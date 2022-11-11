A map showing the location of Prohibition - CHS 547 King StView gallery

Prohibition - CHS 547 King St

547 King St

Charleston, SC 29403

Snacks & Starters

American Caviar

$21.00

yellow corn Johnny cakes, sweet onion jam, house-made creme fraiche

Charred Wings

$16.00

Memphis dry rub, sweet vinegar, gorgonzola ranch, carrot chili emulsion

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

chili-lime sauce, cilantro, pickled carrots

Crudo

$16.00

poached and chilled local shrimp with seasonal flavors - changes daily

Kale Salad

$13.00

green chickpea hummus, Sea Island red pea falafel, tumeric vinaigrette, summer herbs

House Made Charcuterie

$21.00

served with house crackers, pickles and provisions

Local Cheeseboard

$21.00

Firefly Farm Merry Goat Round, Moo & Blue, Forx Farm Aged Gouda. Served with crostini, preserves, and condiments

Local Greens Salad

$14.00

radish, olive oil croutons, local parmesan, buttermilk chive dressing

Oysters on the Half Shell (1/2 Dozen)

$18.00

1/2 dozen Low Country Cup oysters

Roasted Red Pepper Romesco Dip

$9.00

local goat's milk feta, sorghum syrup, warm pita

Smoked Beef Tartare

$19.00

salt & vinegar dill potato chips, anchovies, capers, radish, cured egg yolk

Street Corn

$10.00

garlic aioli, cotija, lime, house chili flakes

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$16.00

Normandy Farm sourdough bread, pistachio pesto, roasted broccoli, hot honey

Entrees

12 oz. Strip Steak

$39.00

blue cheese patato gratin, shiitake mushroom conserva, green beans, cippolini, horseradish cream sauce

7 oz. Grass-fed Angus Burger

$20.00

bourbon bacon jam, cheddar cheese, pickle, onion ring, garlic aioli, salad or fries

Catch of the Day

$38.00

Daily Catch

Saffron Fideos

$30.00

toasted angel hair pasta, spinach, garlic cream, peas, roasted broccoli, gremolata

Saffron Fideos (w/ Shrimp)

$38.00

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Marsh Hen Mill grits, red curry butter, carrots, kale, blistered tomatoes

Steamed PEI Mussels

$28.00

Calabrian 'nduja sausage, leeks, sweet peppers, white wine, green garlic bread

French Fries

$7.00

Handcut French Fries

Vegan Entree

$26.00

Vegetarian Entree

$26.00

Chef's Tasting

$75.00

Sides

Bread/Chip/Pita Refill

French Fries

$7.00

Handcut French Fries

Gorgozola Ranch

$1.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Aioli

Side Buttermilk Chive Dressing

Dessert

Chocolate Hazelnut Custard

$11.00Out of stock

candied hazelnut, Ritz crackers, cherry

Warm Doughnuts

$13.00

rum dulce de leche, coconut sugar

Kids Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Limited Menus

$48 Burger

$48.00

$48 Fideos

$48.00

$48 Fish

$48.00

$48 Shrimp

$48.00

$59 Catch

$59.00

$59 Fideos

$59.00

$59 Shrimp

$59.00

$68 Fideos

$68.00

$68 Fish

$68.00

$68 Shrimp

$68.00

$68 Steak

$68.00

$70 Fideos

$70.00

$70 Fish

$70.00

$70 Shrimp

$70.00

$70 Steak

$70.00

Chef Tasting

Chef's Tasting

$75.00

Fire Course 1 - Tasting

Fire Course 2 - Tasting

Fire Course 3- Tasting

Fire Course 4- Tasting

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$5.50

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

547 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

