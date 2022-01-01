Proof and Cooper imageView gallery
Proof and Cooper Johnson City

No reviews yet

203 East Main Street

Johnson CIty, TX 78636

Popular Items

Charlotte's BLT
Plain Jane Burger
Full Cobb Salad

Starters

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Texas Caviar

$8.00

Pig In A Blanket

$5.00

2 Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Apple Pecan Salad

$7.00

Full Cobb Salad

$16.00

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Full Apple Pecan Salad

$12.00

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

BBQ

Brisket

$8.00+

St Louis Style Pork RIbs

$13.00+

Pulled Pork

$7.00+

Smoked Turkey

$7.00+

Bourbon Glazed Smoked Ham

$6.00+

Cheddar jalapeño Sausage

$7.00

Hot Garlic Smoked Sausage

$7.00

BBQ Plate

$21.00

Sampler Plate

$25.00

Taster Plate

$16.00

Regular Sausage

$7.00

Fried/Smoked Chicken

Nashville Tenders

$12.00

Garlic and Herb Half Smoked Chicken

$20.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Burgers

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Double Barrel Burger

$17.00

Outlaw Burger

$18.00

Plain Jane Burger

$15.00

Santa Fe Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried Bird Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Charlotte's BLT

$12.00

Cubano

$15.00

Grilled Bird Sand

$15.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$13.00

Smoked Club Sandwich

$16.00

Southern Specials

CFS

$16.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

Braised Collard Greens

$5.00+

Pit Master Beans

$5.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Mac and Cheese

$6.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Mash Pot Gravy

$5.00+

Elotè Corn

$5.00

Elote Corn Quart

$16.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Ice cream w choc

$4.00

Extra Sides

Avocado (4) slices

$1.50

Bacon (4) Slices

$4.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Burger Patty

$7.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Extra Pickles and Onion

$0.50

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

Gravy

$0.79

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Queso Cup

$6.00

Sliced Bread (1)

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

TX Toast

$0.50

Bread Loaf

$3.00

Daily Specials

Monday Beer

Taco Tuesdays

$13.00

$5 Margarita Tuesday

$5.00Out of stock

Nacho Wednesday Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Nacho Wednesday Pulled Pork

$13.00Out of stock

Thirsty Thursday

Out of stock

Thursday Loaded Baked Potato

Out of stock

Friday Fish Fry

$14.00Out of stock

Saturday Special

$16.00

Sunday 32 oz

$10.00

TX twink

$3.00Out of stock

TX twinkX6

$15.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Turtle Brownie

$7.00

Luscious Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Eclair

$7.00

Dessert of the week

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Memorial Day

Memorial Day BBQ Pack

$150.00

Pulled Pork Picnic

Fathers Day

Coopers cowboy eggs

$16.00

Chicken and waffles

$14.00

Breakfast tacos

$14.00

Eggs your way

$10.00

Side of bacon

$4.00

1 egg

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuits and gravy

$6.00

Steak and eggs (Copy)

$32.00

Retail

Gift Cert

$25.00

Ladies Tee Medium

$20.00

Ladies Tee Large

$20.00

Ladies Tee XL

$20.00

Ladies Tee 2X

$20.00

Mens Tee Medium

$20.00

Mens Tee Large

$20.00

Mens Tee XL

$20.00

Mens Tee 2X

$20.00

Mens Tee 3X

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Room Rental Fee

$75.00

Koozie

$3.50

Event Deposit

$300.00

Washer tournament Sign up

$20.00

NA Beverage

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Beer

Aldstadt Kolsch DRAFT

$6.00

Altstadt Lager

$6.00

Bugsy's

$7.00

Fireman's 4

$6.00

Friends And Allies Pilsner

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Lone Star Draft

$3.00

Sex a Peel

$7.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$7.00

Govalle IPA

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Pumpkin Massacre

$7.00Out of stock

Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Ultra Draft

$4.00

Pixie Punch

$7.00

Big Prick IPA

$6.00

Austin East Ciders Brut

$5.00Out of stock

Austin East Ciders OG

$5.00

Austin East Ciders Rose

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$3.50Out of stock

Bud Light LIME

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

DosEquis xx

$4.50

Lonestar Light

$3.50

MGD

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Lonestar Bottle

$3.00

Models Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Shift Dos XX

$1.00

Shift Bud Light

$1.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Wine

Wiliam And Chris Mourverdre

$13.25+

TEXAS HILLS VOLARE

$8.00+

SANGRIA

$10.00+

Becker Iconoclast Cabernet

$12.00+

Fall Creek Classic Merlot

$10.00

Rolling Smoke

$9.00+

William + Chris Mary Ruth

$11.25+

TEXAS HILLS MOSCATO

$8.00+

BECKER CHARDONNAY

$8.00+

Becker Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Cupcake Bottle

$10.00+

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Ranch Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Coopers Margarita

$11.00

Cucumber Spritzer

$8.00

DARK AND STORMY

$10.00

1 1/2 dark rum ginger beer 1/2 lime juice

La Paloma

$10.00

1.5 oz tequila ½ oz lime ½ oz simple syrup 1.5 oz grapefruit Shake with one ice cube Rim mug glass with tajin Dirty pour into mug Add ice to the rim then top with club soda Garnish with lime and straws

Maja-rita

$10.00

Muddle 1-2 jalapenos in a shaker 1.5 oz of blanco tequila 2 oz sweet and sour 1 oz of mango mix Shake 10-15 sec. Pour into pint glass with tajin rim Garnish with lime and a jalapeno wheel

Mexican Martini

$13.00

…make in martini shaker. 3 oz of blanco tequila 1 oz of triple sec or any other orange liqueur 2 oz of sweet and sour 1 oz orange juice 1 oz lime juice 1 oz olive juice Rim a stemless martini glass with salt, skewer with 3-4 olives Serve shaker tin with martini glass

Mimosa

$8.00

4oz Champaign 1.5 oz orange juice

OG Margarita

$10.00

2 oz of blanco tequila 1 oz lime juice 1 oz agave nectar Shake 10-15 sec. Rime pint glass with salt garnish with a lime

Old Fashioned

$11.00

2 oz of bourbon (Nine Banded Wheated) ¾ oz brown sugar syrup 3-4 dashes of bitters (angostura bitters) Add ice stir for 15-20 seconds in beaker glass Strain into a rock glass with large cube or small cubes Scorch lemon peel and express oil on glass drop into glass Express large orange peel in drinking rub on the rim drop in glass Garnish with a luxardo cherry (drop in)

Proof Peach Tea

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Summer Sunrise

$10.00

Coconut Sunset Fill Collins glass with ice 1 ½ oz Malibu rum Fill with pineapple juice Splash of grenadine

Watermelon Crawl

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Tequila

Agavales

$7.00

Camarena Silver

$7.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila

$50.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco

$24.00Out of stock

Cimeron

$7.00Out of stock

Codigo

$10.00

Cuervo Traditional

$9.00Out of stock

Desert Door Sotol

$14.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$10.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolòn Reposado

$9.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

G4 Anejo

$22.00

G4 Blanco

$12.00

G4 Reposado

$16.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$7.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.00Out of stock

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$10.00

Pure Vida Blanco

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Flor De Cana

$8.00Out of stock

Hye Rum

$8.00Out of stock

Malibu

$6.00

Myers

$7.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$8.00Out of stock

Ron Rio

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Gin

Bombay

$7.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$7.00

Fords

$6.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$8.00

Kinickerbocker Blueberry Gin

$6.00Out of stock

McCormick Gin

$6.00

Still Austin Gin

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

A distilled spirit made from fermented grain mash or by distilling beer. Typically aged in wooden casks

4 Roses Bourbon

$6.00Out of stock

4 Roses Limited

$35.00Out of stock

4 Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Andalusia Pewter Whiskey

$11.00

Andalusia Single Malt

$11.00

Andalusia Stryker

$12.00Out of stock

Andalusia Stryker

$11.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$12.00

Balcones Lineage

$12.00

Balcones True Blue Cask Strength

$12.00

Barrel Dovetail

$27.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10 yr.

