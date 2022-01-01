A map showing the location of Ritual 145 Calhoun St unit 301View gallery

Ritual 145 Calhoun St unit 301

145 Calhoun St unit 301

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SPEED

House Vodka

$10.00

House Gin

$10.00

House Rum

$10.00

House Tequila

$10.00

House Whiskey

$10.00

El Jefe Caliente

$15.00

Cenote Milk Punch

$14.00

Cafe Expres

$15.00

Tapace Betty

$14.00

RBV

$12.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Gold Digger

$8.00

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

Titos

$12.00

Espolon

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

HIgh Noon

$10.00

LIT

$16.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

INDUSTRY BEER

$5.00

INDUSTRY LIQOUR

$5.00

SHOTS

Fernet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Royal Flush

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Tea

$8.00

Share Plates

Angus Beef Burger

$17.00

Augachile Shrimp & Octopus

$18.00

Braised Beef Empanada

$14.00

Crab Tostada

$16.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Taco

$9.00

Crispy Whole Fish

$39.00Out of stock

Crispy Yucatan Wings

$17.00

Grilled Hanger Steak

$28.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$24.00

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Red Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche

$18.00

Seasonal Summer Salad

$12.00

Shrimp & Avocado Toast

$14.00

Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Tajin Dusted Calamari

$15.00

Tequila Mussels

$19.00

Tuna Crudo/Tirados

$25.00

OYSTER HALF SHELL

$16.00

$45 Prix Fix Menu

$45.00

TUNA SPECIAL

$14.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Sides

Crispy Potato Bravas

$8.00

Grilled Bread

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

Banana Empanada

$10.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Brunch

BREAKFAST TACO

$11.00

HUEVOS TULUM

$12.00

DOUGHUT CHICKEN DANDWHICH

$12.00

CINNAMON ROLLS

$8.00

DEVILED EGGS

$15.00

BRUNCH BURGER

$17.00

SHRIMP & AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

CRISPY BRAVAS

$8.00

SEASONAL SUMMER SALAD

$12.00

Cocktails

Abuela's Special

$8.00

Cafe Expres

$15.00

Cenote Milk Punch

$14.00

Coast Malone

$15.00

El Jefe Caliente

$15.00

Gold Digger

$8.00

Holy City Girls

$14.00+

Jaguar Tea

$14.00

Lean With It Rock With It

$14.00+

Mayan Sour

$15.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

RBV

$12.00

Shiitake Too Much

$15.00

Tapace Betty

$14.00

Viva La Paloma

$13.00

Yucatán Old Fashioned

$16.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass

$14.00

Belvedere Lemon & Basil

$14.00

Belvedere Pear & Ginger

$14.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Goslings

$12.00

Kraken

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Anejo

$16.00

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Doble 50

$40.00

Doble Maestro

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Milagro Blanco

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Patron

$13.00

1942

$50.00

Espolon

$12.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Shots

Fernet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Royal Flush

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Tea

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

Truly Variety Berry

$8.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$8.00

Austin East Ciders Blood Orange

$8.00

White Claws Variety

$8.00

Palmetto Huger Street

$8.00

New Realm Haze Dipper

$8.00

Miller Light

$6.00

HIgh Noon

$10.00

Red Wine GLS

GLS Beaujolais

$12.00

GLS Barberesco

$14.00

GLS Termes

$16.00

BTL Beaujolais

$32.00

BTL Barberesco

$46.00

BTL Termes

$54.00

BTL Klinker Brick Zin

$42.00

BTL Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Prisoner

$80.00

BTL CNP

$140.00

BTL Gaja

$100.00

BTL Caymus

$175.00

White Wine GLS

GLS Albarino

$11.00

GLS Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Donna

$15.00

BTL Albarino

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Donna

$58.00

BTL Pine Ridge

$40.00

BTL Mer Soleil

$42.00

BTL Fevre Chablis

$60.00

BTL Cade Sauv. Blanc

$75.00

BTL Rock Angel Rose

$80.00

Rose & Champagne GLS

GLS Maison Rose

$13.00

GLS Lacrima Baccus Brut Rose

$14.00

GLS Cava

$14.00

GLS Chandon Garden Spritz

$16.00

GLS Moet

$26.00

GLS Moet Ice

$30.00

BTL Maison Rose

$50.00

BTL Cava

$54.00

BTL Moet

$100.00

Veuve Cliquet Yellow Label

$100.00

BTL Mirabelle Rose

$65.00

NA BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

RED BULL

$6.00

BOTTLED WATER

FIJI 1L

$8.00

VOSS STILL

$7.00

VOSS SPARKLING

$7.00

SAN PELLIGRINO 1L

$8.00

SAN PELLIGRINO 1L PLASTIC

$7.00

Sparkling

Moet Imperial Brut 750ml

$150.00

Moet Imperial Brut 1.5L

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 750ml

$175.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 1.5L

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 3L

$900.00

Moet Rose 750ml

$200.00

Ace of Spades Gold

$800.00

Dom Perignon 750ml

$650.00

Dom Perignon 1.5L

$1,200.00

6 Pack Fiji Water

$24.00

6 Pack Red Bull

$24.00

Moet Ice

$150.00

Bottle Liquor

VIP Titos

$250.00

VIP Belvedere

$250.00

VIP Goose

$300.00

VIP Ketel

$400.00

VIP Beefeater

$250.00

VIP Tanqueray

$300.00

VIP Hendricks

$400.00

VIP Botanist

$400.00

VIP Patron

$300.00

VIP Herradura

$300.00

VIP Don Julio

$300.00

VIP Casamigos

$300.00

VIP Dobel Maestro

$400.00

VIP Maestro50

$750.00

VIP Don Julio 1942

$750.00

VIP Classe Azul

$750.00

VIP Jameson

$250.00

VIP Jack

$250.00

VIP Woodford

$400.00

VIP Hennesy

$400.00

VIP Sparkle Pony

$200.00

VIP Abuelas

$200.00

VIP Lean With It Rock With It

VIP Holy City Girls

VIP Bacardi

$250.00

VIP Captain Morgan

$250.00

VIP Kraken

$250.00

Day Party

WELCOME TO TULUM

$300.00

WEEKEND WARRIOR

$550.00

SOCIALITE'S STORY

$700.00

KING OF THE JUNGLE

$900.00

THE LIQUID DIET

$1,100.00

DRINK SPECIALS

SINGLE MIMOSA

$6.00

HANGOVER FIXER ELIXIR

$10.00

CHANDON GARDEN SPRITZ

$10.00

MIMOSA KIT

$30.00

BTL MOET IMPERIAL

$125.00

BTL MOET ICE

$140.00

BTL VUEVE

$100.00

BEER BUCKET (5)

$25.00

SELTZER BUCKET (5)

$25.00

Lean With It Rock With It

$35.00

Holy City Girls

$35.00

High Noon Bucket

$40.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

PACKAGES

CEVICHE

$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS

$10.00

CALAMARI

$10.00

MIMOSA KIT

$30.00

GUAC & CHIPS

$15.00

SHRIMP AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

AGUACHILE

$15.00

TUNA CRUDO

$15.00

ROCK ANGEL ROSE

$70.00

2x YUCATAN WINGS

$30.00

BRAVAS

$10.00

BEER/SELTZER BUCKET (5)

$25.00

CEVICHE

$15.00

2X EMPANADAS

$30.00

TEQUILA MUSSELS

$15.00

BTL CAVA

$40.00

BUCKET OF HIGH NOONS (5)

$40.00

FOOD

Citrus Crab Tostada

$3.75

Beef Slider

$4.50

BAR

STANDARD OPEN BAR

$42.00

EXTRA HOUR STD OPEN BAR

$17.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A Tulum inspired design featuring seafood driven share plates and late night lounge

Location

145 Calhoun St unit 301, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

