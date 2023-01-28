Restaurant header imageView gallery

Project Tea





1008 West Sacramento Avenue

Suite H

Chico, CA 95926



Handcrafted Drinks

Oceanside

Oceanside

$4.99+

Premium butterfly pea tea with coconut milk

Passion Galaxy

Passion Galaxy

$4.99+

Premium butterfly pea tea infused with passion fruit jam (mix to see the color change!)

HK Milk Tea

HK Milk Tea

$4.99+

Premium classic Hong Kong milk tea

Classic Thai

Classic Thai

$4.99+

Premium classic Thai milk tea

Cocoa Tiramisu

Cocoa Tiramisu

$4.99+

Tiramisu latte with premium chocolate syrup

Mango Revive

Mango Revive

$4.99+

Premium black tea infused with special mango jam

Salted Black

Salted Black

$4.49+

Premium black tea with sea salt crema

Salted Matcha

Salted Matcha

$4.99+

Grade A Japanese matcha latte with sea salt crema

Okinawa Dream

Okinawa Dream

$4.99+

Okinawa milk tea with premium brown sugar syrup

Pink Matcha

Pink Matcha

$4.99+

Grade A Japenese matcha mixed with special strawberry jam

Project Lime

Project Lime

$4.99+

House classic lime jasmine green tea

Super Fruit

Super Fruit

$4.99+

Premium jasmine green tea with pineapple, red apple, green apple slices and passion fruit jam

Coco Thai

Coco Thai

$4.49+

Premium Thai green tea with coconut cream

Life's a Peach

Life's a Peach

$4.99+

Premium oolong tea infused with special peach jam

Red Refresh

Red Refresh

$4.99+

Premium black tea infused with special strawberry jam

Purple Cloud

Purple Cloud

$4.99+

Ube taro slush with sea salt crema

Camo Melon

Camo Melon

$4.99+

Watermelon slush with sea salt crema

Mango Sago

Mango Sago

$4.99+

Mango slush with sago and coconut cream

COMING SOON

More specialty drinks will be added to the menu soon!

Street Food

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$5.99+

Popcorn chicken with salt and pepper and basil

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$6.49+

Salt and pepper fried shrimp with sweet chilli sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$6.49+

Salt and pepper fried calamari with sweet chilli sauce

Original Bubble Egg Waffle

Original Bubble Egg Waffle

$5.49

Bubble egg waffle with sprinkled powdered sugar

Boba Bubble Egg Waffle

Boba Bubble Egg Waffle

$5.99

Bubble egg waffle with boba filling and sprinkled powdered sugar

COMING SOON

More food items will be added to the menu soon!

Mini Treats

Chocolate Roll

$0.99

Strawberry Roll

$0.99

Chocolate Eclair

$0.99

Custard Cream Eclair

$0.99

Hazelnut Cream Puff

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Innovative boba tea and street food

1008 West Sacramento Avenue, Suite H, Chico, CA 95926

