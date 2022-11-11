Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Project Coffee Burns Court

33 Reviews

$

538 S Pineapple Ave

Sarasota, FL 34236

Popular Items

All Day Burrito
Avocado Toast
Iced Latte

DRINKS

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Latte

$5.75+

Iced Latte

$5.75

Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Flat White

$5.25

Americano

$3.50

Oatshake

$6.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Deep Green Smoothie

$10.00

Pineapple Cream Smoothie

$10.00

Still Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

FOOD

Avocado Toast

$11.00

SOURDOUGH/MICROGREENS/RADISH/EVOO

Scrambled Egg Toast

$14.00

Deep Dish Frittata

$14.00Out of stock

ROASTED VEG/HERB BUTTER/PICKLED CHILIS/MIXED GREENS/AVOCADO (GF)

All Day Burrito

$12.00

EGG & CHEESE SCRAMBLE/HOME FRIES/ONIONS/AVOCADO/GREENS/CHIMICHURRI Available as a bowl (GF)

Three Tacos

$14.00

FAJITA VEG/SCRAMBLED EGG & CHEESE/AVOCADO/LIME/CILANTRO/PICKLED RED ONION/COTIJA CHEESE/SALSA ROJA (GF)

Original Biscuit

$6.00

CASHEW BUTTER/CHOICE OF HOUSE JAM

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$9.00

SCRAMBLED EGG/SMOKED PROVOLONE/CASHEW BUTTER/HOT SAUCE

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE/SCRAMBLED EGG/SMOKED PROVOLONE/CASHEW BUTTER/SPICY MAPLE

Plain Biscuit

$5.00

House Waffle

$13.00

STRAWBERRY/BANANA/BLUEBERRY/CASHEW BUTTER/REAL MAPLE SYRUP/HOUSE WHIPPED CREAM

Tropical Chia Bowl

$11.00

DRAGONFRUIT PUDDING/HOUSE GRANOLA/MANGO/BERRIES/COCO FLAKES/POMEGRANATE/ALMOND BUTTER/COCO CREAM (GF)

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00

RETAIL

Oatly

$5.00

Kuma Retail

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Large Sticker

$2.00

Nalgene

$30.00

Tour T Shirt

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe From The Future

Location

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

