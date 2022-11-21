Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Features

Jambalaya

$21.00Out of stock

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Bell, Red & Green Onion, Tomato, Dry Marsala. Served over Basmati rice.

Appetizers

Add: Chicken 6, Pulled Pork 6, Pork Belly 6, Steak 6, Shrimp 6, Spicy sausage 5, Poutine 5, Fruit 5, Veggie sausage 6, Soy Chorizo 6, Seitan 6
Big House Sprouts

Big House Sprouts

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts braised in a Sherry Cream with Shallot, Mushroom, Bacon and Candied Pecans.

Bootlegger Nachos

$14.00+

Blue corn & yellow flour chips, seven cheese chipotle mornay, black beans, house verde, pickled onions, pico, jalapeno, cotija

Cat’s Meow Cauliflower

Cat’s Meow Cauliflower

$14.00

Citrus Battered Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Lemon.

Lollipop Gams

Lollipop Gams

$14.00

Lollipop Chicken Wings, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Poutine On The Ritz

Poutine On The Ritz

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries, Seven Cheese Mornay, Bacon, Cheese Curds

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup Job

French Onion Soup Job

$9.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup, Herb Crostini, Melted Swiss Cheese

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Celery, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Herbed Feta Cheese

Mob Cob

Mob Cob

$19.00

House Mixed Greens, Peppered Bacon, Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Dressing

Southwestern Wagyu Salad

$21.00

Romaine Base, Wagyu, Street Corn, Black Bean Verde, Avocado, Pico & Corn Tortillas Strips, Southwest Ranch

Sandwiches

Beast Burger

$29.00

(VERY SPICY) 25% Elk, 25% Bison, 25% Wagyu Beef, 25% Wild Boar, Habanero Aioli, Smoked White Cheddar, Pork Belly, Fried Onion Strings, Mixed Greens, House Slaw, Tomato

Six Toe Cuban Panini

$19.00

Snake River Farms Kurobota Ham, Mojo Marinated House Smoked Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Mustard Aioli

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$19.00

Blend of Smoked Brisket and Ground Beef, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Peppered Bacon, House Slaw, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Aioli

Tommy Gun Tacos

$22.00

Wagyu Beef Marinated in Chimichurri, Crunchy Blue Corn & Soft Flour Tortillas, Seven Cheese Chipotle Mornay, Mango Salsa, Cotija, Purple Slaw, Pickled Onion, Avocado Tomatillo Cream

Entrees

Available after 4 pm
Elk Chops

Elk Chops

$69.00

Bone in Grilled Elk Ribs/Chops, Brussel Sprouts braised in a sherry cream with bacon, shallot, mushroom, and candied pecans.

Ribeye Steak 14 oz

$58.00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Ribeye 12 oz. Cream of Horseradish Fingerling Potatoes, Pan Roasted Tricolor Carrots

The Lamb Before Time

$49.00

Grilled Lamb Chops, Cilantro Mint Marinade, Whipped Feta Roasted Fingerling Potatoes. Sautéed Kale, Leeks and Tomato

Bacon & Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$36.00

Pan Seared 8 oz Atlantic Salmon, Encrusted with Bacon and Crushed Pistachios, Mushroom Risotto

Venison & Farro

Venison & Farro

$33.00

Pan Seared Venison Tenderloin (4 oz) with Herbed Whipped Yogurt and Farro Salad (GF)

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

8 Oz Red Bird Farm Chicken Breast (Fried), Garlic Mashed Potato, Sautee'd Cauliflower and Red Onion, Rosemary Marsala Wine Redux

Smoked Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$27.00

House Smoked Short Rib, Penne Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Jalapeno,  Sun dried tomato

Alfred “O”

Alfred “O”

$25.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli, Tail on Peeled Shrimp, Parmesan Alfredo, White Wine, Smoked Paprika, Cajun Spice, Crushed Red Pepper

Artichoke Chicken Pasta

Artichoke Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Fettuccine Pasta, Chicken Breast, Artichokes & Artichoke White Wine Sauce, Red Bell Pepper

Jambalaya

$21.00Out of stock

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Bell, Red & Green Onion, Tomato, Dry Marsala. Served over Basmati rice.

Vegan / Veggie

Bonnie’s Garden V

$18.00

Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Yellow Squash, Hummus, Vegan Cheese, Squaw Bread

Cat’s Pajamas Cauliflower Vegan

$14.00

Citrus Soda Battered Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Lemon.

Game of squash?

