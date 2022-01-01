Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pronto at Assembly Row

review star

No reviews yet

405 ASSEMBLY ROW

SOMERVILLE, MA 02145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

405 ASSEMBLY ROW, SOMERVILLE, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery
Pronto at Assembly Row image
Pronto at Assembly Row image
Pronto at Assembly Row image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
orange starNo Reviews
305 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
orange starNo Reviews
325 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Salt + Stone - 463 Assembly Row
orange starNo Reviews
463 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Assembly
orange star4.4 • 1,855
320 Canal Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
La Brasa - 124 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
124 Broadway Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave
orange star4.4 • 144
60 Middlesex Ave Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SOMERVILLE

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SOMERVILLE
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston