Professor Pizza

Hello! We are a ghost kitchen inside of Humboldt Park Eatery located on the west end of Grand Avenue (near the intersection of Grand and Augusta). We only accept online orders through Toast, DoorDash, and Grubhub for pickup and delivery. We don’t currently have any seating, but are working hard to bring Chicago the best pizza out there while we continue to grow. Stay tuned for lots of exciting things to come. Thanks so much for your support Chicago!