

$20.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Whipped Ricotta, Aged Parm, EVOO & Basil

12" Spicy Salami Cracker Thin

$19.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Soppressata, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, EVOO & Basil

12" Hawaiian Cracker Thin

$21.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic & Parmesan

12" "Humboldt Pie" Cracker Thin

$22.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

12" Mortadella e Pistachio Cracker Thin

$21.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

12" Cracker Thin Build Your Own

$17.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Chicago Cracker Thin Style Pizza!

18" Chicago Cracker Thin

Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect 16" Chicago Cracker Thin Pizza!

18" Classic Cheese Cracker Thin

$24.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

18" Classic Pepperoni Cracker Thin

$26.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano & Aged Parm

18" Deluxe Pepperoni Cracker Thin

$27.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta & Mike’s Hot Honey

18" Supreme Cracker Thin

$28.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup 'n Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasonal Mushrooms, Oil Cured Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Creamed Spinach, Shaved Red Onion, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm

18" Sausage & Pepper Cracker Thin

18" Sausage & Pepper Cracker Thin

$26.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Whipped Ricotta, Aged Parm, EVOO & Basil

18" Spicy Salami Cracker Thin

$25.00

Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Soppressata, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil

18" Hawaiian Cracker Thin

$27.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic & Parmesan

18" "Humboldt Pie" Cracker Thin

$27.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

18" Mortadella e Pistachio Cracker Thin

$27.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

18" Cracker Thin Build Your Own

$23.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Chicago Cracker Thin Style Pizza!

12x12 Detroit Style

Included: White Cheddar/Aged Mozzarella Blend, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Detroit Style Pizza!

12x12 Build Your Own Detroit Style

$30.00

Included: Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Detroit Style Pizza!

12x12 "Humboldt Pie" Detroit Style

$32.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

12x12 Mortadella e Pistachio Detroit Style

$33.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

12x18 Detroit Style

Included: White Cheddar/Aged Mozzarella Blend, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Detroit Style Pizza!

12x18 Build Your Own Detroit Style

$40.00

Included: White Cheddar/Aged Mozzarella Blend, Parmesan, Shaved Garlic & Oregano. Choose your choice of sauce and any other additional toppings to create your perfect Detroit Style Pizza!

12x18 "Humboldt Pie" Detroit Style

$43.00

Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Ranch, EVOO, Aged Parm & Calabrian Oregano

12x18 Mortadella e Pistachio Detroit Style

$44.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Lemon, Aged Parm, Basil, Crumbled Pistachio, Calabrian Oregano & EVOO

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Red Sauce, Vegan Parm, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO on any style pizza crust of your choosing. (All mods listed are vegan)

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Red Sauce, Vegan Parm, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO on any style pizza crust of your choosing. (All mods listed are vegan)

Sauces

2 Oz Calabrian Chili Bomba

$2.00

2 Oz Pistou

$2.00

4 Oz Red Sauce

$1.50

4 Oz Vodka Sauce

$1.50

4 Oz Ranch Squeeze Bottle

$2.50

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.50

Desserts

Budino

$8.00

Chocolate Pudding finished with Maldon Sea Salt & Luxardo Cherry

Beverages

Passion Fruit La Croix Can

$1.00

Pamplemousse La Croix Can

$1.00

Can A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda 11.15 FL Oz

$2.50

Can A'Siciliana Lemon Soda 11.15 FL Oz

$2.50

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda 1 Liter

$6.00

A'Siciliana Lemon Soda 1 Liter

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hello! We are a ghost kitchen inside of Humboldt Park Eatery located on the west end of Grand Avenue (near the intersection of Grand and Augusta). We only accept online orders through Toast, DoorDash, and Grubhub for pickup and delivery. We don’t currently have any seating, but are working hard to bring Chicago the best pizza out there while we continue to grow. Stay tuned for lots of exciting things to come. Thanks so much for your support Chicago!

Location

3220 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60651

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aztec Dave's Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1143 N California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Segnatore
orange starNo Reviews
1001 North California Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
orange star4.3 • 733
954 N. California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Orkenoy
orange star4.7 • 115
1757 North Kimball Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Arepa George SMB
orange starNo Reviews
1552 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60651
View restaurantnext
Humboldt Haus
orange star4.8 • 3,106
2956-58 west north ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston