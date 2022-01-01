Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proof Craft Pizza & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

9579 W State St. STE 300

Star, ID 83669

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Brunch Pizza

$16.00

Millennial Rent

$14.00

Quiche

$16.00

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Entrees

Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken

$28.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Succotash, Whiskey Peppercorn Gravy

Cabernet Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

Bone in Beef Short Rib, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables, Red Wine Demi Glaze

Linguini & Clams

$22.00

Littleneck Clams, White Wine, Lemon, Parsley, Garlic, Chile Flakes, Garlic Bread

Miso Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Marinated Roasted Salmon, Stir Fried Veggies, Cilantro Rice, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion

Pan Roasted Halibut

$32.00Out of stock

Line Caught Sea Bass, Butter Poached Fingerling Potatoes, Scallion Coulis, Caviar Crème Fraiche, Crispy Shallot and Herb Salad

Peppercorn Crusted Filet

$36.00

Center Cut Filet, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Blue Cheese, Lemon Chile Broccolini, Red Wine Demi Glaze

Sunday Night Pasta

$25.00

Short Rib, Filet, Meatball, Cured Olives, Roasted garlic, Wild Mushrooms, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Linguini Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Vegetarian Power Bowl

$26.00

Quinoa, Wild Mushrooms, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Falafel, Crispy Buttenut Squash, Cherry Tomato, Broccolini, Spiced Yogurt

Happy Endings

Caramel Apple Tart

$9.00

Warm Butter Cake, Fresh Berries, Mint, Raspberry Sauce, Vanilla Whipped Crème, Powdered Sugar

Chocloate Pot de Crème

$9.00

Rich Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Whipped Crème, Mini Biscotti

Coffee & Doughnuts

$9.00

6 Fried to order Beignets, tossed in Powdered Sugar with a warm Chocolate Espresso Sauce

Ice Cream

$3.00

WormsDirt

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids 10 inch Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids 10 inch Pepperoni

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Linguini Marinara Meatball

$10.00

Pizza

Eat Your Vegetables

$22.00

Artichoke, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula, Lemon Zest, Garlic Eggplant Spread

Fall Harvest

$22.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Bacon, Sage, Caramelized Onions, Arugula,

Fg Get About It

$22.00

Fig Marmalade, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil

Four Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Romano, Red Sauce

Hot Italian

$22.00Out of stock

Spicy Italian Sausage, Cappicola, Cupping Pepperoni, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Chile Flakes, Red Sauce

Margherita

$20.00

Tomatoes, Fior Di Latte, Basil Puree, Red Sauce

Pepperoni

$20.00

Cupping Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Red Sauce

Roasted Chicken & Pesto

$22.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Pine Nuts, Pesto Cream, Mozzarella, Arugula

White Garlic

$20.00

Mozzarella, Lemon Herbed Ricotta, Parmesan, garlic Spread

Forager

$22.00

Melted Leeks, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, WilBalsamic Reduction

Happy Hour 10 inch Cheese

$10.00

Happy Hour 10 inch PEP

$10.00

Pizza + Wine Takeout Offer

Four Cheese

$35.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Romano, Red Sauce

Pepperoni

$35.00

Cupping Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Red Sauce

Roasted Chicken & Pesto

$35.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Pine Nuts, Pesto Cream, Mozzarella, Arugula

Fall Harvest

$35.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Bacon, Sage, Caramelized Onions, Arugula,

White Garlic

$35.00

Mozzarella, Lemon Herbed Ricotta, Parmesan, garlic Spread

Fg Get About It

$35.00

Fig Marmalade, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil

Margherita

$35.00

Tomatoes, Fior Di Latte, Basil Puree, Red Sauce

Hot Italian

$35.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Cappicola, Cupping Pepperoni, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Chile Flakes, Red Sauce

Wild Mushroom

$35.00

Melted Leeks, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, WilBalsamic Reduction

Eat Your Vegetables

$35.00

Artichoke, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula, Lemon Zest, Garlic Eggplant Spread

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Ranch Fried Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Havarti, Ranch

Chicken BLT

$14.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Basil Aioli, Rosemary Focaccia

Falafel Gyro

$14.00

House Made Falafels, Tomato, Roasted pepper, Tzatziki, Hummus, Cucumber

Meatball Superhero

$14.00

Meatball's, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta on a Hoagie Roll

Soup & Salad

Balsamic Steak

$20.00

Balsamic Marinated Filet, Figs, Dried Cranberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Large

$10.00

Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croutons, Sgredded Parmesan, Black Pepper

Caesar Small

$6.00

Caprese

$14.00

Tomato, Fior Di Latte, Basil Puree, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Balck Pepper

COBB

$17.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Ranch

Green Apple

$14.00

Julienned Granny Smith Apple, Black Pepper Candied Pecans, Shredded Romaine, Gorgonzola Puffs, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$9.00

Cherry Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Shredded Cheddar, Garlic Croutons, Romaine, Ranch

House Salad Small

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chef's Choice, Changes Often

Starters

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Flash Fried Cauliflower, Roasted Peppers, Lemon Zest, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Crispy Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Glazed Brussels Sprouts Glazed with Maple Dijon, Topped with Dried Cranberries and Spiced Almomnds

Crispy Spiced Falafels

$13.00

Five Falafels, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Dill, Cilantro, Arugula

Mushroom Bruschetta

$13.00

Crostini topped with Wild Mushroom, Melted Leek, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Reduction

Loaded Potato Spring Rolls

$12.00

Crispy Loaded Potato Springrolls topped with Melted Chedda and Jack Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Chipotle Ranch and Green Onions

Oven Fired Clams

$16.00

A Pound of Little Neck Clams, Chorizo, Orange, White Wine, Mint, Basil, Parsley, Melted Leeks, Garlic Bread

NA Beverages

BR Cold Brew

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Wine

Black Stallion BTL

$95.00

Chemistry PN BTL

$35.00

Involuntary Commitment BTL

$35.00

Juggernaut BTL

$30.00

Powers Cab Franc BTL

$35.00

Dry Creek Bottle

$70.00

Telaya Boushey BTL

$60.00

Tosso Malbec BTL

$25.00

Directors Cut Cab BTL

$35.00

Cannonball BTL

$26.00

Albarino BTL

$30.00

Alverdi BTL

$28.00

Diora Lumiere Ch BTL

$55.00

Marlborough SB BTL

$28.00

Rich and Creamy BTL

$28.00

Stoneleigh BTL

$30.00

Tormaresca BTL

$32.00

Vino Verde BTL

$28.00

Chehalum BTL

$32.00

Coppola Sparkling BTL

$28.00

Minimalista BTL

$25.00

Pascal Jolivet BTL

$45.00

Acnium BTL

$32.00

Don Rodolfo BTL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned restaurant & bar serving upscale local fare, craft cocktails and regional beer & wine.

Website

Location

9579 W State St. STE 300, Star, ID 83669

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop - 9712 W State St
orange starNo Reviews
9712 W State St Star, ID 83669
View restaurantnext
The Flats 16
orange star4.4 • 105
3705 Highway 16 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Hugo's Deli - Linder
orange starNo Reviews
6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurantnext
Fanci Freez - Meridian
orange starNo Reviews
1750 W. McMillan Rd Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Meridian
orange starNo Reviews
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
orange star4.5 • 1,165
6700 N Linder Rd 192 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Star
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston