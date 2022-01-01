Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prohibition

1,377 Reviews

$$

504 East Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Order Again

Appetizers

Brussels

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Queso

$7.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Short Rib Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Pastrami sandwich

$16.00

Soups/Salads

red and golden beets, 1000 island, red onion, blue cheese,  bacon, cherry tomato

Kitchen Sink Salad

$12.00

​GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD corn, zucchini, asparagus, avocado, scallions, dill, tomato, vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Side salad

$3.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Entree

Pot pie

$18.00

FAST

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Breaking Bad

$12.00

Deschutes

$5.00

SKA IPA

$5.00

Drinks

Kamikrazy Shot

$5.00

Margarita AF shot

$5.00

Rum Punchy

$7.00

Kickstarter Bloody

$8.00

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Whiskey Thyme

$10.00

John Daly

$8.00

Breaking Bad

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Food

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Toast

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
303-832-4840 At the corner of Colfax and Pennyslvania, meet the newest addition to Capitol Hill, Prohibition - a pub for those who enjoy classic libations and an indiscriminate selection of beers to wet your whistle. The chef entices your appetite with scrumptious gastro-tavern fare, including 4 cheese mac made with cavatappi pasta and topped with gremolata, made to order pot pies and braised short rib sandwiches on a brioche bun. Cheers!.

504 East Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203

