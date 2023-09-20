Popular Items

Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 Wings, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Celery

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Honey Mustard and Bacon

DTFW

$15.00

Sautéed Onions, Swiss, Mushroom, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun, served with Fries.

Lunch Menu

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Honey Mustard and Bacon

Fry Basket

$6.00

Thick cut french fries served with beer cheese.

Street Corn Shrimp

$12.00

Fries, Cocktail Sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 Wings, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Celery

Ale House Basket

$10.00

O-Rings, Cauliflower, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, or Poppers Choice of Sauce 1 item 10, 3 items 15

Chilled Spinach Dip

$11.00

Toasted Pita, Veggies

Hummus App

$7.00

Toasted Pita, Veggies

Basket Of Tots

$9.00

Beer Cheese

Pick 3 Ale House

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Three Cheese Panini

$10.00

Cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato prepared on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

Franwich

$11.00

Gouda, Turkey, Bacon, Sliced Apples, Garlic Aioli prepared panini style on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

The Dagwood

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard on Wheat Bread, served with Chips.

Egg Salad BLT

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing on a Spinach Wrap, served with Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Pepperjack, Tomato, Onion, Zesty Ranch on a Tomato Basil wrap, served with Chips.

The Veg Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Avocado on a Spinach wrap, served with Chips.

Fish n Chips

$14.00

Fries or Chips, Slaw, Tartar

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.00

Burgers & Such

Barr Street

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, American

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Vegan Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Vegan Aioli on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Man Cave Burger

$15.00

Beer Cheese, Bacon on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Speakeasy Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Sauteed Onion on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Calhoun

$15.00

Provolone, Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

DTFW

$15.00

Sautéed Onions, Swiss, Mushroom, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun, served with Fries.

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and served with crackers.

Chili Cup

$5.00

Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and served with crackers.

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00

Southwest Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sauce

$0.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Choose a Combo

1/2 Salad & Soup

$12.00

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$12.00

Salad Bar & Soup

$15.00

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$12.00

1/2 sandwich & Salad Bar

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pizza Wrap

$6.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Killian's

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL New Castle

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Lindeman's Peche Ale

$8.00

BTL Lindeman's Framboise Ale

$8.00

BTL New Hollan Dragon's Milk Stout

$7.00

BTL Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bell's No. Yeah Ale

$6.00

Bell's Official IPA

$7.00

Champagne Velvet Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Fat Tire New Belgium Ale

$6.00

Fruit Smash Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Hazy Hearted

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Hop Splash

$6.00

Hoppy Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Lagunita's Daytime IPA

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mom Water Linda Blueberry Peach

$6.00Out of stock

NA Wild Run

$6.00

Oberon

$6.00

Old Nation B-43 IPA

$7.00

Old Nation Boss Tweed IPA

$7.00

Old Nation M-43 IPA

$7.00

Ommegang 3 Philosophers Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider

$6.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime Cider

$6.00

Rekorderlig Wild Berries Cider

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Saugatuck Neapolitan Milk Stout

$6.00

Scb Disgruntled Hamster Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Scb Green Tea Honey Amber Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Scb Mongo Bear Sour IPA

$6.00

Scb Mullets 4 Dayz Hazy IPA

$6.00

Scb Pineapple Squishee Sour Ale

$6.00

Scb Reddish Gambino American Red Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Juicy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Sunking Pachanga Lager

$6.00

Sunking Sunlight Ale

$6.00

Sunking Wee Mac Ale

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Urban Artifact Peaches & Cream

$7.00

Urban Artifact The Gadget Blackberry

$7.00

Urban Artifact Tropical Tart

$7.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer IPA

$6.00

Warpigs Lazurite IPA

$6.00

Can Old Crown

$6.00

Mango Monky

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Scb Toast n jam can

$6.00Out of stock

SCB Raspberry Squishee

$6.00

Domestic

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00Out of stock

High Life

$4.00Out of stock

Old Style

$4.00

Stella Cidre

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

ToGo SCB Cans

Grapefruit Hamster

$9.00

Green Tea Honey

$11.00

Mango Monky

$14.00

Mongo Bear

$14.00

Mulletz 4 Dayz

$14.00

Old Crown

$9.00

Pineapple Squishee

$14.00

Raspberry Squishee

$14.00

Toast n Jam

$11.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00Out of stock

Employee Redbull

$1.50Out of stock