Main picView gallery

Proof & Gather Baking Company 778 Higuera St. Unit A

review star

No reviews yet

778 Higuera St. Unit A

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bread

Classic Sourdough

$9.00

Flavored Sourdough

$10.00

Sourdough Baguette

$6.00

Focaccia

$8.00

English Muffins

$8.00

Hoagie Rolls

$2.00

Hoagie Rolls-3 pack

$5.00

Demi Baguettes

$2.25

Demi Baguettes-3 pack

$6.00

Sesame Round

$10.00

Nut & Seed Loaf

$8.00

Pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Financier

$4.00

Croissant

$5.00

Pop Tart

$5.00

Seasonal Muffin

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00

6-pk Cookie

$15.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Lemon Rosemary Cookie

$3.00

Almond Butter Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Gingersnap Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Espresso Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Peppermint

$3.00

Other Cookie Flavor

$3.00

Holiday Cookie Box

$25.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart-Individual

$8.00

Chocolate Tart-Full Size

$40.00

Fruit Tart-Individual

$9.00

Fruit Tart-Full Size

$45.00

Smores Bar

$4.00

Fruit Crumble Bar

$5.00

Pantry

Sourdough Granola

$7.00

Sourdough Crackers

$6.00

Crouton's

$6.00

Toast

Butter & Jam Toast

$4.00

Nut Butter Toast

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Central Coast Toast

$8.00

Drinks

Cold Brew-12oz

$4.00

Cold Brew-16oz

$5.00

Drip Coffee-12 oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee-16oz

$4.00

T-Shirts

XL-Shirt

L-Shirt

M-Shirt

S-Shirt

Lavender

Candle-4 oz

$15.00

Tea Bag Pack

$10.00

Salt

$8.00

Sugar

$8.00

Culinary Buds

$15.00

Roll-On

$15.00

Hot Chocolate Mix

$14.00

Smudge

$15.00

Dryer Bag

$12.00

Cards

$4.00

Body Oil

$20.00

Lotion

$24.00

Bar Soap

$12.00

Honey

$25.00

Salve

$12.00

Olive Oil

Oliveto- 12.7oz

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan Bakery

Location

778 Higuera St. Unit A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Novo Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
726 Higuera St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Seeds
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Court St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston