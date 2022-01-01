Ritual 145 Calhoun St unit 301
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
A Tulum inspired design featuring seafood driven share plates and late night lounge
Location
145 Calhoun St unit 301, Charleston, SC 29401
