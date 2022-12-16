A map showing the location of Prohibition 10435 N Kings HwyView gallery

Prohibition 10435 N Kings Hwy

No reviews yet

10435 N Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Beer Above Water Inlet Lager

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted

$7.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Corona Xtra

$5.00

Crooked Hammock South to Somewhere

$6.50

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$6.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

George Killian's Irish Red

$6.50

Grand Strand Wingtip

$6.50

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$6.50

New Holland Dragons Milk

$8.00

New South Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Tidal Creek Harmonic Hefe

$7.00

Tropical Lightning

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Brandy

Coquerel Brandy

$12.00

Omage

$14.00

St. Georges

$16.00

Cocktails

Some Like It Hot

$14.00

Gentleman's Blackberry Sour

$14.00

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Peachtini

$14.00

Chocolate Whiskey Tini

$14.00

Raspberry Bourbon Lemonade

$14.00

Easy Breezy

$14.00

Old Fashioned Honey

$14.00

Perfect Manhattan

$14.00

Honey I'm Home

$14.00

Kentucky Fall Cider

$14.00

Kentucky Vacation

$14.00

Tequillin Me Softly

$14.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$14.00

Draft Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Crooked Hammock Four Tires

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Grandstand Airbrush Hazy IPA

$8.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$8.00

Landshark

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

New South Dirty Myrtle

$9.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Snafu Keeping It Teal

$9.00

Sycamore Mt. Candy

$9.00

Tidal Creek Breezy Blonde

$8.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$9.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Flights

Whiskey Flight

Gin Cocktails

The Gin Ricky

$12.00

Bee's Knee's

$12.00

The Southside

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Bow Tie Bourbon

$14.00

Dressed in Chocolate

$14.00

Six-Toes Pussycat

$14.00

Darla Jean

$14.00

Braveheart

$14.00

Liquers

Absente

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Grand Ma

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo

$12.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Liquors

Cape Fear

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Red Hare

$8.00

Roku

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cutwater Dark

$14.00

Cutwater Pineapple

$14.00

Cutwater White

$14.00

Six & Twenty Carolina Cream

$12.00

Six & Twenty Carolina Peach Cream

$12.00

Coquerel

$12.00

Costa Anejo

$16.00

Costa Repasado

$14.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Herradura Repasado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Tanteo Jalepeno

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Three Olives

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Rum Cocktails

The Mary Pickford

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

El Presidente

$12.00

Rum Swizzle

$13.00

Rum Sour

$12.00

Rum Sidecar

$12.00

Tiers

Tier 1

$8.00

Tier 2

$10.00

Tier 3

$12.00

Tier 4

$14.00

Tier 5

$16.00

Tier 6

$20.00

Tier 7

$30.00

Whiskey Cocktails

The Old Fashioned

$14.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Ward Eight

$12.00

Whiskey Sidecar

$12.00

The Manhatten

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Wine

Born Pinot Noir

$14.00

Hess Cab

$14.00

Penfolds Maxs Cab

$14.00

Sandman Port

$20.00

Sterling Cab

$9.00

Sterling Merlot

$9.00

Sterling Pinot Noir

$9.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Primo Armors Moscato

$14.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Sanoma-Cutrer Vineyards Chardonnay Russian River

$14.00

Sterling Chardonay

$9.00

Sterling Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sterling Vintors Rose Central Coast

$9.00

Wine Cocktails

Jack Rose

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

The Hugo Cocktail

$12.00

St. Germain Spritz

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

The Bishop

$12.00

Appetizers

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

6 Topped w/ Bacon, Spinach & Cheese then Roasted

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke Dip w/ Toasted Bread

Mussels

$10.00

Creamy Wine Sauce w/ Pancetta

Flat Bread of the Day

$12.00

Chef Special—Ask your Server

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Silver Dollar Mushrooms w/ Crab & Cheese

Calamari

$10.00

Lightly Breaded & Fried . Served w/ Aoli

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Marinated in Buttermilk, Breaded & Fried. Served w/ Aoli

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

$20.00

Soup & Salads

NE Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Creamy NE Style packed w/ baby clams

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Authentic French Onion topped w/ baguette & gruyere cheese then baked golden brown

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask your server

House Salad

$7.00

Greens, tomato, cheese, onion, & croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan & croutons

Steak Salad

$14.00

Grilled sliced Steak, greens, cheese, onion, & croutons

Handheld Sandwiches

Northern Neck-Style Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

No filler lump crab cake w/ lettuce, tomato & Aoli on the side

Al Capone Burger

$12.00

All beef burger w/ Cheddar cheese, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce & Dirty Ketchup

The Impossible Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian Burger w/ great mouth feel...you won’t know the difference!

The Boss

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, bacon, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Hand Cut Steaks

8oz King Kut Sirloin

$19.00

Served w/ 1 Starch & 1 Vegetable

13oz NY Strip

$23.00

Served w/ 1 Starch & 1 Vegetable

10oz Pork Porterhouse

$17.00

Served w/ 1 Starch & 1 Vegetable

3lb Tomahawk Ribeye

$50.00

Served w/ 1 Starch & 1 Vegetable

Entrees

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Pounded chicken breast stuffed w/ gruyere & ham topped Dijon hollandaise sauce

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Seasoned 8 oz fillet grilled to perfection

Northern Neck-Style Crab Cakes

$22.00

2 No filler lump crab cakes w/ Aoli on the side

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

10 lightly beer battered & fried jumbo shrimp

2 Crab Cluster

$29.00

3 Crab Cluster

$40.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh Alaskan cod lightly beer battered & fried

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

$16.00

House-made layers of pasta, bolognese, & ricotta/mozzarella

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Linguini smothered in Alfredo sauce topped w/ jumbo shrimp

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Linguini smothered in Alfredo sauce topped w/ sliced blackened chicken breast

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Long Grain & Wild Rice

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

House Vegetable

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$7.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

NY Monster Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Big City Baskets

The Chicago

$9.00

1lb Potato topped w/ choice of pork, steak, chicken or bacon

The New York

$16.00+

Famous Fish & Chips fried to perfection

The Jersey

$12.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp served w/ Aoli on the side

The District

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders w/ honey mustard

Handheld Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

No filler lump crab cake w/ lettuce, tomato & Aoli on the side

White-lightning Burger*

$11.00

All beef burger w/ white american cheese.

The Untouchables Burger*

$12.00

All beef burger w/ bacon and pulled pork

Gatlin-Gun Burger*

$12.00

All beef burger w/ Pepper-jack cheese & topped w/ our signature hot sauce

The Boys in Blue Burger*

$12.00

All beef burger smothered w/ blue cheese.

Swimmin with the Fishes Sandwich

$12.00

Hand battered & fried cod topped w/ pepper-jack cheese.

Elliot Ness Chicago Dogs

$10.00

All beef hot dog topped w/ mustard, relish & onions. Create your own add 1

Bonnie And Clyde Reuben

$13.00

Turkey for the Bonnie or Corned Beef for the Clyde w/ sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & 1000 Island dressing between grilled Rye bread.

Gangster VS G-Man Subs

$12.00

Beef for the Gangster or Chicken for the G-Man topped w/ melty cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions

Moonshiners Delight

$11.00

Pulled pork topped w/ our house BBQ sauce

The Boss

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, bacon, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, & onion

The 2 Alarm Fire

$10.00

Chicken fritters slathered in hot sauce w/ provolone cheese. Make it a 3 Alarm sandwich from hell add 2

The Speakeasy Club

$12.00

Stacked high w/ turkey, american cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

The Impossible Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian Burger w/ great mouth feel...you won’t know the difference!

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10435 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Directions

