Popular Items

PRONTO TACOS

$10.99

RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE

PRONTO FOOD

ENTREES

PRONTO BOWL

$10.99

LAYERED WITH RICE AND BEANS

PRONTO BURRITO

$10.99

RICE AND BEANS MIXED IN

PRONTO NACHOS

$10.99

LAYERED WITH RICE AND BEANS

PRONTO SALAD

$10.99

LAYERED WITH RICE AND BEANS

PRONTO TACOS

$10.99

RICE AND BEANS ON THE SIDE

PRONTO QUESADILLA

$10.99

Stacked Quesadilla served with rice and beans inside.

PRONTO CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

PRONTO FAVES

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$9.99

BARBACOA, SHREDDED CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION, T'S CRAZY GOOD HOT SAUCE, CONSOMME

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$7.49

WITH FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS

SPICY FISH TACOS

$9.99

CORN TORTILLAS, FRIED COD, SRIRACHA MAYO, CABBAGE, MANGO SALSA, PICKLED RED ONION, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, LIME

THE 1ST RESPONDER BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.99

MACHACA, EGGS, POTATO, SHREDDED CHEESE, HOT SAUCE

A LA CARTE TACO

$4.99

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$9.99

Bean and cheese burrito served enchilada style with your choice of 1 side

KIDS MENU

KIDS NACHOS

$4.99

served with choice of 1 side and kids fountain beverage

KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$4.99

served with choice of 1 side and kids fountain beverage

KIDS TACO

$4.99

served with choice of 1 side and kids fountain beverage

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.99

served with choice of 1 side and kids fountain beverage

DESSERTS

CHA CHA CHIMI

$6.99
CHURRO BITES

$5.99
DESSERT NACHOS

$6.99
CEREAL FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.99

CHIPS & DIPS

FLOUR CHIPS

$2.99

PERSONAL SIZED

BEAN DIP, SALSA, CHIPS

$4.99
CHIPS AND GUAC

$4.99
QUESO DIP AND CHIPS

$4.99

BEAN DIP

$2.25+

SALSA

$2.25+

HOT SAUCE

$2.25+

T'S CRAZY GOOD HOT SAUCE

$2.99+

GUACAMOLE

$2.99+

FUNDIDO DIP

$3.99+

CORN CHIPS

$2.49+

DOZEN TORTILLAS

$5.99

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$3.99
FAJITA VEGETABLES

$3.99
CILANTRO LIME RICE

$3.99
SPANISH RICE

$3.99

CAULIFLOWER RICE

$3.99
PRONTO BEANS

$3.99
ELOTE CORN

$3.99

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.99

PRONTO DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.69
JARRITOS, APPLE

$3.00
JARRITOS, GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00
JARRITOS, TAMARINDO

$3.00

KIDS BEVERAGES

GOOD TO GROW APPLE JUICE

$3.99

GOOD TO GROW MILK

$3.99Out of stock

GOOD TO GROW CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

GOOD TO GROW FRUIT PUNCH

$3.99