Proof and Cooper Johnson City

Old Fashioned

$11.00

2 oz of bourbon (Nine Banded Wheated) ¾ oz brown sugar syrup 3-4 dashes of bitters (angostura bitters) Add ice stir for 15-20 seconds in beaker glass Strain into a rock glass with large cube or small cubes Scorch lemon peel and express oil on glass drop into glass Express large orange peel in drinking rub on the rim drop in glass Garnish with a luxardo cherry (drop in)