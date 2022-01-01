Prohibition
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
303-832-4840 At the corner of Colfax and Pennyslvania, meet the newest addition to Capitol Hill, Prohibition - a pub for those who enjoy classic libations and an indiscriminate selection of beers to wet your whistle. The chef entices your appetite with scrumptious gastro-tavern fare, including 4 cheese mac made with cavatappi pasta and topped with gremolata, made to order pot pies and braised short rib sandwiches on a brioche bun. Cheers!.
Location
504 East Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Gallery