Proof and Cooper Johnson City
No reviews yet
203 East Main Street
Johnson CIty, TX 78636
Popular Items
Starters
Salads
BBQ
Fried/Smoked Chicken
Burgers
Sandwiches
Southern Specials
Sides
Kids Menu
Extra Sides
Daily Specials
Monday Beer
Taco Tuesdays
$5 Margarita Tuesday
Nacho Wednesday Brisket
Nacho Wednesday Pulled Pork
Thirsty Thursday
Thursday Loaded Baked Potato
Friday Fish Fry
Saturday Special
Sunday 32 oz
TX twink
TX twinkX6
Soup Of The Day
Desserts
Memorial Day
Fathers Day
NA Beverage
Beer
Aldstadt Kolsch DRAFT
Altstadt Lager
Bugsy's
Fireman's 4
Friends And Allies Pilsner
Hazy IPA
Lone Star Draft
Sex a Peel
Thirsty Goat Amber
Govalle IPA
Yuengling
Dos XX Draft
Pumpkin Massacre
Octoberfest
Ultra Draft
Pixie Punch
Big Prick IPA
Austin East Ciders Brut
Austin East Ciders OG
Austin East Ciders Rose
Coors Banquet
Bud Light LIME
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
DosEquis xx
Lonestar Light
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Shiner Bock
Lonestar Bottle
Models Especial
Negra Modelo
Shift Dos XX
Shift Bud Light
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
Wine
Wiliam And Chris Mourverdre
TEXAS HILLS VOLARE
SANGRIA
Becker Iconoclast Cabernet
Fall Creek Classic Merlot
Rolling Smoke
William + Chris Mary Ruth
TEXAS HILLS MOSCATO
BECKER CHARDONNAY
Becker Sauvignon Blanc
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
Cupcake Bottle
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Ranch Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Coopers Margarita
Cucumber Spritzer
DARK AND STORMY
1 1/2 dark rum ginger beer 1/2 lime juice
La Paloma
1.5 oz tequila ½ oz lime ½ oz simple syrup 1.5 oz grapefruit Shake with one ice cube Rim mug glass with tajin Dirty pour into mug Add ice to the rim then top with club soda Garnish with lime and straws
Maja-rita
Muddle 1-2 jalapenos in a shaker 1.5 oz of blanco tequila 2 oz sweet and sour 1 oz of mango mix Shake 10-15 sec. Pour into pint glass with tajin rim Garnish with lime and a jalapeno wheel
Mexican Martini
…make in martini shaker. 3 oz of blanco tequila 1 oz of triple sec or any other orange liqueur 2 oz of sweet and sour 1 oz orange juice 1 oz lime juice 1 oz olive juice Rim a stemless martini glass with salt, skewer with 3-4 olives Serve shaker tin with martini glass
Mimosa
4oz Champaign 1.5 oz orange juice
OG Margarita
2 oz of blanco tequila 1 oz lime juice 1 oz agave nectar Shake 10-15 sec. Rime pint glass with salt garnish with a lime
Old Fashioned
2 oz of bourbon (Nine Banded Wheated) ¾ oz brown sugar syrup 3-4 dashes of bitters (angostura bitters) Add ice stir for 15-20 seconds in beaker glass Strain into a rock glass with large cube or small cubes Scorch lemon peel and express oil on glass drop into glass Express large orange peel in drinking rub on the rim drop in glass Garnish with a luxardo cherry (drop in)
Proof Peach Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Summer Sunrise
Coconut Sunset Fill Collins glass with ice 1 ½ oz Malibu rum Fill with pineapple juice Splash of grenadine
Watermelon Crawl
Mimosa
Tequila
Agavales
Camarena Silver
Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila
Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco
Cimeron
Codigo
Cuervo Traditional
Desert Door Sotol
Don Julio
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Espolòn Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
G4 Anejo
G4 Blanco
G4 Reposado
Gran Centenario Plata
Jose Cuervo Especial
Mi Campo Reposado
Patron Silver
Pure Vida Blanco
Rum
Gin
Whiskey/Bourbon
4 Roses Bourbon
4 Roses Limited
4 Roses Single Barrel
4 Roses Small Batch
Andalusia Pewter Whiskey
Andalusia Single Malt
Andalusia Stryker
Andalusia Stryker
Angels Envy
Balcones Baby Blue
Balcones Lineage
Balcones True Blue Cask Strength
Barrel Dovetail
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden 10 yr.
Ben Milam Single Barrel
Blanton's Gold Edition
Blanton's Single Barrel
Booker's 30th Anniversary
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Clyde Mays Alabama Style
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dickel 12
Dickel 8
Eagle Rare
Eagle Rare 17 Year
Elijah Craig 1789 Bourbon Sm Batch
Elijah Craig 18 Year
Elmer T Lee Single Barrel
Evan Williams
Fireball
Garrison Brothers Balmoreah
Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon
Garrison Brothers HoneyDew
Garrison Brothers Single Barrel
Garrison Brothers Small Batch
George Dickel Rye
George T Stagg
Green Spot
HIBIKI
High West Campfire
High West Double Rye
Iron Wolf Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels Rye
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jack Honey
James E Pepper 1776
Jameson
Jeffersons Oceans
Jim Beam
Kentucky Owl Rye 10 Year
Kentucky Owl Straight Whiskey
Knob Creek 100 Proof
Knob Creek 12yr
Knob Creek 9yr
Knob Creek Rye
Kooper Family Rye
Luchenbach Rye
Luckenbach Light
Luckenbach Road 3yr
Maker's Mark
Makers Mark 46
Michters Whisky
Midwinters Night Dram
Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon
Milam and Green Rye
Nine Banded Straight
Nine Banded Wheated
Old Forester
Old Forester 100 Proof
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Old Granddad
Old Granddad 114
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
Pappy 15 Year
Pendleton Latin Buck
Pendleton Midnight
Real Ale Rye
Real Ale Signature
Red River Bourbon
Red River Rye
Redbreast Single Pot
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Small Batch 1792
Still Austin Bourbon Whisky
Still Daydreamer
Sweetheart of the Rodeo
Swift Single Malt
Teeling
Thomas Handy Sazerac
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill
Treaty Oak Red Handed
Tullamore Dew
TX Blended Whiskey
Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B
Weller 12 Year
Weller Antique 107
Weller Full Proof
Whistlepig Piggyback
Whistlepig Rye
Whistlepig The Boss Hog
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Honey Sting
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willian Larue Weller
Woodford Reserve
Woody Creek Bourbon
Woody Creek Rye
Yellow Rose
Vodka
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Vodka
Dripping Springs Vodka
Goodnight Loving
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Monopolowa
RANCH VODKA
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Cordials
Scotch
Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie
Dewars 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenlivet 12
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnny Walker RED
Laphroaig Quarter
Legacy Scotch
Macallan 12
Macallan 12 Double Cask
Macallan 18 Year
Talisker 10
The Balvenie 12
The Balvenie 14
The Balvenie 21 Year
The Famous Grouse
SHOTS
OFF THE MENU COCKTAILS
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
203 East Main Street, Johnson CIty, TX 78636