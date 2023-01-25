  • Home
  • /
  • Slaton
  • /
  • Promised Rest 4-1 LLC Restaurant - 1250 S 9th St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Promised Rest 4-1 LLC Restaurant 1250 S 9th St

review star

No reviews yet

1250 S 9th St

Slaton, TX 79364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Fanta

$2.00

Water

$0.01

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

1/4 lbs Beef Patty, Bun

Rest Burger

$9.99

1/2 lbs Beef Patty, Bun, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce,Pickles, Tomato, Sauteed onions, Sauteed garlic, Sauteed Mushrooms

Promised Rest Burger

$11.99

3/4 lbs Beef Patty, Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Garlic, Sauteed Mushrooms

Jr. Burger

$4.99

Fish

Catfish Fillet x2

$14.99

2 Fillets, Lemon, Onion, Promised Rest Tartar Sauce, Hot Sauce, Sliced Bread

Catfish Nuggets

$9.49

4 Nuggets, Lemon, Onion, Promised Rest Tartar Sauce, Hot Sauce, Sliced Bread

Catfish Filletx1

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$5.99

Shrimp Tacos

$5.99

Nachos

Nacho and Cheese

$5.49

Melted Cheese

Chili Cheese Nachos

$7.75

Homemade Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatos, Onions, Olives, Sour Cream

Nachos Supreme

$9.49

Homemade Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatos, Onions, Olives, Sour Cream

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$3.75

Hot Dog and Bun

Chili Dogs

$4.25

Hot Dog, Homemade Chili

Fries

Fries

$4.50

Fresh Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Fries with Melted Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Homemade Chili, Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries Supreme

$9.99

Homemade Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatos, Onions, Olives, Sour Cream

Soups

Soup of the Day-Cup

$4.49

Chef's Choice of Soup for that day of either Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo, Beef Stew, or Chilli

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$5.99

Chef's Choice of Soup for that day of either Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo, Beef Stew, or Chilli

Veggie Plate 3 sides max

Veggie Plate

$8.99

Veggie side

$1.49

Chicken

Kids Chicken 1-Tender Meal w/fries w/drink

$4.49

Chicken 4 piece Tenders w/fries w/toast

$8.99

Chicken 6 piece Tenders w/fries w/toast

$11.59

2 Chicken strip basket w/fries

$4.99

Extra 1 Chicken strip

$2.00

Steak/Chicken Meal

Chicken Fried Steak w/ 2 sides &Toast (5.3 oz)

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken w/2 sides &Toast

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak w/ 2 sides&Toast (8 oz)

$13.99

Kids Meals

Grill Cheese, Fries, Drink

$4.99

Jr. Burger, Fries, Drink

$6.99

1 Chicken Strip, Fries, Drink

$4.49

Pancakes

Baby Cakes-6 Mini Cakes w/ 1 meat choice & 1 egg

$5.99

Short Stacks-2 cakes w/ 1 meat choice w/hashbrowns

$7.29

Short Stacks-2 cakes w/ 1 meat choice & 2 eggs w/hashbrowns

$8.29

Single Pringle( 1 cake, 1 meat, 1 egg) w/hashbrowns

$5.99

Tall Stack- 3 cakes

$2.50

Tall Stack- 3 cakes w/ 1 meat choice w/hashbrowns

$8.99

Tall Stack- 3 cakes w/ 1 meat choice & 2 eggsw/hashbrowns

$9.99

Extra meat or egg

$3.00

1 Pancake addition

$2.50

Add Hashbrowns

$2.00

Breakfast Meat With 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, & Toast

Chicken Fried Steak-8 oz

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak-5.3

$11.99

Breakfast Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$200.00

Signature Omelettes

The Cowboy w/ Toast

$13.99

The Spaniard w/ Toast

$13.99

The Veggie w/Toast

$9.99

2 Egg w/Bacon Omelette

$7.29

3 Egg w/ Bacon Omelette

$8.99

Breakfast Regulars

2 Eggs & 1 meat choice w/Toast

$5.49

3 Eggs with 3 meat choice w/Toast

$12.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.45

Biscuits & Gravy-1 w/ Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Breakfast Burritos

1 item

$2.00

2 item

$2.50

3 item

$3.50

Toasts

1 Toast, 1 Egg, 1 Meat

$6.99

3 eggs, 3 meat, toast

$8.99

4 eggs, 4 meat, toast

$9.99

Extra Toast

$1.00

Appetizers

Chesse Curds w/dipping sauce

$3.50

Mushrooms w/dipping sauce

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Desserts

Apple Cobbler w/ice cream

$3.79

Peach Cobbler w/ice cream

$3.79
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food fit for YOUR soul!

Location

1250 S 9th St, Slaton, TX 79364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Plain Jane's Fried Pies
orange starNo Reviews
3407 98th suite 600 LUBBOCK, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
La Chaveña
orange starNo Reviews
1519 34th St Unit B Lubbock, TX 79411
View restaurantnext
Shotzy's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3300 82nd Street Lubbock, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
Bodine’s Cocktail Parlor - 1717 Crickets Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1717 Crickets Avenue Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
Giorgio's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1018 Broadway St Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken - 6012 82nd ste E
orange starNo Reviews
7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Slaton
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston