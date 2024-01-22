Ole Town Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Ole Town Cafe, breakfast is served from 5:30 am, with daily lunch specials, dine in, or get it to go. Now offering Heat and Eat providing home style cooking ready to heat and eat in your own home. Get in on Wednesdays for our Buffalo burger, Prime Rib on Friday Nights, and Fish and Shrimp on Saturdays! Stop in for a hot pizza or take and bake at home. At Ole Town Cafe where friends become family.
Location
114 S Central Ave, Marietta, TX 75566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rocky Point Adventures - Ticket Concession
No Reviews
220 West Germany Street Lone Star, TX 75668
View restaurant
More near Marietta