Prontofresh

181 Reviews

$

131 East Water Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

Southwest
Buffalo
Cup of Soup

Salads and Wraps

Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.50

Roasted red peppers, tuna, salami, provolone cheese, slow roasted turkey, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and egg. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg

Beet

Beet

$8.90

Baby spinach, roasted red beets, goat cheese and sliced almonds

Buffalo

Buffalo

$9.05

Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Caesar

Caesar

$9.05

Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Cobb

Cobb

$9.05

Crispy chicken, bacon, egg, tomato and crumbled blue cheese. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Garden

Garden

$9.05

roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, carrot, broccoli, corn, mushrooms, black beans, cheddar cheese.

Greek

Greek

$8.90

Cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, tomato and feta cheese. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Harvest

Harvest

$8.90

Mixed greens, apples, craisins, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and sunflower seeds.

Mandarin Chicken

Mandarin Chicken

$9.05

Slow roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, carrots, cucumbers and sliced almonds. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Nicoise

Nicoise

$9.05

Tuna salad, Kalamata olives, egg, tomato and chickpeas. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.

Southwest

Southwest

$9.05

Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg

Spinach

Spinach

$9.05

Baby spinach, bacon, eggs, mushrooms, red onions and Asiago cheese

Thai Beef

Thai Beef

$9.05

Thinly sliced roast beef, red onion, cucumber, tomato, carrot and cilantro. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.05

Turkey, crispy bacon and tomato. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad with Protein

Create Your Own Salad with Protein

$9.05

Pick 1 protein and 3 toppings

Create Your Salad No Protein

Create Your Salad No Protein

$9.05

Pick 5 toppings

Create Your Own Wrap

Create your own Wrap with Protein

Create your own Wrap with Protein

$9.05

Pick 1 protein and 3 toppings.

Create your own Wrap NO Protein

Create your own Wrap NO Protein

$9.05

Pick 5 toppings

Sandwiches

Turkey

$7.70

Turkey, cranberry mayo and mixed greens.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$7.70

Tuna and Mayo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.70

Slow roasted chicken, apples and craisins

Paninis

Caprese

Caprese

$8.20

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, pesto and balsamic reduction

Roast Beef

$8.20

Red onion, tomato, provolone cheese and horseradish mayo

Tuna Melt

$8.20

Tuna salad, cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$6.20

3 cheese grilled cheese: Cheddar, pepperjack and asiago

Soups

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.25
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Cup of Chili

$4.29Out of stock

Bowl of Chili

$5.19Out of stock

Drinks and Chips

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.30

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Bubbly Flavor Water

$2.55

Cranberry Juice

$2.55Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.55

Chips

$1.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!

Website

Location

131 East Water Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Directions