$40.00Out of stock

Ben Milam Single Barrel

$11.00

Blanton's Gold Edition

$40.00Out of stock

Blanton's Single Barrel

$20.00Out of stock

Booker's 30th Anniversary

$45.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Clyde Mays Alabama Style

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Dickel 12

$10.00

Dickel 8

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare 17 Year

$80.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig 1789 Bourbon Sm Batch

$8.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year

$40.00Out of stock

Elmer T Lee Single Barrel

$30.00Out of stock

Evan Williams

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Garrison Brothers Balmoreah

$45.00Out of stock

Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon

$35.00Out of stock

Garrison Brothers HoneyDew

$17.00

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel

$17.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$17.00

George Dickel Rye

$7.00

George T Stagg

$62.00Out of stock

Green Spot

$15.00

HIBIKI

$20.00

High West Campfire

$19.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Iron Wolf Bourbon

$8.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

James E Pepper 1776

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jeffersons Oceans

$20.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kentucky Owl Rye 10 Year

$75.00

Kentucky Owl Straight Whiskey

$75.00

Knob Creek 100 Proof

$9.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$13.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Kooper Family Rye

$8.00

Luchenbach Rye

$12.00

Luckenbach Light

$12.00

Luckenbach Road 3yr

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.00

Michters Whisky

$38.00Out of stock

Midwinters Night Dram

$30.00Out of stock

Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon

$10.00

Milam and Green Rye

$12.00

Nine Banded Straight

$7.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$7.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$10.00Out of stock

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$68.00Out of stock

Old Granddad

$7.00

Old Granddad 114

$8.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

$54.00Out of stock

Pappy 15 Year

$90.00Out of stock

Pendleton Latin Buck

$9.00

Pendleton Midnight

$10.00Out of stock

Real Ale Rye

$21.00

Real Ale Signature

$15.00

Red River Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Red River Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Redbreast Single Pot

$16.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Small Batch 1792

$8.00

Still Austin Bourbon Whisky

$8.00

Still Daydreamer

$8.00Out of stock

Sweetheart of the Rodeo

$9.00

Swift Single Malt

$10.00Out of stock

Teeling

$15.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac

$62.00Out of stock

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$12.00

Treaty Oak Red Handed

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00Out of stock

TX Blended Whiskey

$9.00

Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B

$62.00Out of stock

Weller 12 Year

$18.00Out of stock

Weller Antique 107

$20.00Out of stock

Weller Full Proof

$62.00Out of stock

Whistlepig Piggyback

$26.00

Whistlepig Rye

$18.00Out of stock

Whistlepig The Boss Hog

$62.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey Sting

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

Willian Larue Weller

$54.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$18.00Out of stock

Woody Creek Rye

$14.00

Yellow Rose

$10.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$7.00

Goodnight Loving

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Monopolowa

$6.00Out of stock

RANCH VODKA

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00Out of stock

Titos

$7.00

Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$6.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$6.00Out of stock

Goldschlager

$6.00Out of stock

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Jeagermeister

$6.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$8.00Out of stock

Luxardo

$6.00

Pajarote

$6.00

St Germain

$6.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Scotch

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

$15.00Out of stock

Dewars 12

$7.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Johnny Walker RED

$10.00

Laphroaig Quarter

$15.00Out of stock

Legacy Scotch

$8.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$17.00Out of stock

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$17.00

Macallan 18 Year

$60.00

Talisker 10

$17.00Out of stock

The Balvenie 12

$18.00Out of stock

The Balvenie 14

$22.00

The Balvenie 21 Year

$60.00

The Famous Grouse

$7.00Out of stock

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal

$8.00Out of stock

SHOTS

Blue Kamikaze

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown

$5.00

Scobby Snack

$6.00

OFF THE MENU COCKTAILS

AMF

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lon Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Tequila sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour (Eric)

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Water

Bottled Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Topo Chico

$2.00

Powerade Blue

$3.00Out of stock

Powerade Red

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty, TX 78636

Proof and Cooper image

