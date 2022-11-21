- Home
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
864 Reviews
$$
151 E 6100 S STE 100
Murray, UT 84107
Features
Appetizers
Big House Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts braised in a Sherry Cream with Shallot, Mushroom, Bacon and Candied Pecans.
Bootlegger Nachos
Blue corn & yellow flour chips, seven cheese chipotle mornay, black beans, house verde, pickled onions, pico, jalapeno, cotija
Cat’s Meow Cauliflower
Citrus Battered Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Lemon.
Lollipop Gams
Lollipop Chicken Wings, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Poutine On The Ritz
Sweet Potato Fries, Seven Cheese Mornay, Bacon, Cheese Curds
Soup & Salad
French Onion Soup Job
French Onion Soup, Herb Crostini, Melted Swiss Cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Celery, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Herbed Feta Cheese
Mob Cob
House Mixed Greens, Peppered Bacon, Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Dressing
Southwestern Wagyu Salad
Romaine Base, Wagyu, Street Corn, Black Bean Verde, Avocado, Pico & Corn Tortillas Strips, Southwest Ranch
Sandwiches
Beast Burger
(VERY SPICY) 25% Elk, 25% Bison, 25% Wagyu Beef, 25% Wild Boar, Habanero Aioli, Smoked White Cheddar, Pork Belly, Fried Onion Strings, Mixed Greens, House Slaw, Tomato
Six Toe Cuban Panini
Snake River Farms Kurobota Ham, Mojo Marinated House Smoked Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Mustard Aioli
Smokehouse Burger
Blend of Smoked Brisket and Ground Beef, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Peppered Bacon, House Slaw, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Aioli
Tommy Gun Tacos
Wagyu Beef Marinated in Chimichurri, Crunchy Blue Corn & Soft Flour Tortillas, Seven Cheese Chipotle Mornay, Mango Salsa, Cotija, Purple Slaw, Pickled Onion, Avocado Tomatillo Cream
Entrees
Elk Chops
Bone in Grilled Elk Ribs/Chops, Brussel Sprouts braised in a sherry cream with bacon, shallot, mushroom, and candied pecans.
Ribeye Steak 14 oz
Snake River Farms Wagyu Ribeye 12 oz. Cream of Horseradish Fingerling Potatoes, Pan Roasted Tricolor Carrots
The Lamb Before Time
Grilled Lamb Chops, Cilantro Mint Marinade, Whipped Feta Roasted Fingerling Potatoes. Sautéed Kale, Leeks and Tomato
Bacon & Pistachio Crusted Salmon
Pan Seared 8 oz Atlantic Salmon, Encrusted with Bacon and Crushed Pistachios, Mushroom Risotto
Venison & Farro
Pan Seared Venison Tenderloin (4 oz) with Herbed Whipped Yogurt and Farro Salad (GF)
Chicken Marsala
8 Oz Red Bird Farm Chicken Breast (Fried), Garlic Mashed Potato, Sautee'd Cauliflower and Red Onion, Rosemary Marsala Wine Redux
Smoked Short Rib Mac & Cheese
House Smoked Short Rib, Penne Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Jalapeno, Sun dried tomato
Alfred “O”
Butternut Squash Ravioli, Tail on Peeled Shrimp, Parmesan Alfredo, White Wine, Smoked Paprika, Cajun Spice, Crushed Red Pepper
Artichoke Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine Pasta, Chicken Breast, Artichokes & Artichoke White Wine Sauce, Red Bell Pepper
Jambalaya
Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Bell, Red & Green Onion, Tomato, Dry Marsala. Served over Basmati rice.
Vegan / Veggie
Bonnie’s Garden V
Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Yellow Squash, Hummus, Vegan Cheese, Squaw Bread
Cat’s Pajamas Cauliflower Vegan
Citrus Soda Battered Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Lemon.
Game of squash?
Spaghetti Squash, Asparagus, Heirloom Tomato, White Wine, Garlic, Red Onion, Vegan Mozarella
Getaway Sticks
Sweet Potato Fries, House Vegan Cheese, Shredded Vegan Mozzarella
Newshawk Nachos
House made vegan cheese, black beans, house verde, pickled onions, pico, jalapeno, cotija, blue corn & yellow flour chips
Three Spot Tacos
Crunchy Blue Corn & Soft Flour Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Soyrizo, Purple Slaw, Pico Avocado, Pickled Onion, Green Verde
Vegan Choco Bites
Chocolate Cake, Mixed Berry Compote, Candied Cherries, Powdered Sugar
Sweet Treats
Beignets
Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Mixed Berry Jam
Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding
Brioche Bread, Bourbon Caramel sauce, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries, Candied Pecans
Ernest Indulgence
Key Lime Pie, Graham Cracker Crust, Ginger Caramel Sauce, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
Fruit Bowl - Gluten Free
Gertie's Gluten Free Cheesecake
Mixed berry cheesecake Gluten Free Crust Berry compote Whipped cream
Pecan Pie
Sides
Side Bleu Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Side Chips
Side Fingerling Potatoes (Herbs & Parmesan)
Side Fingerling Potatoes (Horseradish Cream)
Side Fries Cajun
Side Fries Prohibition
Side Fries Sweet Potato
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Jalapeno
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Queso
Side Salad
Side Sweet Potato Mash
Side Toast
Side Vegan Queso
Brunch
Bourbon Caramel French Toast
Egg soaked brioche bread, candied pecans, bourbon caramel peaches, whipped cream (No hashbrowns)
Chicken & Biscuits
Fried chicken breast, country style biscuit, chorizo gravy, 2 eggs, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns
Chicken Fried Steak
Cube steak, chorizo gravy, 2 eggs, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns, sourdough toast
Green Eggs
Pork belly, 3 poached eggs, mashed potato pancakes, tomato, avocado, green hollandaise (Anaheim, cilantro, garlic, green salsa, lime) (No Hashbrown)
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style, black beans with house verde sauce, tortillas, 7 cheese chipotle mornay, cotija, pico, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns
Short Rib Hash
1 Egg, House smoked short rib, sweet potato has with corn and green onion, southwest spice, avocado cream.
Vegan No-Huevos Rancheros
Seitan scramble (bell pepper, onion and jalapeno), vegan cheese, black beans, verde sauce, blue corn tortillas, pico, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns
Vegan Prohibition Breakfast
Seitan scramble (bell pepper, onion and jalapeno), avocado, soy chorizo, ed quinoa & spinach hashbrowns, whole grain toast
Beignets
Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Mixed Berry Jam
Fruit Bowl - Gluten Free
Bourbon
1792 Single Barrel
Appearance: caramel & clear Nose: Sweet, butterscotch w/citrus. Light notes of ginger, honey & fuji apple. Palate: caramel forward, candy-like but w/obvious bite of heat & rye. Saw dust, roasted almonds & hints of lemon. Body is medium-thin. Knowledge: 1792 was created as bridge from Americas rustic bourbon past to a new future; a high brow sophistication
1792 Small Batch
1792 Sweet Wheat
1792 Twelve Years
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Benchmark
Blantons
Blood Oath Pact VIII
Booker’s
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select
Bulleit
Calumet 14 Yr
E H Taylor Single Barrel
E H Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare 10 Yr
Elijah Craig 12yr
Elijah Craig 18yr
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
High West American Prairie
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Maker’s Mark
Old Forester 100 Proof
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
Old Rip VanWinkle 10
Russell's Reserve 13 Year
Sam Houston 15 Year
Stagg Jr
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12
Weller 12 Year
Weller C.Y.P.B.
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone Limited Edition 2022
Whiskey
Rye
Angel's Envy Finished Rye
Bulleit Rye
E H Taylor Straight Rye
High West Double
High West Rendezvous
Kentucky Owl Straight Rye Batch #4
Minor Case Straight Rye
Sazerac Rye
Templeton
Thomas H. Handy Sazerac
WhistlePig Piggyback 6yr
WhistlePig 10 Year
WhistlePig 12 Yr Cask
WhistlePig 15 Yr
WhistlePig 18 Year
WhistlePig Boss Hog VII LapuLapu
Scotch
Balvenie 12 Yr
Dalmore 12 Year
Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Glenfiddich 18 Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16 Yr
Macallan 12 Yr
Macallan 15 Yr
Macallan Rare Cask
Naked Grouse
Oban 18 Year
Cognac & Brandy
Gin
Liqueurs
Absente
Appearance: algae pond water color, they do not die the liquid. Slight green cast. Taste: Star anise up front, mint right behind with a strong licorice taste. Knowledge: French absinthe distilled in Provence.
Aperol
Averna Amaro
B & B
Bols Creme de Cacao White
Bols Genevere
Campari
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
Chateau Monet
Creme de Violette
Dekuyper Apple
Dekuyper Buttershots
Dekuyper Creme de Cacao Dark
Dekuyper Peachtree
Disaronno Amaretto
Dolin Dry Vermouth
Domaine de Canton
Drambuie
Fernet-Branca
Five Farms Irish Cream
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva
Goldschlager
Gran Gala
Green Chartreuse
Holystone Absinthe
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lillet
Limoncello
Lustau Dry Amontillado Los Arcos
Luxardo
Midori
Pama
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Salt City Espresso
Southern Comfort
Underground
Tequila
Bozal Ensamble Mezcal
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
El Mayor Blanco
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Wahaka Mezcal
Placebos
Volstead's Vinegars
Saloon Smasher
Blood Orange, Lemon, Plum Bitters, Topped with Soda
Eliot's Mess
Passionfruit, Sprite, Topped with Hibiscus
Izzy Einstein
Grapefruit Juice, Lavender Lemon, Soda, Topped with Grenadine
Carrie's Hatchet
NOjito
Virgin Mojito
Mocking Mule
Virgin Moscow Mule
Bloody Virgin
Virgin Bloody Mary
Tea Room
Tea options: Lavender Lemon, Chai, Ginger Honey, Spicy Pear, Hibiscus, Spiced Cranberry
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
1920's Speakeasy in the heart of Salt Lake valley. Craft cocktails, and fine dining.
151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray, UT 84107