$18.00

Spaghetti Squash, Asparagus, Heirloom Tomato, White Wine, Garlic, Red Onion, Vegan Mozarella

Getaway Sticks

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries, House Vegan Cheese, Shredded Vegan Mozzarella

Newshawk Nachos

$15.00+

House made vegan cheese, black beans, house verde, pickled onions, pico, jalapeno, cotija, blue corn & yellow flour chips

Three Spot Tacos

$22.00

Crunchy Blue Corn & Soft Flour Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Soyrizo, Purple Slaw, Pico Avocado, Pickled Onion, Green Verde

Vegan Choco Bites

$12.00

Chocolate Cake, Mixed Berry Compote, Candied Cherries, Powdered Sugar

Sweet Treats

Beignets

Beignets

$9.00

Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Mixed Berry Jam

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Brioche Bread, Bourbon Caramel sauce, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries, Candied Pecans

Ernest Indulgence

$9.00

Key Lime Pie, Graham Cracker Crust, Ginger Caramel Sauce, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream

Fruit Bowl - Gluten Free

$9.00
Gertie's Gluten Free Cheesecake

Gertie's Gluten Free Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Mixed berry cheesecake Gluten Free Crust Berry compote Whipped cream

Pecan Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Vegan Choco Bites

$12.00

Chocolate Cake, Mixed Berry Compote, Candied Cherries, Powdered Sugar

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes (Herbs & Parmesan)

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes (Horseradish Cream)

$6.00

Side Fries Cajun

$5.00

Side Fries Prohibition

$5.00

Side Fries Sweet Potato

$6.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Queso

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Vegan Queso

$10.00

Brunch

Brunch items come with choice of Hash Browns or Sweet Potato Fries (2) Add: Chicken 6, Pulled Pork 6, Pork Belly 6, Steak 6, Shrimp 6, Spicy sausage 5, Poutine 5, Fruit 5, Veggie sausage 6, Soy Chorizo 6, Seitan 6 Brunch menu available daily until 3 pm
Bourbon Caramel French Toast

Bourbon Caramel French Toast

$13.00

Egg soaked brioche bread, candied pecans, bourbon caramel peaches, whipped cream (No hashbrowns)

Chicken & Biscuits

Chicken & Biscuits

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, country style biscuit, chorizo gravy, 2 eggs, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Cube steak, chorizo gravy, 2 eggs, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns, sourdough toast

Green Eggs

Green Eggs

$17.00

Pork belly, 3 poached eggs, mashed potato pancakes, tomato, avocado, green hollandaise (Anaheim, cilantro, garlic, green salsa, lime) (No Hashbrown)

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two eggs any style, black beans with house verde sauce, tortillas, 7 cheese chipotle mornay, cotija, pico, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns

Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$19.00

1 Egg, House smoked short rib, sweet potato has with corn and green onion, southwest spice, avocado cream.

Vegan No-Huevos Rancheros

Vegan No-Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Seitan scramble (bell pepper, onion and jalapeno), vegan cheese, black beans, verde sauce, blue corn tortillas, pico, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns

Vegan Prohibition Breakfast

Vegan Prohibition Breakfast

$16.00

Seitan scramble (bell pepper, onion and jalapeno), avocado, soy chorizo, ed quinoa & spinach hashbrowns, whole grain toast

Beignets

Beignets

$9.00

Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Mixed Berry Jam

Fruit Bowl - Gluten Free

$9.00

Bourbon

1792 Single Barrel

$10.00+Out of stock

Appearance: caramel & clear Nose: Sweet, butterscotch w/citrus. Light notes of ginger, honey & fuji apple. Palate: caramel forward, candy-like but w/obvious bite of heat & rye. Saw dust, roasted almonds & hints of lemon. Body is medium-thin. Knowledge: 1792 was created as bridge from Americas rustic bourbon past to a new future; a high brow sophistication

1792 Small Batch

$7.00+

1792 Sweet Wheat

$9.00+

1792 Twelve Years

$11.00+

Angel's Envy

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Benchmark

$5.00+

Blantons

$14.00+

Blood Oath Pact VIII

$25.00+

Booker’s

$16.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select

$8.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Calumet 14 Yr

$20.00+

E H Taylor Single Barrel

$14.00+

E H Taylor Small Batch

$9.00+

Eagle Rare 10 Yr

$8.00+

Elijah Craig 12yr

$8.00+

Elijah Craig 18yr

$20.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00+Out of stock

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00+

High West American Prairie

$9.00+

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$22.00+

Maker’s Mark

$8.00+

Old Forester 100 Proof

$8.00+

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

$12.00+

Old Rip VanWinkle 10

$100.00+

Russell's Reserve 13 Year

$18.00+Out of stock

Sam Houston 15 Year

$25.00+

Stagg Jr

$18.00+

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12

$160.00+

Weller 12 Year

$20.00+

Weller C.Y.P.B.

