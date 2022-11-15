Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proof BBQ Tremont

88 Reviews

$$

2258 Professor Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce
MAC N CHEESE
Chicharrones

APPS

Chicharrones

$7.00

Sweet Heat Rib Rub, Zesty Dill Dip

Cuban Steamed Buns (3)

$12.00

Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, Seared Bun

Mile High Nachos

$8.00+

Choice of Pulled Pork or Texas Beef Chili with White Corn Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Queso, Salsa Verde, Smoked Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeños, Crispy Onions

Smoky Pimento Dip

$10.00

Texas Brisket Chili

$8.00

BBQ TACOS

3 Delicious Tacos. No mix and Match.

BRISKET TACOS

$14.00

14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, Local Smoked Cheddar, Salsa Verde, Slaw, KC BBQ

HUNTSVILLE CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Citrus Pulled Chicken, Local Smoked Cheddar, Hot Honey Mustard, Sassy Pickle Relish

PIG LATIN TACOS

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Local Smoked Cheddar, Bacon-Apple Jam, Carolina BBQ

SANDWICHES A LA CARTE

Sauce and slaw on the side.

Bunch of Baloney Sandwich

$14.00

Rum Smoked Pineapple, Smoked Mozzarella, KC BBQ, Pickled Red Onion

Seoulful Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Citrus Pulled Chicken, Gojuchang Honey BBQ, Chili Oil Aioli, Local Kim Chi

BUILD YOUR OWN PLATE

Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce

$18.00

Choose 1/2 lb of Meat, Two Sides, and a BBQ Sauce. Sauce is always on the side.

MEAT BY THE POUND

Served with House Pickles and Honeyed Cornbread

Chicken

$14.00+

Pork Belly

$15.00+

Pulled Pork

$14.00+

Pastrami

$16.00+Out of stock

SIDES SM/LG

BBQ BAKED PINTO BEANS

$4.00+

CAROLINA SLAW

$4.00+

HONEYED CORNBREAD

$3.00

MAC N CHEESE

$4.00+

FRESH CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

$4.00+

BBQ SAUCES

CAROLINA BBQ

CAROLINA BBQ

$0.50

Sugared and Cider, Bold & Tangy

CHERRY BOURBON BBQ

CHERRY BOURBON BBQ

$0.50

Full Flavored, Tart, Oak & Smoke.

GOCHUJANG HONEY

$0.50

Tangy & hot, Korean inspired

HOUSE WHITE BBQ

$0.50

KC BBQ

$0.50

Smokey, full, and brown sugar sweet.

PROOF HOUSE/TEXAS BBQ

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy, Classic & Savory.

NO SAUCE

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing Cleveland BBQ!

Location

2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Proof image
Proof image
Proof image

Similar restaurants in your area

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
orange starNo Reviews
2187 W. 14th Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Martha
orange starNo Reviews
2173 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Lago East Bank
orange star4.2 • 2,157
1091 W 10th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Prosperity Social Club
orange star4.4 • 866
1109 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
806 Literary Rd Tremont, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
The South Side
orange star3.9 • 691
2207 W 11th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Crust Pizza Tremont
orange star4.5 • 1,060
2258 Professor ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Prosperity Social Club
orange star4.4 • 866
1109 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Edison's Pub - Edison's Pub
orange star4.8 • 788
2373 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Literary Tavern
orange star4.6 • 181
1031 Literary Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ohio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston