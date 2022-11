Project Social

Buenaveza Salt & Lime (Crowler)

$13.00

4.7% - In 1996, Stone Brewing was founded in San Diego County, just minutes from the border. Since then, influence from our southern neighbors has enriched and inspired us on our undying mission to brew bold, flavorful beers. One such inspiration is Stone Xocoveza, our imperial stout originally released in 2014 to bring the rich, complex flavors of Mexican hot chocolate to beer. It’s with mucho gusto that we now follow with our take on a classic lager that is similarly inspired (and tasty)