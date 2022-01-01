  • Home
  • /
  • Madison
  • /
  • Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Grill - 100 Moonshot Drive Suite 120
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Grill 100 Moonshot Drive Suite 120

review star

No reviews yet

100 Moonshot DriveSuite 120

Madison, AL 35758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Tiger Salsa

$8.00

topped with ricos cheese

1 Pound Smoked Wangs

$14.00

Oven-Baked Brisket Fundido

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

house buffalo or street core

Chicken Quesdaillas

$15.00

oven baked brisket fundido, fresh salsa, guacamole, parm, prohibition bbq, crema, aji verde

Pork Bao Buns

$13.00

pulled pork, pork belly burnt ends, smoked wings

Cup Of Stew

$6.00

Bowl of Stew

$10.00

Salads and Ssams

Blacken Shrimp Bok Choy Salad

$17.00

Roasted Cauliflower &Edamame Salad

$13.00

Golden Mountain SSAM

$15.00

Shrimp SSAM

$16.00

Josephines Chicken Caesar salad

$16.00

Handfood

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Gypsy Dog Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Conch Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Tofu Bahn Mi

$13.00

Prohibition Burger

$18.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sides

Parm Fries

$5.00

Cup Of Brunswick Stew

$6.00

Coconut Slaw

$4.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Cauliflower Breadsticks

$4.00

Bowl Of Brunswick Stew

$10.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Carrot Sticks

$0.75

One piece of corn bread

$0.75

Entrees

Smoked Half Chicken

$28.00

Large Format

$110.00

Ginger Scallion Noodles

$19.00

Pork Belly and Cauliflower Bowl

$18.00

Sauces

Side of Aji Verde

$0.75

Side of Crema

$0.75

Side of Prohibition Sauce

$0.75

Side of Core Sauce

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Lime Ving

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Piperade

$1.00

Side of Bacon Dashi

$0.75

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Side of SOP

$1.00

Side of Sambal

$0.75

Kids Meals

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Prohibition Merch

Gypsy

$7.00

Charcutier Board

$22.00

T shirt

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Specialty Shots

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Apple Jack

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Tea

$9.00

Signature cocktails

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bourbon Margarita

$14.00

Bourbon Sweet Tea

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Giggle Water

$13.00

Little Havana

$13.00

Punch Drunk

$13.00

Rocket City Margarita

$13.00

Springtime on the Moon

$13.00

The 1933 Mojito Bourbon

$13.00

The 1933 Mojito Rum

$13.00

The Daisy

$13.00

Titos on Tap

$11.00

Mocktails

Mock-A-Rita

$7.00

La Niña

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Moonshot DriveSuite 120, Madison, AL 35758

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Madison, AL
orange starNo Reviews
300 HUGHES RD MADISON, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #59 Madison, AL
orange starNo Reviews
300 Hughes Road Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
102 St. Louis St Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Sa Za Serious Italian- Madison - 501 Town Madison Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
501 town madison blvd Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
8217 Highway 72 West Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Goodland Pour House
orange star4.5 • 310
12110 County Line Road Madison, AL 35756
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Goodland Pour House
orange star4.5 • 310
12110 County Line Road Madison, AL 35756
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston