Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Project 47 Smokehouse

428 Reviews

$$

101 N Lombard St

Mahomet, IL 61853

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Pick 2

SHAREABLES

Smoked Nachos Grande

$13.00

Pretzels

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries - Full

$12.00

Chili Cheese Tots - Full

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Cheese Curds - Full

$12.00

Hushpuppies - Full

$10.00

Pork Rinds - Full

$9.00

Wings

$16.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

FROM THE PIT

Pick 2

$18.00

Pick 3

$21.00

Pick 4

$24.00

Tex-Mex Taco Combo

$25.00

Pit-Master's Feast

$60.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

P-47 BBQ Melt

$16.00

Polish Sausage

$12.00

Loaded Polish

$15.00

EVERYTHING ELSE

Single Burger

$9.00

Double Burger

$11.00

Sloppy Jake

$16.00

Gouda Shroom Burger

$14.00

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

P-47 Burger Melt

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Build Your Own Mac

$14.00

Bowl of just Mac

$10.00

Chili Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Dog

$12.00

FLATBREADS

Hawaiian Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

The Works Flatbread

$14.00

Cuban Flatbread

$13.00

SALADS

House Salad

$8.00

Club Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00

Corn Bread Basket

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Pit Beans

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Chips N Cheese

$5.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Bun

$2.00

1 Cornbread

$1.50

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Greenbeans

$5.00Out of stock

Grapes

$2.00Out of stock

Macaroni Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

SAUCES

Original BBQ (OG)

$1.00

Hot BBQ

$1.00

Carolina Mustard

$1.00

KC Peach

$1.00

Raspberry-Chipotle

$1.00

Mango-Habanero

$1.00

Horsey

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

French

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Queso

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$7.00

Fried Corn Bread

$5.00

Cup of Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

SPECIALS

Tuesdays - Tacos (All Day)

$10.00Out of stock

Wednesday - Fried Chicken (All Day)

$18.00Out of stock

Thursdays - Burnt Ends (All Day)

$15.00Out of stock

Friday - Fish Sandwich (All Day)

$14.00

Friday & Saturday - BBQ Ribs (After 4pm)

$20.00+

Saturday - Pastrami Rueben (All Day)

$14.00

Smoked Adobo Half Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Rice Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Chorizo Wedges

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Mountain Dew

$2.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Water

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Refill - Kids Ice Tea

Refill - Kids Sweet Tea

Refill - Kids Lemonade

Refill - Kids Pepsi

Refill - Kids Diet Pepsi

Refill - Kids Dr. Pepper

Refill - Kids Sierra Mist

Refill - Kids Root Beer

KIDS FOOD

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$11.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Apparel

JT Walker's Save Local Breweries T-shirt

$20.00

JT Walker's Save Local Breweries Koozie

$3.00

Project 47 Work Shirt

$50.00

Project 47 Sticker

$1.00

Project Hats

$35.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located off of Route 47 and Interstate 74 in Mahomet, Illinois, Project 47 Smokehouse opened in 2017. It was started as a side project of local restaurateur Justin Taylor, who wanted to bring local barbecue to the emerging downtown district. The name Project 47 comes from this project idea with the fact that it is located off Route 47. The nickname P47 comes from the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane. It was a World War II era aircraft produced by the United States from 1941 through 1945. The restaurant has various items and decorations celebrating the P-47 Thunderbolt and the Air Force. We also have a full bar and side patio for dining. Our renovated back patio is like hanging out at a backyard BBQ party, complete with picnic tables, a Traeger Smoker and yard games. It also features a gigantic mural of a dogfight between the Allies and their German enemies during WWII.

101 N Lombard St, Mahomet, IL 61853

Project 47 Smokehouse image
Project 47 Smokehouse image
Project 47 Smokehouse image
Project 47 Smokehouse image