$150.00+

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$8.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$10.00+

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2022

$70.00+

Whiskey

Bird Dog Praline

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

High West Bourye

$14.00+

High West Campfire

$11.00+

High West High Country

$18.00+

High West Midwinter Dram

$18.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Kamiki

$14.00+

Little Book

$40.00+

Rye

Angel's Envy Finished Rye

$22.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

E H Taylor Straight Rye

$20.00+

High West Double

$9.00+

High West Rendezvous

$14.00+

Kentucky Owl Straight Rye Batch #4

$45.00+

Minor Case Straight Rye

$8.00+

Sazerac Rye

$8.00+

Templeton

$9.00+

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$100.00+

WhistlePig Piggyback 6yr

$10.00+

WhistlePig 10 Year

$14.00+

WhistlePig 12 Yr Cask

$21.00+

WhistlePig 15 Yr

$30.00+

WhistlePig 18 Year

$70.00+

WhistlePig Boss Hog VII LapuLapu

$100.00+

Scotch

Balvenie 12 Yr

$13.00+

Dalmore 12 Year

$11.00+

Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve

$30.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$10.00+

Glenfiddich 18 Yr

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$24.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00+

Lagavulin 16 Yr

$16.00+

Macallan 12 Yr

$13.00+

Macallan 15 Yr

$22.00+

Macallan Rare Cask

$40.00+

Naked Grouse

$7.00+

Oban 18 Year

$20.00+

Cognac & Brandy

Christian Brothers

$6.00+

Courvoisier VS

$8.00+

Courvoisier VSOP

$10.00+

Courvoisier XO

$35.00+

Gin

Beehive Barrel Aged

$9.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Broker’s

$6.00+

Empress 1908

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Holystone Gin

$9.00+

Roku

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Waterpocket Temple of the Moon

$7.00+

Liqueurs

Absente

$10.00+

Appearance: algae pond water color, they do not die the liquid. Slight green cast. Taste: Star anise up front, mint right behind with a strong licorice taste. Knowledge: French absinthe distilled in Provence.

Aperol

$7.00+

Averna Amaro

$8.00+

B & B

$8.00+

Bols Creme de Cacao White

$5.00+

Bols Genevere

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$8.00+

Chateau Monet

$6.00+

Creme de Violette

$7.00+

Dekuyper Apple

$6.00+

Dekuyper Buttershots

$6.00+

Dekuyper Creme de Cacao Dark

$6.00+

Dekuyper Peachtree

$6.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00+

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$6.00+

Domaine de Canton

$8.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Fernet-Branca

$7.00+

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Galliano

$8.00+

Godiva

$8.00+

Goldschlager

$7.00+

Gran Gala

$6.00+

Green Chartreuse

$9.00+

Holystone Absinthe

$12.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Lillet

$7.00+

Limoncello

$7.00+

Lustau Dry Amontillado Los Arcos

$8.00

Luxardo

$8.00+

Midori

$7.00+

Pama

$7.00+

Rumchata

$7.00+

Rumpleminz

$6.00+

Salt City Espresso

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Underground

$7.00+

Moonshine

Apple Pie Moonshine

$8.00+

Strawberry Moonshine

$8.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Kraken Black Spiced

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Ron Zacapa 23 Yr

$10.00+

Tequila

Bozal Ensamble Mezcal

$9.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$70.00+

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$15.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00+

El Mayor Blanco

$6.00+

Milagro Anejo

$10.00+

Milagro Reposado

$9.00+

Milagro Silver

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Wahaka Mezcal

$8.00+

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Holy Stone Vodka

$9.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Placebos

Volstead's Vinegars

$8.00

Saloon Smasher

$7.00

Blood Orange, Lemon, Plum Bitters, Topped with Soda

Eliot's Mess

$7.00

Passionfruit, Sprite, Topped with Hibiscus

Izzy Einstein

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice, Lavender Lemon, Soda, Topped with Grenadine

Carrie's Hatchet

$7.00Out of stock

NOjito

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

Mocking Mule

$7.00

Virgin Moscow Mule

Bloody Virgin

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

Tea Room

$7.00

Tea options: Lavender Lemon, Chai, Ginger Honey, Spicy Pear, Hibiscus, Spiced Cranberry

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

1920's Speakeasy in the heart of Salt Lake valley. Craft cocktails, and fine dining.

Website

Location

151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

