Bars & Lounges

Prohibition Texas / Spring Pizza 26420 Preston Ave

510 Reviews

$$

26420 Preston Ave

Spring, TX 77373

Order Again

Popular Items

Prohibition Burger
Cheese Board
Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Bacon Wraped Dates

$10.00+

Bianca Bread

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Cheese Board

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Goat Cheese Fritters

$10.00+

Hummus and Pita Plate

$12.00

Pizza Pretzel

$9.00

Pork Belly Bites

$13.50

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Sriracha Deviled Eggs

$8.00+

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$4.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Ribeye

$21.00

Salmon

$19.00

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$5.75

Margherita Pizza

$6.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

Prohibition Pie

$7.50

Roma Pizza

$8.00

Smokey Pig

$8.00

Three Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Salads

Garden Side Salad

$5.95

Captain's Caesar

$12.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.95

Goat Cheese Spinach Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Grilled Ceasar

$11.00

Prohibition Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken

$14.00

Prohibition BLTA Sandwich

$15.00

Prohibition Burger

$13.00

House Fries

Beer Cheese Fries

$10.00

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Hang-Over Fries

$18.00

Prohibition Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$16.00

10 Piece Wings

$22.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Grey Goose

$8.25

Titos

$6.50

Industry Vodka

$4.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Calamity

$6.00

Drumshnbo Gunpowder

$11.00

Empress

$11.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Hendricks Midsummer

$11.50

Hendricks Orbium

$11.50

Monkey 47

$12.00

Roku

$10.75

Scapegrace

$10.25

The Botanist

$12.25

Hendricks Lunar

$10.00

Alkemist

$9.00

Industry Gin

$4.50

Blackland Gin

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Brugal 1888

$11.25

Flor de Cana 12 Yr

$11.00

Kraken

$6.00

Myers

$6.00

Ron Zacappa

$13.00

Industry Rum

$4.50

Tequila

El Jimador

$4.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.75

Espolon Extra Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Altos

$6.50

G4 Reposado

$11.00

Hussong Reposado

$10.75

Sombra Mezcal

$9.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Industry Tequila

$4.50

Don Julio Reposado

$9.75

Heradurra Reposado

$9.75

Whiskey

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$11.00

Balcones Brimstone

$11.50

Balcones Rumble

$14.00

Balcones Rye

$11.50

Balcones Single Malt

$13.00

Barrel Flask

$45.00

Barrel Whiskey Flight

$12.00

Barreled Infused Whiskey

$9.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$10.25

Bendt No. 5

$7.00

Blackland Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.75

High West American Prairie

$11.00

High West Campfire

$14.25

High West Double Rye

$11.00

High West Randevous Rye

$14.25

Industry Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$9.00

Jameson Irish

$8.50

Michters Rye

$8.50

Misunderstood

$7.75

Old Forester Rye

$7.50

Paddys Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Pumpkin Fireball

$9.00

Ranger Creek 44 Rye

$11.75

Rebecca Creek

$8.50

Redbreast 12 Yr Irish

$20.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.25

Skrewball

$7.00

Slane

$12.00

Starward Whiskey

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$24.00

Templeton

$8.50

Uncle Nearest 1856

$11.25

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Whistle Pig 10 Yr Rye

$14.75

Whistle Pig 6 Yr rye

$9.50

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.25

Rabbit Hole Barringer

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehil

$13.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Angels Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Bakers Bourbon

$12.00

Balcones Potstill Bourbon

$8.44

Balvenie 12 Yr Firstfill Scotch

$16.00

Balvenie 14 Yr Caribbean

$16.75

Balvenie 14 Yr Week of Peat

$19.75

Balvenie 15 Yr Sherry Scotch

$23.50

Balvenie 26 Yr Dark Barley

$54.75

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$11.75

Blackland Bourbon

$8.00

Blackland Texas Pecan

$8.50

Blade and Bow Bourbon

$9.75

Blantons Bourbon

$19.50

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$7.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Chivas 13 Yr Scotch

$12.50

Dalmore 12 Yr Scotch

$11.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$28.75

Dalwhinnie 12 Yr Scotch

$25.00

Eagle Rare 10 Yr Bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$8.75

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$11.50

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr Scotch

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15 Yr Scotch

$15.00

Glenfiddich 18 Yr Scotch

$27.25

Glengrant 12 Yr Scotch

$9.75

Glenkinchie 12 Yr Scotch

$15.75

Glenlivet 12 Yr Scotch

$9.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Scotch

$10.50

Highland Park 12 Yr Scotch

$10.00

Industry Scotch

$4.50

Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon

$14.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Knob Creek Single Bourbon

$10.25

Lagavulin 16 Yr Scotch

$22.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr Scotch

$11.75

Macallan 12 Yr Scotch

$15.00

Macallan 15 yr Scotch

$19.25

Macallan Gold Scotch

$12.00

Makers Mark 46 Bourbon

$7.50

Michters Small Batch

$8.50

Monkey Shoulder Scotch Blend

$10.25

Oban 14 Yr Scotch

$30.75

Old Forester 1870 Bourbon

$12.75

Old Forester 1897 Bourbon

$15.75

Old Forester 1920 Bourbon

$11.25

Paul John Single Malt

$18.25

Sweetens Cove Kennessee

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$8.50

Well Scotch

$4.50

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$7.25

Baileys

$8.50

Campari

$8.75

Courvoisier

$12.50

Cuarenta Y Tres

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.75

Gran Marnier

$10.75

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$7.00

Jagermeister Schraf

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.75

Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

Presidente

$6.50

Industry Jager

$4.00

Industry Rumplemintz

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$2.50

Budlight

$2.50

Shiner

$2.50

Michlob Ultra

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Beer Buckets

$12.00

Guinness

$7.25

Industry Bud Light

$2.50

Industry Budweiser

$2.50

Industry Miller Lite

$2.50

Industry Shiner

$2.50

Industry Dos Equis

$2.50

Industry Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Red Wine

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Cloudfall Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Darcie Kent Merlot Glass

$12.00

Hartford Court Pinot Noir Glass

$20.00

House Cabernet Glass

$4.50

House Merlot Glass

$4.50

Jigar Cabernet Glass

$15.00

Jigar Pinot Noir Glass

$19.00

Jolete Cabernet Glass

$22.00

Kiona Cabernet Glass

$15.50

Kokomo Cabernet Glass

$17.00

Kokomo Cuvee Glass

$15.00

Loscano Malbec Grand Reserve Glass

$16.50

One Flock Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Rioja Santiago Crianza Glass

$11.75

Smokescreen Red Blend Glass

$15.00

Tercos Malbec Glass

$9.20

Three Otters Pinot Noir Glass

$16.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Cloudfall Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Darcie Kent Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Hartford Court Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

House Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Jigar Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Jolete Cabernet Bottle

$67.00

Kokomo Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

Kokomo Cuvee Bottle

$30.00

Loscano Malbec Grand Reserve Bottle

$33.33

One Flock Red Blend Bottle

$20.00

Rioja Santiago Crianza

$23.33

Smokescreen Red Blend Bottle

$44.00

Tercos Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Three Otters Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Kiona Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Jigar Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

White Wine

Bruce Wayne Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Donati Family Sisters Chardonnay Glass

$9.50

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.50

Emblem Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Frank Family Chardonnay Glass

$15.50

House Chardonnay Glass

$4.50

House Moscato Glass

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.50

Kiona Riesling Glass

$8.00

LA Villa Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Laurenz V Singing Gruner Glass

$12.00

Loscano Torrontes "The Winemaker" Salta Glass

$10.00

One Flock Chardonnay Glass

$10.45

Placido Moscato Asti Glass

$7.00

Vanderpump Rose Glass

$14.00

A Bichot Chablis L Depaquit Bottle

$70.00

Bruce Wayne Chardonnay Bottle

$30.25

Donati Family Sisters Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Emblem Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Frank Family Chardonnay Bottle

$55.50

House Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

House Moscato Bottle

$24.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Kiona Riesling Bottle

$23.00

Laurenz V Singing Gruner Bottle

$40.00

Loscano Torrontes "The Winemaker" Salta Bottle

$39.50

One Flock Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Placido Moscato Asti Bottle

$24.00

Vanderpump Rose Bottle

$37.50

LA Villa Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Rose/Champagne

Florinda Brut Glass

$8.00

House Champagne Glass

$6.00

House Rose Glass

$10.00

Nicolas F Brut RSV Glass

$15.00

Prosecco

$8.50

Puech Haut Rose

$12.00

Vanderpump Rose Glass

$12.50

House Rose Bottle

$30.00

Vanderpump Rose Bottle

$37.50

House Champagne Bottle

$18.00

Florida Brut Bottle

$24.00

Nicolas F Brut RSV Bottle

$50.00

Puech Haut Rose Bottle

$40.00

Can Beer

Karbach Brewsanity

$4.50

Karbach Rodeo Clown

$5.00

Karbach Love Street

$4.50

Saint Arnold Art Car

$5.25

Gooses Island IPA

$6.75

Karbach Hopidillo

$5.25

Cocktails

Aviation

$8.00

Bees Knees

$7.00

Between the Sheets

$8.00

Brandy Crusta

$8.00

BYO Old Fashioned

$11.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$9.00

French 75

$7.50

Go Bananas

$10.00

Johnnie Appleseed

$10.00

Last Word

$8.50

Lirio Lavanda

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mary Pickford

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Not Your Mother's Sprtiz

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Old Town Spring Smash

$8.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Southside

$7.00

That Summer Feelin

$9.00

The Godfather

$8.00

Time Off

$9.00

West Side Story

$9.00

Whiskey of the South

$10.00

White Lady

$8.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
26420 Preston Ave, Spring, TX 77373

