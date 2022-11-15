Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pro Pig Brewery

23 South Main Street

Waterbury, VT 05676

Retail 4-Packs TO GO - We will keep it cold for you! Please pick up beer at the register on your way out. Thank you!

We will keep it cold for you! Please pick up retail beer at the register on your way out. Thank you!

Bantam 4-Pack

$15.99

Our Flagship! American Double IPA 8% 16oz Cans

Lemon Lime Swine Cooler 4-Pack

$10.99

Hard Seltzer, Lemon Lime Flavor 5.5%

Watermelon Swine Cooler 4-Pack

$10.99

Hard Seltzer, Watermelon Flavor 5.5%

Little Fluffy Clouds 4-Pack

Little Fluffy Clouds 4-Pack

$12.99

New England-Style Pale Ale Hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo & Nelson Sauvin 5.9% 16oz cans

Daily Dolly 4-Pack

$12.99

Mosaic Hopped Blonde Ale 5.4% 16oz Cans

Cocktails - TO GO (Copy)

Classic Margarita TO GO

Classic Margarita TO GO

$12.00

MUST BE ACCOMPANIED WITH FOOD ORDER. Reposado Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup. 4oz single serving. To serve: Shake and pour over ice.

Jalapeño MargaritabTO GO

Jalapeño MargaritabTO GO

$12.00

MUST BE ACCOMPANIED WITH FOOD TO ORDER. Jalapeño Infused Tequila, Simple Syrup, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime. 4oz Serving Size To Serve: Shake and pour over ice

Hot Toddies

End of Time

$10.00

Old Grand Dad Bourbon, Maple, Apple Cider Vinegar, Peychaud's Bitters, Orange Peel Star Anise. *Served Hot*

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

For reservations please call (802) 560-7186

Location

23 South Main Street, Waterbury, VT 05676

Directions

