Bars & Lounges
American

Proof and Cooper Dripping Springs

No reviews yet

18710 Hamilton Pool rd

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Order Again

Retail

Gift Cert

$25.00

BASEBALL TEE 25

$25.00

LADIES TANK

$20.00

BLACK TEE

$20.00

LADIES TEE

$20.00

CORK HAT

$30.00

CORK HAT

$25.00Out of stock

HAT BLK

$25.00

HAT CAMO

$25.00

VAULT ICE

$75.00

BBQ Shack

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Wrap

$9.00

Half Ribs

$20.00

Full Ribs

$36.00

Chili

$8.00

Elote Corn

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Beans

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

coffee

$3.00

Hot CoCo

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

