Restaurant info

At Ole Town Cafe, breakfast is served from 5:30 am, with daily lunch specials, dine in, or get it to go. Now offering Heat and Eat providing home style cooking ready to heat and eat in your own home. Get in on Wednesdays for our Buffalo burger, Prime Rib on Friday Nights, and Fish and Shrimp on Saturdays! Stop in for a hot pizza or take and bake at home. At Ole Town Cafe where friends become family.