Pizza
Prometheus Pizza
77 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Prometheus Pizza! BYOB
Location
1180 S US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg