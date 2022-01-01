- Home
Proof Bar + Incubator
No reviews yet
422 E MLK Blvd
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Cocktails
The Puddle Jumper
Junipero Gin, Creme De Violette, Lemon Juice, Velvet Falernum,1821 Japanese Chili Lime Bitters
Gender Envy
Spicey, Fruity, Light Smoke. Verde Momento Mezcal, Aperol, Blanc Vermouth, Honey, Pineapple, OJ, Ginger, Cayenne, Lime.
Everything Green
Herbal, Vegetal, Refreshing. Gate 11 Gin, Cucumber, Matcha, Mint, Lime, Bitters.
Flybird Paloma
Refreshing and Easy. Flybird Paloma Agave Wine.
LoLo Mule
Floral, Ginger Spice, Relaxing Treat. Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer, Hibiscus Orange Peel Syrup. LoLo CBD Gummy Bear (10mg).
Proof Sangria
Seasonal, Refreshing, Mellow. Old Dominick Vodka ,Naranja, Pinot Grio, Rosemary, Peach Puree
Slightly Out of Touch
Letherbee Gin, Breckenridge Bitter, Jack Rudy Tonic, Yellow Chartreuse, Arugula, Lemon, Chili Lime Bitters, Grapefruit Bitters
Sidecar Shot
Refreshing Classic. Revanche Cognac, Triple Sec, Lemon.
Snaquiri
Lil Daiquiri. El Dorado Diamond Reserve Rum, Lime, Orange Bitters.
Look & Listen
Breckenridge Bitter Liqueur, Postmodern Chamomile Liqueur, TBB Pimenta Bitters, TBB Lemon Bitters
Beer
Rewind Or Die-PA Draft
West Coast DIPA brewed with Amarillo, Lemondrop and Falconer’s Flight, 8% Hutton & Smith/5 Wits Collaboration, Chattanooga, TN
Don't Be Mean To People. A Golden Rule Saison Draft
Saison/Farmhouse Ale, 6.8% abv. Ponysaurus Brewing Co, Durham, NC
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Award Winning Beer of 1893 (12oz Can) 4.8% Pabst Brewing Company, Milkwaukee, WI (sort of)
Pinwheel Orange Gose
Orange Fruit Tart Gose (12 oz.) can, 4.5% Urban Artifact, Cincinnati, OH
Duclaw Thanks for Giving Blue Glitter Sour
Blue Razz Glitter Sour (12 oz.) can, 6.5% Duclaw Brewing, Baltimore, MD
Odd Story Wild Hearth
Strong Ale, 12 oz can, 9% abv. Oddstory Brewing Co, Chattanooga, TN
Omar Porter
English Porter, 12 oz. can, 6% abv Crane Brewing Co., Raytown, MO
Cherry St Brewing Thai Coconut Porter
Silky Smooth Porter from Cherry St Brewing 12oz can, 16% ABV
Cider, Seltzer, & Hard Kombucha
Oddwater Tangerine & Basil
Hard Selzer, "Adult Tang." 5%, 12oz can
The Finnish Long Drink Traditional
Citrus Soda with Real Liquor (12oz Can) 5.5% The Finnish Long Drink, Finland/NY
The Finnish Long Drink Zero Sugar
Citrus Soda with Real Liquor and Zero Sugar or Carbs (12oz Can) 5% The Finnish Long Drink, Finland/NY
Walker Brothers High Gravity Kombucha
Watermelon Lime (12oz Can) 5% Walker Brothers Beverage Company, Nashville, TN
TailGate Brewery Prosecco Cider
Cider Brewed with Champagne Yeast (16 oz.) can, 4.5% Tailgate Brewery, Nashville, TN
Shacksbury Arlo
Dry, Funky, Basque-Style Cider, made in Vermont with a Blend of Vermont and Spanish Apples, 12 oz can, 6%. Shacksbury Cider, Vergennes, VT.
