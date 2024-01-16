This restaurant does not have any images
Project Sherwood 4 Main street
4 Main street
celbridge, IE W23 X0X9
FOOD
Sourdough Pizza
- Pizza Marg
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Virgin Olive Oil, Moravia Parmesan€11.00
- Pizza Salami
Dry Sausage, Meatballs, Chilli Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Fresh Basil, Moravia Parmesan€13.50
- Pizza Hawaian
Prawns, Salmon, Saffron & Cumin Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Avocado, Garlic, Fresh Basil€13.50
- Sky Pizza
Crispy Duck, Pancetta, Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Orange Braised Chicory, Ricotta, Dukkah, Rucola€15.50
- Garden Pizza
Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Grilled Aubergine, Broccoli, Balsamic Onion, Pine Nuts, Goat's Cheese€14.50
- Forest Pizza
Wild Boar Chorizo, Pickled Fennel, Rucola, Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Ricotta, Wild Mushroom Chutney€14.50
Budha Bowls
Chicken
Sides
Desserts
Sauces
- Delivery Charge€3.00
- Gravy 4oz€3.50
- Gravy 7oz€5.50
- Curry 4oz€3.50
- Curry 7oz€5.50
- Smoky BBQ 7oz€6.00
- Garlic Mayo€2.00
- Ranch€2.00
- Mango Habanero€2.50
- Cheese Sauce
- Gochung sauce€3.50
- chipotle
- Garlic Mayo€2.00
- Buttermilk Ranch€2.00
- M H sauce€2.00
- Truffle Mayo€2.50
- Mayo€0.70
- Ketchup€0.70
- soy ginger€0.70
- miso
- blue cheese€2.00
DRINKS
RED WINE
- GLS Le Petit Pont€8.50
- GLS Ciu Ciu€9.00
- GLS Cahors€9.00
- GLS Chateaux Laville€9.00
- GLS Acon€9.50
- BTL Le Petit Pont€31.00
- BTL Ciu Ciu€35.00
- BTL Vitese€34.00
- BTL Cahors€37.00
- BTL Coriole€42.00
- BTL Maretti€42.00
- BTL Bertaine Et Fils€39.00
- BTL Temps De Lune€39.00
- BTL Maison Plantevin€37.00
- BTL Chateaux Laville€39.00
- BTL Acon€39.00
- BTL M Runkel€42.00
- BTL Ben Marco€48.00
- BTL Pittnauer€45.00
- BTL Montirius€65.00
- BTL Sincero Super Tuscan€43.00
- BTL Guimaro€52.00
- BTL Akutain€48.00
- BTL Corbieres Rouge€56.00
- BTL Zweigelt€56.00
- BTL Blaufrankisch€54.00
- BTL Gotes, Priorat€49.00
- BTL Forks & Knives, Natural€52.00
- BTL Rondan Rioja Reserva€56.00
- BTL Chateaux Lyonnat€58.00
- BTL Morgon€60.00
- BTL Senorio De Rondan€70.00
- BTL Produttori Del Barbaresco€95.00
- BTL Nuits-Saint-Georges€115.00
- BTL Chateau Sociando Mallet€105.00
WHITE WINE
- GLS Parnasse€8.50
- GLS Mandoleto€8.50
- GLS Antech€9.00
- GLS Badajo€9.00
- GLS Via Arxentea€9.00
- GLS Paddy Borthwick€9.50
- BTL Parnasse€31.00
- BTL Mandoleto€33.00
- BTL Antech€36.00
- BTL Badajo€38.00
- BTL Via Arxentea€41.00
- BTL Festival€38.00
- BTL Domaine Des Lauriers€38.00
- BTL Vinho Verde€39.00
- BTL Josef Ehmoser€42.00
- BTL A Fleur De Peau€39.00
- BTL Laxas€40.00
- BTL Balestrivalda€41.00
- BTL Detontation€49.00
- BTL Paddy Borthwick€43.00
- BTL Oltre Torrente€47.00
- BTL Assyrtiko€48.00
- BTL Xisto Ilimitado€50.00
- BTL Daniel Couthard€53.00
- BTL Bianco Terre Siciliane€52.00
- BTL Samuel Billard€75.00
- BTL Domaine Saumaise Michelin€65.00
- Paulessen€49.00
BUBBLES
PORT & DESSERT WINE
COCKTAILS
BEER
WHISKEY
LIQUOR
HOT DRINKS
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
