Proof No. 5

review star

No reviews yet

214 West Front Street

Wheaton, IL 60187

Food

Snacks

Olive Medley

$9.00

Bread + Butter

$7.00

Cheese Board

$14.00

Snack Hand Cut Fries

$12.00

Chilled Plates

Foie Gras Mousse

$23.00

Steak Tartare

$21.00

Tuna Crude

$19.00

Waters Salad

$17.00

Small Plates

Empanada

$23.00

Roasted Beets

$19.00

Pork Belly

$19.00

Bison Meatballs

$21.00

Greens

Market Greens

$10.00

Caesar

$11.00

Nicoise

$27.00

Panzanella

$23.00

Waters Salad

$17.00

From the Waters

King Salmon

$39.00

Halibut

$42.00

Lobster Linguine

$39.00

From The Gardens

Mushroom Scallops

$29.00

Red Pepper Linguine

$27.00

From The Pastures

Hunters Chicken

$42.00

Duroc Pork Chops

$39.00

Lamb Chops

$59.00

Braised Oxtail Stroganoff

$45.00

Linz Burger

$24.00

Premium Steaks

Filet Mignon

$56.00

Ribeye Chicago Cut

$63.00

NY Strip

$59.00

Oysters

Kumamoto

$22.00+

Great Whites

$22.00+

Dessert

Lemon Meringue Tart

$14.00

Donuts

$11.00

Cremeux

$13.00

Accompaniments

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Side of Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Kids

Tenders

$14.00

Pasta

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Extras

Cheese Board Crackers

$2.00

Craft Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Proof Sazerac

$14.00

Coffey Time

$14.00

Bailey's and Coffee

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00+

Manhattan

$14.00

Primo Old Fashioned

$16.00

Primo Manhattan

$16.00

#5 Daquiri

$14.00

Lady in the Purple Dress

$14.00

Tom Boy

$14.00

Lilikoi Margarita

$15.00

Cacao to Cacao

$14.00

Bath Time

$14.00

Back Float

$15.00

Gin Kaman

$15.00

Proof Espresso Martini

$15.00

Proof Carré

$16.00

Misc Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Boulivardier

$14.00

Bourbon Mule

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

N/A Cocktail

$10.00

Negroni

$14.00

Perfect Manhattan

$14.00

Vodka Mule

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Red Wine

Reds by the Glass

Austin Hope Cab Glass

$22.00

Château La North Red Blend Glass

$15.00

Double Canyon Cab Glass

$14.00

Foppiano Petite Syrah Glass

$18.00

Foppiano Pinot Noir Glass

$23.00

Owen Roe "Sinister Hand" Glass

$20.00

Resplendent Pinot Noir Glass

$16.00

Seghesio Red Zin Glass

$14.00

Treana Paso Robles Cab Glass

$16.00

Vigneti di Ettore Red Blend Glass

$20.00

Famiilia Bonfanti Malbec Glass

$15.00

Reds By the Bottle

Balancing Act Cab Bottle

$80.00

My Favorite Neighbor Cab Bottle

$100.00

Paradigm 2016 Cab Bottle

$220.00

Double Canyon 2019 Cab Bottle

$52.00

Treana 2021 Cab Bottle

$60.00

Austin Hope 2020 Cab Bottle

$84.00

Hollis Cab Bottle

$100.00

Obsidian Ridge 2019 Bottle

$100.00

Foppiano Pinot Noir Bottle

$88.00

Emeritus Resplendent Pinot Noir Bottle

$120.00

Resplendent Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Rex Hill Pinot Noir Bottle

$110.00

Trione Flatridge Ranch Red Zin Bottle

$80.00

Cantine San Marzano Red Zin Bottle

$75.00

Seghesio Red Zin Bottle

$68.00

Foppiano Petite Syrah Bottle

$68.00

Familia Bonfanti Malbec Bottle

$56.00

Bodega Catena Zapata 2018 Malbec Bottle

$150.00

Vigneti di Ettore Red Blend Bottle

$76.00

Robert Foley Red Blend Bottle

$120.00

Owen Roe "Sinister Hand" Red Blend Bottle

$76.00

Owen Roe "Yakima Valley" Bordeaux Bottle

$100.00

Château Malbat Bordeaux

$52.00

Château La North Côtes du Rhone Red Blend Bottle

$56.00

Olifantsberg Soul of the Mountain The Bull 2018 Bottle

$100.00

Wonderland Project no 9 Cabernet Bottle

$120.00

White Wine

White Wine by the Glass

Bolzano Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Caves Naveran Brute Glass

$15.00

Cirelli 'Wines of Anarchy' Sauv Blanc Glass

$13.00

Conundrum White Wine Glass

$13.00

San Marzano Edda Bianco Wine Glass

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Chateau La Rame Savignon Blanc Glass

$16.00

Mare Chiaro Cirò White Wine Glass

$15.00

Chateau Minuty M Rosę Glass

$14.00

Domaine Montrose Rose Glass

$11.00

Morgan Chard Glass

$13.00

Pouilly-Fume Sav Blanc Glass

$14.00

Varner Chard Glass

$15.00

Nortico Alvarinho White Wine Glass

$12.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Champagne Palmer Brute Bottle

$50.00

Champagne AR Lenoble Bottle

$140.00

Chateau La Rame Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Cirelli 'Wines of Anarchy' Sauv Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Bolzano 2021 Alto Adige DOC Pinot Grigio Bottle

$52.00

Domaine Paul Blanck Pinot Grigio Bottle

$90.00

Conundrum White Bottle

$48.00

Mare Chiaro Cirò Bottle

$56.00

San Marzano Edda Bianco Italian White Bottle

$52.00

Varner El Camino Vineyard 2017 Chardonnay Bottle

$56.00

Morgan Metallica Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Obsidian Chard Bottle

$90.00

Domaine Montrose 2021 Bottle

$40.00

Chateau Minuty M Rose Bottle

$52.00

Domaine Caver Pouilly-Fume Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$52.00

Nortico Alvarinho White Wine Bottle

$44.00

Spirits

Tequila

Tequila Ocho

$12.00

Terrlata Balanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Maracame Blanco

$12.00

Maracame Repo

$12.00

Mezcal

Banez

$12.00

Cinco Sentidos

$20.00

Vodka

Hard Truth

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Chopin Vera Wang

$15.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Crop Organic

$10.00

Crop Organic Cucumber

$10.00

Gin

Nolets

$10.00

Hendrix

$10.00

Tangueray No 10

$11.00

Rum

Plantation

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation XO 20th Anniversiary

$15.00

Diplomatica

$10.00

Holmes Cary Single Cask 17 Year

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

After Dinner

Tesseron Cognac

$16.00

Tesseron Champagne

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Underberg

$5.00

Green Chartreuse

$8.00

Kalua

$8.00

Whiskey

Bourbon

Eagle Rare Private Barrel Pour 2023

$13.00

Weller Full Proof Private Barrel Pour

$30.00

Old Grandad 114

$10.00

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

$12.00

Tumbling Dice Private Barrel

$12.00

Town Branch Private Barrel

$12.00

Old Scout Private Barrel 2021

$12.00

Old Scout Private Barrel 2022

$12.00

Pinhook Private Blend

$12.00

Eagle Rare Eagle Man

$15.00

Eagle Rare Victory Auto

$15.00

Eagle Rare Empire Carpet

$15.00

Blanton's Private Barrel

$20.00

Old Elk Infinity Barrel

$20.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher

$12.00

William LaRue Weller

$75.00

AD Laws Private Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Journeyman Private Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Old Grandad 114

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Russels Reserve 10 Year Bourbon

$12.00

Angles Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year

$55.00

Bookers Little Book

$20.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Blanton's Straight from the Barrel

$40.00

Blanton's Gold

$35.00

Castle and Key Wheated Bourbon

$12.00

George T. Stagg

$75.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Michters Bourbon

$12.00

Michters Sour Mash

$12.00

Michters Toasted Sour Mash

$20.00

MIchters 20 Year

$240.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

$25.00

Rip Van Winkle "Lot B" 12 Year

$35.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Rye

Sazerac Rye Private Barrel 2021

$13.00

Michters 10 Year Rye

$30.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Michters Barrel Proof Rye

$15.00

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$55.00

Willett 4 Year Rye

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Castle and Key Rye

$12.00

Pinhook Rye 6 Year Private Barrel

$12.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$15.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 14 Year

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$14.00

Laphroaig 16 Year

$20.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$50.00

Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Year

$15.00

The Balvenie 12 Year

$15.00

The Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask

$18.00

The Balvenie 21 Year Port Finish

$50.00

The Glenrothes 12 Year

$15.00

Japanese

Hakusho 12 Year

$18.00

Hibiki Yoshi

$18.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$12.00

Nikka Straight from the Barrel

$16.00

Nikka Yoshi 12 Year

$18.00

Yamasaki 12 Year

$18.00

Canadian

Crown Royal

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Soda/Tea/Water

Soda

$4.00

IBC Rootbeer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico 12 oz

$5.50

Topo Chico 24 oz

$10.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Milk

$3.50

Beer

Draft Beer

Draft Collab Forever Everbright

$8.00

Draft Dovetail Vienna Lager

$8.00

Draft Forbidden Root

$8.00

Draft Half Acre

$8.00

Draft Hop Butcher

$9.00

Draft Hopewell

$8.00

Draft Krombacher Pils

$7.00

Draft Maine

$9.00

Draft Noon Whistle

$8.00

Draft Phase 3

$8.00

Draft Sturdy Shelter

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

Bud Light

$5.00

City Water Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Desthil Dragonfruit Mango

$7.00

Eris Pedestrian Cider

$7.00

Eris Van Van Mojo

$7.00

Go Brewing New School Sour Guava N/A

$7.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hopewell Lil Buddy Lager

$4.00

Maplewood Pulaski Pils

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mill High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Noon Whistle Guava Smack

$7.00

Rodenbach Grand Cru

$8.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Well Being Heavenly Body N/A

$7.00

Untitled Art IPA N/A

$7.00

Untitled Art Pineapple Mango

$7.00

Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
214 West Front Street, Wheaton, IL 60187