Diskin Tiki Tonik Cider
Pineapple Cier, 5% abv. Diskin Cider, Nashville, TN
Wine
Creato in Italia Prosecco Brut
Sparkling. Citrus, Green Apple, Gentle Fizz. Glera | Veneto, Italy
Molino A Vento Rosato 2020
Rosé. Raspberry, Pomegranate, Bright Acidity. Nero D'Avola | Sicily, Italy
Schlossmuhlenhof Riesling Trocken
White, 1L. Fresh, juicy and zesty, with spicy flavors of citrus and peach Riesling | Rheinhessen, Germany
Stamnaki Moschofilero
White. Lemon flowers and rose petals, sharp acidity, length. Moschofilero | Peloponnese, Greece
Podericellario È Bianco (Bottle)
White. Natural, Snappy Minerality, Stone Fruit. 1L Arneis, Moscato | Langhe, Italy
Maison Yves Duport Bugey Chardonnay 2018
White. Unoaked. Mint, Grass, Minerally Alpine Smoke Chardonnay | Bugey, France
Hindsight Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay 2019 (Bottle)
White. Banana, Stone Fruit, Vanilla, Balanced Acidity Chardonnay | Napa Valley, California
F.lli Bellei Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro
Sparkling/Red. Fresh Berry, Plum, Balsamic. Lambrusco | Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Panarroz Jumilla Monastrell Blend 2020
Red. Rich, with Pepper and Plum Monastrell, Syrah, Garnacha | Murcia, Spain
Brando Cabernet Franc
Red. Cocoa, Plum, Cherry. Cabernet Franc | Veneto IGP, Italy
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Disaronno Amaretto, Lemon
Americano
Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari, Soda.
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Splash Soda
Aviation
Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon
Bee's Knees
Gin, Honey, Lemon
Blood & Sand
Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Luxardo Syrup, Orange Juice
Bloody Mary
ZingZang + Choose a Spirit
Boulevardier
Bourbon, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari
Caipirinha
Cachaca, Lime, Sugar. Brazil's National Beverage.
Champagne Cocktail
Sparkling Wine, Bitters, Sugar, Lemon Oil
Corpse Reviver #2
Gin, Cocchi Americano, Orange Liqueur, Lemon, Absinthe
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Orange Liqueur, Cranberry, Lime
Cuba Libre
Rum, Coca Cola, Lime
Daiquiri
Rum, Lime, Sugar, Orange Bitters
Dark & Stormy
Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime
Espresso Martini
Boozy, Bittersweet, and Buzzed Goodman Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate, House Coffee Liqueur, Punt e Mes, Vodka, Orange Bitters
French 75
Gin, Lemon, Sparkling Wine
Gimlet
Lime, Sugar, + Choose a Spirit
Hemingway Daiquiri
Rum, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Grapefruit, Lime
Hot Toddy
Whiskey, Honey, Lemon, Hot Water
Jungle Bird
Dark Rum, Campari, Lime, Pineapple
Kentucky Mule
Whiskey, Lemon, Ginger Beer
L.I.T.
Sweet Graveyard Mix in a Tall Glass
Last Word
Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime
Lemondrop Cocktail
Vodka, Lemon, Sugar
Mai Tai
Dark Rum, Orgeat, Lime, Orange Liqueur, Demerara
Manhattan
Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
Manhattan Black
Whiskey, Averna, Bitters
Margarita
Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Agave, Lime
Martini
However you like it, babe
Mexican Firing Squad
Tequila, Luxardo Syrup, Lime
Michelada
Mimosa
Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice
Mint Julep
Bourbon, mint, simple syrup.
Mojito
Rum, Lime, Mint, Sugar, Soda
Moscow Mule
Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer
Negroni
Gin, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Campari
New York Sour
Rye, Lemon, Sugar, Red Wine Float
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Tequila, Mezcal, Agave, Bitters, Orange Twist
Old Fashioned
Whiskey, Bitters, Demerara, Orange Twist
Old Pal
Rye, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Campari
Painkiller
Paper Plane
Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, Lemon
Penicillin
Scotch, Ginger, Lemon, Islay Float
Pisco Sour
Pisco, Lime, Orange Bitters, Egg White
Piña Colada
Red Hook
Rye, Luxardo Maraschino, Punt e Mes
Rob Roy
Scotch, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Rum Old Fashioned
Rum, Demerara, Bitters, Orange and/or Lemon Twist
Rusty Nail
Scotch, Drambuie
Sazerac
Rye, Peychaud's Bitters, Sugar, Absinthe, Lemon Oil
Screwdriver
Vodka, OJ
Sidecar Cocktail
Cognac, Orange Liqueur, Lemon
Tom Collins
Gin, lemon, sparkling water.
Toronto
Rye, Demerara, Fernet, Angostura
Vesper
Gin, Vodka, Cocchi Americano, Lemon Oil
Vieux Carré
Cognac, Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitters, Lemon Oil
Whiskey Smash
Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar, Mint
Whiskey Sour
Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar
White russian
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Cream
Flights
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Bananas on the Beach
Seedlip Grove, Pineapple, Banana, Orange, Orgeat, Tiki Bitters, Ginger Beer
Blue Indian Coconut Kombeacha
On tap!
La Croix
Coffee
From Goodman Coffee
Cold Brew
From Goodman Coffee
Hot Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Seedlip Garden 108
Seedlip Grove 42
Seedlip Spice 94
Whisk(e)y
Four Roses Yellow (Well)
Standard Proof (Well, Rye)
Buffalo Trace
Chatt Whiskey 111
Chatt Whiskey 91
Dickel 12yr
Dickel Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Garrison Brothers Small Batch
Jack Daniels No. 7
Legent Bourbon
McConnell's Irish Whisky
Nelson's Green Brier TN Whiskey
New Riff BiB Bourbon
New Riff BiB Rye
Old Dominick Huling St Bourbon
Post Modern Hi(Rye)
Uncle Nearest 1884
Wild Turkey 101
Green River Bourbon
Vodka
Tequila / Mezcal
Rum / Sugarcane
El Dorado Diamond Reserve White Rum
El Dorado 5yr (Well, Aged)
Batavia Arrack van Oosten
Campesino XIV Aged
Campesino Silver
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Gate 11 Rum
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Gold
Novo Fogo Cachaca
Plantation OFTD Overproof
Plantation Stiggins Fancy Pineapple
Privateer Navy Yard Barrel Strength
Wray & Nephew Overproof
Gin / Botanical Spirits
Amari / Liqueurs
Amaro Averna
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Amaro Segesta
Amaro Zucca Rabarbaro
Aperol
Benedictine
Black Irish White Chocolate Cream Liqueur
Breckenridge Bitter Liqueur
Campari
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Proof's Coffee Liqueur
Combier Kummel
Cynar
Di Amore Sambuca
Disaronno Amaretto
Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Gate 11 Absinthe
Giffard Orgeat
Golden Moon Creme de Violette
Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
Letherbee Fernet
Luxardo Maraschino
Naranja Orange Liqueur
Post Modern Amaro Alpino
Post Modern Amaro Arancia
Post Modern Chamomile & Elderflower Liqueur
Post Modern Creme de Cacao
Select Apertivo
St Elizabeth Allspice Dram
Taylor's Velvet Falernum
Underberg
Brandy /Pisco/ Eau de Vie
Fortified Wines / Vermouth
Desserts
Meyer Lemon Cake
Fluffy yellow cake filled with meyer lemon curd, frosted with vanilla bean buttercream. Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs
Carrot Cake
Perfectly spiced carrot cake with pecans, topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, pecans
Chocolate Cherry Cake
Rich devils food cake with cherry vanilla swiss meringue buttercream. Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs
Chocolate Panna Cotta
Rich dark chocolate coconut panna cotta. Topped with coconut dulce de leche and salted peanuts. Allergens - peanuts (V) (GF)
Chattanooga Whiskey Mint Infused Dark Chocolate Truffles
Chattanooga Whiskey's newest experimental release Mint Infused is blended perfectly with Callebaut dark chocolate for this minty delight. Allergens: dairy (GF)
Frangelico Dark Chocolate Truffles
Frangelico, a hazelnut liquor, perfectly pairs with dark chocolate in this truffle. Plated with toasted hazelnuts. Allergens - dairy, hazelnut (GF)
Chilled Snacking Chocolate
Chilled Limoncello white chocolate ganache, dusted with calamansi powdered sugar. Allergens - dairy (GF)
Chocolate Sampling
A sampling of our truffles and snacking chocolates. One each of the Frangelico Truffle, Chattanooga Whiskey Mint Infused and Limoncello snacking chocolate. Allergens - dairy, tree nuts (GF)
Bitter Bottle, The
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Proof is home to many talented chefs experimenting and perfecting their craft in our multi-kitchen establishment. Come in to try a variety of flavors all anchored around our craft cocktail bar.
