Proof Bar + Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

House Cocktails

The Puddle Jumper

$12.00

Junipero Gin, Creme De Violette, Lemon Juice, Velvet Falernum,1821 Japanese Chili Lime Bitters

Gender Envy

Gender Envy

$10.00

Spicey, Fruity, Light Smoke. Verde Momento Mezcal, Aperol, Blanc Vermouth, Honey, Pineapple, OJ, Ginger, Cayenne, Lime.

Everything Green

Everything Green

$9.00

Herbal, Vegetal, Refreshing. Gate 11 Gin, Cucumber, Matcha, Mint, Lime, Bitters.

Flybird Paloma

$9.00

Refreshing and Easy. Flybird Paloma Agave Wine.

LoLo Mule

LoLo Mule

$10.00

Floral, Ginger Spice, Relaxing Treat. Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer, Hibiscus Orange Peel Syrup. LoLo CBD Gummy Bear (10mg).

Proof Sangria

$10.00

Seasonal, Refreshing, Mellow. Old Dominick Vodka ,Naranja, Pinot Grio, Rosemary, Peach Puree

Slightly Out of Touch

Slightly Out of Touch

$11.00

Letherbee Gin, Breckenridge Bitter, Jack Rudy Tonic, Yellow Chartreuse, Arugula, Lemon, Chili Lime Bitters, Grapefruit Bitters

Sidecar Shot

$5.00

Refreshing Classic. Revanche Cognac, Triple Sec, Lemon.

Snaquiri

Snaquiri

$7.00

Lil Daiquiri. El Dorado Diamond Reserve Rum, Lime, Orange Bitters.

Look & Listen

$12.00

Breckenridge Bitter Liqueur, Postmodern Chamomile Liqueur, TBB Pimenta Bitters, TBB Lemon Bitters

Beer

Rewind Or Die-PA Draft

$7.00+Out of stock

West Coast DIPA brewed with Amarillo, Lemondrop and Falconer’s Flight, 8% Hutton & Smith/5 Wits Collaboration, Chattanooga, TN

Don't Be Mean To People. A Golden Rule Saison Draft

$7.50+

Saison/Farmhouse Ale, 6.8% abv. Ponysaurus Brewing Co, Durham, NC

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Award Winning Beer of 1893 (12oz Can) 4.8% Pabst Brewing Company, Milkwaukee, WI (sort of)

Pinwheel Orange Gose

Pinwheel Orange Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Fruit Tart Gose (12 oz.) can, 4.5% Urban Artifact, Cincinnati, OH

Duclaw Thanks for Giving Blue Glitter Sour

Duclaw Thanks for Giving Blue Glitter Sour

$7.00

Blue Razz Glitter Sour (12 oz.) can, 6.5% Duclaw Brewing, Baltimore, MD

Odd Story Wild Hearth

Odd Story Wild Hearth

$8.00

Strong Ale, 12 oz can, 9% abv. Oddstory Brewing Co, Chattanooga, TN

Omar Porter

Omar Porter

$7.00

English Porter, 12 oz. can, 6% abv Crane Brewing Co., Raytown, MO

Cherry St Brewing Thai Coconut Porter

Cherry St Brewing Thai Coconut Porter

Silky Smooth Porter from Cherry St Brewing 12oz can, 16% ABV

Cider, Seltzer, & Hard Kombucha

Oddwater Tangerine & Basil

Oddwater Tangerine & Basil

$6.00

Hard Selzer, "Adult Tang." 5%, 12oz can

The Finnish Long Drink Traditional

The Finnish Long Drink Traditional

$7.00

Citrus Soda with Real Liquor (12oz Can) 5.5% The Finnish Long Drink, Finland/NY

The Finnish Long Drink Zero Sugar

The Finnish Long Drink Zero Sugar

$7.00

Citrus Soda with Real Liquor and Zero Sugar or Carbs (12oz Can) 5% The Finnish Long Drink, Finland/NY

Walker Brothers High Gravity Kombucha

$8.00

Watermelon Lime (12oz Can) 5% Walker Brothers Beverage Company, Nashville, TN

TailGate Brewery Prosecco Cider

TailGate Brewery Prosecco Cider

$8.00

Cider Brewed with Champagne Yeast (16 oz.) can, 4.5% Tailgate Brewery, Nashville, TN

Shacksbury Arlo

Shacksbury Arlo

$8.00

Dry, Funky, Basque-Style Cider, made in Vermont with a Blend of Vermont and Spanish Apples, 12 oz can, 6%. Shacksbury Cider, Vergennes, VT.

Diskin Tiki Tonik Cider

Diskin Tiki Tonik Cider

$8.00

Pineapple Cier, 5% abv. Diskin Cider, Nashville, TN

Wine

Creato in Italia Prosecco Brut

$7.00+

Sparkling. Citrus, Green Apple, Gentle Fizz. Glera | Veneto, Italy

Molino A Vento Rosato 2020

$8.00+

Rosé. Raspberry, Pomegranate, Bright Acidity. Nero D'Avola | Sicily, Italy

Schlossmuhlenhof Riesling Trocken

$11.00+

White, 1L. Fresh, juicy and zesty, with spicy flavors of citrus and peach Riesling | Rheinhessen, Germany

Stamnaki Moschofilero

$10.00+

White. Lemon flowers and rose petals, sharp acidity, length. Moschofilero | Peloponnese, Greece

Podericellario È Bianco (Bottle)

$55.00

White. Natural, Snappy Minerality, Stone Fruit. 1L Arneis, Moscato | Langhe, Italy

Maison Yves Duport Bugey Chardonnay 2018

$11.00+

White. Unoaked. Mint, Grass, Minerally Alpine Smoke Chardonnay | Bugey, France

Hindsight Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay 2019 (Bottle)

$55.00

White. Banana, Stone Fruit, Vanilla, Balanced Acidity Chardonnay | Napa Valley, California

F.lli Bellei Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro

$11.00+

Sparkling/Red. Fresh Berry, Plum, Balsamic. Lambrusco | Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Panarroz Jumilla Monastrell Blend 2020

$9.00+

Red. Rich, with Pepper and Plum Monastrell, Syrah, Garnacha | Murcia, Spain

Brando Cabernet Franc

$10.00+

Red. Cocoa, Plum, Cherry. Cabernet Franc | Veneto IGP, Italy

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00Out of stock

Disaronno Amaretto, Lemon

Americano

$8.00

Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari, Soda.

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Splash Soda

Aviation

$10.00

Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Gin, Honey, Lemon

Blood & Sand

$8.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Luxardo Syrup, Orange Juice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

ZingZang + Choose a Spirit

Boulevardier

$10.00

Bourbon, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari

Caipirinha

$8.00

Cachaca, Lime, Sugar. Brazil's National Beverage.

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Sparkling Wine, Bitters, Sugar, Lemon Oil

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Gin, Cocchi Americano, Orange Liqueur, Lemon, Absinthe

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Vodka, Orange Liqueur, Cranberry, Lime

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Rum, Coca Cola, Lime

Daiquiri

$7.00

Rum, Lime, Sugar, Orange Bitters

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Boozy, Bittersweet, and Buzzed Goodman Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate, House Coffee Liqueur, Punt e Mes, Vodka, Orange Bitters

French 75

$9.00

Gin, Lemon, Sparkling Wine

Gimlet

$8.00

Lime, Sugar, + Choose a Spirit

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Rum, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Grapefruit, Lime

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Whiskey, Honey, Lemon, Hot Water

Jungle Bird

$11.00

Dark Rum, Campari, Lime, Pineapple

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Whiskey, Lemon, Ginger Beer

L.I.T.

$11.00

Sweet Graveyard Mix in a Tall Glass

Last Word

$12.00

Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime

Lemondrop Cocktail

$10.00

Vodka, Lemon, Sugar

Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Dark Rum, Orgeat, Lime, Orange Liqueur, Demerara

Manhattan

$10.00

Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters

Manhattan Black

$11.00

Whiskey, Averna, Bitters

Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Agave, Lime

Martini

$10.00

However you like it, babe

Mexican Firing Squad

$8.00

Tequila, Luxardo Syrup, Lime

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice

Mint Julep

$8.00

Bourbon, mint, simple syrup.

Mojito

$8.00

Rum, Lime, Mint, Sugar, Soda

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer

Negroni

$10.00

Gin, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari

New York Sour

$11.00

Rye, Lemon, Sugar, Red Wine Float

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Agave, Bitters, Orange Twist

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Whiskey, Bitters, Demerara, Orange Twist

Old Pal

$10.00

Rye, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Campari

Painkiller

$11.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, Lemon

Penicillin

$10.00

Scotch, Ginger, Lemon, Islay Float

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Pisco, Lime, Orange Bitters, Egg White

Piña Colada

$10.00

Red Hook

$10.00

Rye, Luxardo Maraschino, Punt e Mes

Rob Roy

$11.00

Scotch, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Rum Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum, Demerara, Bitters, Orange and/or Lemon Twist

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Scotch, Drambuie

Sazerac

$10.00

Rye, Peychaud's Bitters, Sugar, Absinthe, Lemon Oil

Screwdriver

$7.00

Vodka, OJ

Sidecar Cocktail

$11.00

Cognac, Orange Liqueur, Lemon

Tom Collins

$8.00

Gin, lemon, sparkling water.

Toronto

$10.00

Rye, Demerara, Fernet, Angostura

Vesper

$8.00

Gin, Vodka, Cocchi Americano, Lemon Oil

Vieux Carré

$10.00

Cognac, Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitters, Lemon Oil

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar, Mint

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar

White russian

$9.00

Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Cream

Flights

The Workhorse/Espadin Mezcal

$17.00

Dos Hombres Espadin, Cruz de Fuego Espadin, Mezcal Vago Espadin

Tennessee Special

$14.00

Postmodern Hi(Rye) Whiskey, Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, Old Dominick Huling Station Bourbon

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Bananas on the Beach

Bananas on the Beach

$8.00

Seedlip Grove, Pineapple, Banana, Orange, Orgeat, Tiki Bitters, Ginger Beer

Blue Indian Coconut Kombeacha

$7.00+

On tap!

La Croix

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

From Goodman Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.50

From Goodman Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Seedlip Garden 108

$8.00

Seedlip Grove 42

$8.00

Seedlip Spice 94

$8.00

Whisk(e)y

Four Roses Yellow (Well)

$4.50

Standard Proof (Well, Rye)

$5.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Chatt Whiskey 111

$11.00

Chatt Whiskey 91

$9.00

Dickel 12yr

$7.00

Dickel Rye

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$17.00

Jack Daniels No. 7

$8.00

Legent Bourbon

$11.00

McConnell's Irish Whisky

$8.00

Nelson's Green Brier TN Whiskey

$9.00

New Riff BiB Bourbon

$10.00

New Riff BiB Rye

$12.00

Old Dominick Huling St Bourbon

$9.00

Post Modern Hi(Rye)

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Green River Bourbon

$10.00

Vodka

360 Vodka (Well)

$4.50

Gate 11 Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Lass & Lions

$7.00

Old Dominick

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Tequila / Mezcal

Campo Bravo (Well)

$4.50

Verde Momento (Well, Mezcal)

$6.50

Abre Ojos Blanco

$9.00

Azteca Azul Reposado

$7.00

Cruz de Fuego Espadin Mezcal

$10.00

Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal

$12.00

Insolito Añejo

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin Mezcal

$11.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Rum / Sugarcane

El Dorado Diamond Reserve White Rum

$4.50

El Dorado 5yr (Well, Aged)

$5.50

Batavia Arrack van Oosten

$8.00

Campesino XIV Aged

$9.00

Campesino Silver

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$10.00

Gate 11 Rum

$6.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Gold

$9.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$8.00

Plantation OFTD Overproof

$9.00

Plantation Stiggins Fancy Pineapple

$9.00

Privateer Navy Yard Barrel Strength

$12.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$8.00

Gin / Botanical Spirits

Junipero (Well)

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Castle & Key

$8.00

Fords

$8.00

Gate 11 Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Letherbee

$7.00

Monk's Road Barrel Finished

$8.00

New Riff Bourbon Barreled Wild

$9.00

Old Dominick

$6.00

Post Modern Empirical Dry

$8.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Skadi Aquavit

$8.00

Suntory Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Scotch

Auchentoshen American Oak

$10.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$12.00

MaCallan 12yr

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Amari / Liqueurs

Amaro Averna

Amaro Averna

$9.00Out of stock

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Amaro Segesta

$7.00

Amaro Zucca Rabarbaro

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Black Irish White Chocolate Cream Liqueur

$7.00

Breckenridge Bitter Liqueur

$11.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Proof's Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Combier Kummel

$12.00

Cynar

$7.00

Di Amore Sambuca

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Gate 11 Absinthe

$13.00

Giffard Orgeat

$5.00

Golden Moon Creme de Violette

$8.00

Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

$11.00

Letherbee Fernet

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Naranja Orange Liqueur

$10.00

Post Modern Amaro Alpino

$8.00

Post Modern Amaro Arancia

$8.00

Post Modern Chamomile & Elderflower Liqueur

$8.00

Post Modern Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Select Apertivo

$8.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$7.00

Taylor's Velvet Falernum

$5.00

Underberg

$6.00

Brandy /Pisco/ Eau de Vie

BarSol Mosto Verde Italia Pisco

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Revanche Cognac (Well)

$9.00

St. George Pear Brandy

$11.00

Fortified Wines / Vermouth

Cocchi Americano Blanc

$6.50

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$6.50

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$6.50

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$6.50

Dolin Rouge Vermouth

$6.50

Punt e Mes

$11.00

Yzaguirre Rojo

$6.50

Desserts

Meyer Lemon Cake

Meyer Lemon Cake

$9.50

Fluffy yellow cake filled with meyer lemon curd, frosted with vanilla bean buttercream. Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.50Out of stock

Perfectly spiced carrot cake with pecans, topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, pecans

Chocolate Cherry Cake

Chocolate Cherry Cake

$9.50

Rich devils food cake with cherry vanilla swiss meringue buttercream. Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs

Chocolate Panna Cotta

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$9.00

Rich dark chocolate coconut panna cotta. Topped with coconut dulce de leche and salted peanuts. Allergens - peanuts (V) (GF)

Chattanooga Whiskey Mint Infused Dark Chocolate Truffles

Chattanooga Whiskey Mint Infused Dark Chocolate Truffles

$8.00

Chattanooga Whiskey's newest experimental release Mint Infused is blended perfectly with Callebaut dark chocolate for this minty delight. Allergens: dairy (GF)

Frangelico Dark Chocolate Truffles

Frangelico Dark Chocolate Truffles

$8.00

Frangelico, a hazelnut liquor, perfectly pairs with dark chocolate in this truffle. Plated with toasted hazelnuts. Allergens - dairy, hazelnut (GF)

Chilled Snacking Chocolate

Chilled Snacking Chocolate

$5.00

Chilled Limoncello white chocolate ganache, dusted with calamansi powdered sugar. Allergens - dairy (GF)

Chocolate Sampling

$11.00

A sampling of our truffles and snacking chocolates. One each of the Frangelico Truffle, Chattanooga Whiskey Mint Infused and Limoncello snacking chocolate. Allergens - dairy, tree nuts (GF)

Bitter Bottle, The

Herbal Bitters

$25.00

Dr. Thacher's

Flavored Syrup

$10.00

Simple Syrup

$7.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$10.00Out of stock

LoLo Bars

5-Pack Gummy Bears

$9.00

Dog Treats

$12.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$6.00

Nerd Rope

$7.50Out of stock

Alchemy Spice

Scenic City Grilling Pepper

$7.99

Italian Blend

$7.99

American Blend

$7.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Proof is home to many talented chefs experimenting and perfecting their craft in our multi-kitchen establishment. Come in to try a variety of flavors all anchored around our craft cocktail bar.

Location

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Directions

Gallery
Proof Bar & Incubator image
Proof Bar & Incubator image
Proof Bar & Incubator image

