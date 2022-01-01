Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Prometheus Pizza

77 Reviews

$$$

1180 S US Hwy 87

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Hail, Caesar!*
Margherita

snacks

wild tomatoes on the vine from William Chris Garden, zippy ranch
quick pickles

quick pickles

$6.00

sweet pepper, carrot, radish

marinated olives

marinated olives

$6.00

citrus, red pepper, sunflower oil

caviar kit

caviar kit

$15.00Out of stock

wild tobiko caviar, ruffles potato chips, sour cream, chives

Abuela's Pozole

Abuela's Pozole

$10.00Out of stock

pork pozole, guajillo chile, flatbread, garnish: lime, cilantro, radish pozole is served cold - just reheat!

dough

$8.00Out of stock

shishito peppers, zippy ranch

$6.00Out of stock
sticky almonds

sticky almonds

$5.00Out of stock

honey, sesame, cayenne, sumac

salads

mixed greens, carrot, pickled red onion, candied pecan, Texas Gold cheddar, zippy ranch
Hail, Caesar!*

Hail, Caesar!*

$11.00

romaine, sourdough, parm, garlicky Caesar* (the dressing is on the side)

Salad for President

Salad for President

$12.00

mixed greens, carrot, pickled red onion, candied pecan, Texas Gold cheddar, zippy ranch (the dressing is on the side)

pizzas

local cherry tomato mix, mozz, 'Nduja, evoo, parm, basil
Breakfast of Champions

Breakfast of Champions

$19.00

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, potato, Force of Nature wild boar chorizo, fines herbes, black pepper, Texas Gold, cured egg yolk

CALL: 1-800-420-SHRM

CALL: 1-800-420-SHRM

$20.00

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, shiitake, dehydrated shroom dust, Texas Gold, pecan pesto cream, basil

Hestia goes to Hawaii

Hestia goes to Hawaii

$18.00

tomato, mozz, pineapple, pancetta, pickled jalapeño, Texas Gold, oregano

Basta!

Basta!

$25.00

Force of Nature bison from Roam Ranch, tomato, mozz, 'Nduja, fermented honey, pickled red onion

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

tomato, mozz, basil, evoo, Texas Gold

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

tomato, mozz, pepperoni, oregano, Texas Gold

Roxanne

Roxanne

$18.00

tomato, mozz, sage sausage, garlic, kale, Texas Gold cheddar, calabrian chili

Zhazilla

Zhazilla

$19.00

tomato, mozz, sage sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, pickled red onion, oregano, Texas Gold cheddar

Luca Brasi

Luca Brasi

$16.00

tomato, anchovy, garlic, evoo, oregano, Texas Gold

Cheese

$15.00

tomato, mozz, Texas Gold cheddar

“Hey Bob!”

“Hey Bob!”

$18.00

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, sage sausage, castelvetrano olive, pickled red onion, Texas Gold cheddar, calabrian chili

Galatea

Galatea

$18.00

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, castelvetrano olive, prosciutto, spring greens, Texas Gold

Hot Potato

Hot Potato

$16.00

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, potato, kalamata olive, fines herbes, black pepper, Texas Gold cheddar

ReubenFEST

ReubenFEST

$25.00Out of stock

smoked pastrami by Tim Bobo, dehydrated sauerkraut, gruyere, rye breadcrumb, Russian dressing, roasted garlic ricotta cream

Surtr's Holiday

Surtr's Holiday

$25.00Out of stock

@standard_provisions smoked brisket, Bianco DiNapoli organic tomato, mozz, fermented Fain's honey, pickled jalapenos, Veldhuizen Texas Gold Cheddar

Tartuffe

Tartuffe

$22.00Out of stock

roasted garlic ricotta cream, taleggio & mozz, summer black truffle salami (from The Salumeria), fennel fronds, black pepper, Texas Gold

Halal or Nothing

Halal or Nothing

$20.00Out of stock

roasted garlic ricotta cream, spiced lamb by @the_liquid_culture , potato, harissa, tapenade, pickled red onion, fines herbs cut into 4 slices

“Do y'all sell peaches?”

“Do y'all sell peaches?”

$20.00Out of stock

roasted garlic ricotta cream, taleggio & mozz, Fischer & Wieser peaches, sweet peppers, Kena Farms basil, fermented honey

Sweet Reaper

Sweet Reaper

$18.00Out of stock

tomato, mozz, taleggio, Carolina Reaper Salami from The Salumeria, fermented honey, mustard greens, parm

Cheap Frills

Cheap Frills

$18.00Out of stock

tomato, mozz, taleggio, pistachio salami from The Salumeria, spring greens, pecan pesto cream

Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh

$15.00Out of stock

roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, Hat & Heart rainbow chard, evoo, parm

Demeter's Delight

Demeter's Delight

$18.00Out of stock

local cherry tomato mix from Kena Farm, mozz, 'Nduja, evoo, parm, basil from Kena Farm

No Minor Threat

No Minor Threat

$18.00Out of stock

butternut squash queso, mozz, sage sausage, pickled pear, basil

Almost Santa Fe-mous

Almost Santa Fe-mous

$18.00Out of stock

roasted hatch ricotta cream, mozz, roasted corn, fresh hatch, cotija, cilantro

New Year's Resolution

$30.00Out of stock

roasted garlic ricotta cream, taleggio, black truffle salami (from The Salumeria), fennel fronds, black pepper, black winter truffle

desserts

fudgy brownie

$4.00Out of stock
buckwheat chocolate chip cookie

buckwheat chocolate chip cookie

$4.00Out of stock
panna cotta, strawberry, cookie crumble

panna cotta, strawberry, cookie crumble

$9.00Out of stock

oatmeal cookie

$4.00Out of stock

corn cherry cookie

$4.00Out of stock
gingerbread, caramelized pear, candied pecans

gingerbread, caramelized pear, candied pecans

$9.00Out of stock
peanut butter cookie

peanut butter cookie

$4.00Out of stock

honeysuckle panna cotta, blackberry, cookie crumble

$9.00Out of stock

drinks

Rambler sparkling water

Rambler sparkling water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Italian Soda

San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Fanta

Fanta

$3.50

bottled water

$2.50Out of stock

seasonal shrub

$4.00Out of stock

Merit Coffee Co. Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Rare Tea Co. black iced tea

$4.00Out of stock

extras!

zippy ranch

$1.00

calabrian chili

$1.00

anchovy

$3.00

merch

100% cotton
sticker

sticker

$1.00
Hestia goes to Hawaii Shirt

Hestia goes to Hawaii Shirt

$25.00
Pink Anchovy Shirt

Pink Anchovy Shirt

$25.00

100% cotton

John McEnroe Shirt

$25.00
Seinfeld Shirt

Seinfeld Shirt

$25.00

100% cotton

Cowboy Shirt

Cowboy Shirt

$25.00

100% cotton

Dough Scraper

Dough Scraper

$1.00
Eggplant Cap

Eggplant Cap

$30.00
Swimming Pool Cap

Swimming Pool Cap

$30.00
Pizza Voucher

Pizza Voucher

$20.00
Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Isosceles Slices - 18" NY style pizzas - while supplies last

18" NY style pizza

$21.00Out of stock

red sauce, mozz, Texas Gold

18" NY style white pizza

$24.00Out of stock

white sauce (roasted garlic, ricotta, cream), mozz, Texas Gold

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Prometheus Pizza! BYOB

Website

Location

1180 S US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery
Prometheus Pizza image
Prometheus Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
orange star4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg

Otto's German Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,954
316 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
orange star4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Emma + Ollie - 607 S Washington
orange star4.6 • 555
607 S Washington Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
78624 The Bar
orange star4.5 • 243
229 East Main st Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Tubby's Ice House
orange star4.0 • 141
318 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredericksburg
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston