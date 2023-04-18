Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proper 21

review star

No reviews yet

1319 F St NW

Washington, DC 20004

All Day Menu

SHARE PLATES

PROPER WINGS

PROPER WINGS

$16.99

Served plain or with choice of classic buffalo/Korean/Bourbon BBQ/Sweet Chili/Gold Rush/Jamaican Jerk

POKE NACHOS

$20.99

marinated raw tuna/wonton chips/seaweed salad/cilantro/spicy aioli/avocado/eal sauce/sesame

SEASONAL BURRATA

$16.99

4 oz imported burrata/pesto/balsamic glaze/tomatoes/toasted baguette

GRUYERE CAVATAPPI BITES

$16.99

fried cavatappi pasta/gruyere/bacon/garlic aioli

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$16.99

spinach/artichoke/garlic/white wine/roasted red pepper/parmesan cheese/toasted baguette

BIRRIA EGGROLL

$16.99

braised short rib/fontina queso/consomme dipping sauce

TRUFFLE FRIES

$13.99

white truffle/parmesan cheese/malt vinegar aioli/parsley

FLATBREADS

BIG MAK

$16.99

ground beef/american cheese/special sauce/pickles/onions/lettuce/sesame seed

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99

crispy chicken/cheddar/buffalo sauce/blue cheese crumble/ranch dressing

MARGHERITA

$15.99

marinara/bocconcini/tomato/balsamic glaze/pesto drizzle

STREET CORN

$16.99

grilled chicken/charred sweet corn/cotija cheese/cilantro aioli/pico de gallo

SALADS

TRUFFLE CAESAR

$18.99

romaine hearts/grilled chicken/truffle/charred tomato/thyme croutons

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$16.99

romaine/crispy chicken/tortilla strips/cherry tomatoes/cheddar jack/black beans/charred corn/pickled onions/scallions/cherry pepper ranch

PROPER WEDGE

$15.99

romaine hearts/gorgonzola/diced egg/cherry tomatoes/bacon/pickled onions

BLACKENED TUNA

$23.99

seared tuna/soba noodles/greens/seaweed salad/fresno chilies/avocado/sesame ginger vinaigrette/chili oil

TURKEY CHILI

$7.99+

MUSSELS

MUSSELS CHORIZO CHILI

$18.99Out of stock

MUSSELS ROSE

$18.99Out of stock

MUSSELS THAI CURRY

$18.99

HAND HELD

PROPER BURGER

$18.99

1/2 pound angus beef patty/applewood smoked bacon/proper cheese blend/bistro onions/dijonaise/potato bun

SMASH BURGER

$18.99

two smashed angus beef patties/lettuce/tomato/american cheese/crispy fried onions/cherry pepper jam/horseradish aioli/potato bun

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$18.99

1/2 pound blackened angus beef patty/lettuce/tomato/gorgonzola/chive aioli/english muffin

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.99

buttermilk fried chicken/lettuce/red onion/american cheese/pickles/jalapeno honey mustard/ potato bun

GINGER SPICED SALMON BURGER

$18.99

wild caught Atlantic salmon/sriracha mayo/cilantro lime slaw/potato bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.99

bourbon bbq pork shoulder/rum soaked pineapple/creamy slaw/potato bun

WORLDS GREATEST SANDWICH

$18.99

two over easy eggs/fontina/candied applewood smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/garlic aioli/brioche

ENTREES

BONE IN PORK CHOP

$32.99

12 oz pork chop/garlic mashed potatoes/edamame succotash/tamarind glaze

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.99

12 oz NY strip/chimichurri glaze/cilantro butter/seasoned fries

SESAME GINGER CHICKEN

$23.99

fire grilled chicken/udon noodles/Szechuan sauce/roasted vegetables

SPRING SALMON

$26.99Out of stock

wild caught atlantic salmon/tamarind ponzu sauce/cauliflower puree/fennel slaw

BEEF BULGOGI BOWL

$18.99

korean beef bulgogi/basmati rice/celery/corn/fried onions/corn/fried egg/eel sauce/sriracha mayo

CHICKEN BACON RANCH BOWL

$18.99

fried chicken/applewood smoked bacon/basmati rice/celery/corn/scallions/ranch dressing

SIDES

SIDE CAESAR

$9.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

EDAMAME

$9.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

SIDE GRILL CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE SALMON

$11.00Out of stock

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHURRO WAFFLE

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

STRAWBERRY LAYER CAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP SKILLET

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger Minis

$11.99

Buttered Pasta

$11.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$11.99

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Drinks Menu

N/a Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Esspresso

$4.00

Coffee

$4.50

Ice Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Cappacino

$5.00

Red Bul

$7.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Beer

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

DEVILS BACKBONE VEINNA LAGER

$7.00

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

7 Locks

$8.00

BOLD ROCK HARD CIDER

$7.00

Peroni 0.0

$8.00

LOVER BOY

$7.00

FLYING DOG

$7.00

SOUR MONKEY

$7.00

NUTRL

$8.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

TRULY

$7.00

OMISSIONS

$7.00Out of stock

White Wine

Sample White BTL

$52.00

Pinot Grigio Proverb BTL

$35.00

Chardonnnay Proverb BTL

$35.00

Pinto Grigio Principato BTL

$42.00

Sauv Blanc Proverb BTL

$35.00

Albarino Martin Codax BTL

$49.00

Chardonnnay Cline BTL

$42.00

Verdejo Rueda BTL

$49.00

White Sangria BTL

$35.00

Rose/Bubbles

Sample Rose BTL

$40.00

Cava BTL

$35.00

Prosecco BTL

$47.00

Sparkling Rose BTL

$48.00

Rose Proverb BTL

$35.00

Rose Vina Real BTL

$40.00

Rose Domaine Pelle BTL

$55.00

Prosecco Dela Vita BTL

$90.00

Mimosa BTL

$28.00

Red Wine

Sample Red BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir Proverb BTL

$35.00

Cabernet Proverb BTL

$35.00

Chiantti Gabbiano BTL

$62.00

Caberntet Daou BTL

$70.00

Merlot Galetis BTL

$45.00

Malbec Punta Pays BTL

$42.00

Pinot Noir Coppala BTL

$49.00

Red Sangria BTL

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Proper 21, located at 1319 F Street NW, is a restaurant forward American bar serving craveable favorites with a twist. A fun and modern ambiance with a causal and comfortable atmosphere. DC's best brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday. Check us out!

