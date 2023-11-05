Progress Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A progressive Detroit style pizzeria. Every part of our Detroit-style pizza is made in-house from scratch. We’re fermenting our own dough, shredding our own cheese, making our own sauce all because we believe in serving you the best product possible.
701 Indiana Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
