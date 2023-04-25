Main picView gallery

Proper 21 K

review star

No reviews yet

2033 K Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All Day Menu

SHARE PLATES

PROPER WINGS

PROPER WINGS

$16.99

Served plain or with choice of classic buffalo/Korean/Bourbon BBQ/Sweet Chili/Gold Rush/Jamaican Jerk

POKE NACHOS

$20.99

marinated raw tuna/wonton chips/seaweed salad/cilantro/spicy aioli/avocado/eal sauce/sesame

BURRATA

$16.99

4 oz imported burrata/pesto/balsamic glaze/tomatoes/toasted baguette

CAVATAPPI BITES

$16.99

fried cavatappi pasta/gruyere/bacon/garlic aioli

SPINACH ART DIP

$16.99

spinach/artichoke/garlic/white wine/roasted red pepper/parmesan cheese/toasted baguette

EGGROLL

$16.99

braised short rib/fontina queso/consomme dipping sauce

TRUFFLE FRIES

$13.99

white truffle/parmesan cheese/malt vinegar aioli/parsley

FLATBREADS

BIG MAK

$16.99

ground beef/american cheese/special sauce/pickles/onions/lettuce/sesame seed

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99

crispy chicken/cheddar/buffalo sauce/blue cheese crumble/ranch dressing

MARGHERITA

$15.99

marinara/bocconcini/tomato/balsamic glaze/pesto drizzle

STREET CORN

$16.99

grilled chicken/charred sweet corn/cotija cheese/cilantro aioli/pico de gallo

SALADS & BOWLS

TRUFFLE CAESAR

$18.99

romaine hearts/grilled chicken/truffle/charred tomato/thyme croutons

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$16.99

romaine/crispy chicken/tortilla strips/cherry tomatoes/cheddar jack/black beans/charred corn/pickled onions/scallions/cherry pepper ranch

PROPER WEDGE

$15.99

romaine hearts/gorgonzola/diced egg/cherry tomatoes/bacon/pickled onions

BLACKENED TUNA

$23.99

seared tuna/soba noodles/greens/seaweed salad/fresno chilies/avocado/sesame ginger vinaigrette/chili oil

TURKEY CHILI

$7.99+

BEEF BULGOGI BOWL

$18.99

korean beef bulgogi/basmati rice/celery/corn/fried onions/corn/fried egg/eel sauce/sriracha mayo

CHICKEN BACON RANCH BOWL

$18.99

fried chicken/applewood smoked bacon/basmati rice/celery/corn/scallions/ranch dressing

MUSSELS

MUSSELS CHORIZO CHILI

$18.99

MUSSELS ROSE

$18.99

MUSSELS THAI CURRY

$18.99

HAND HELD

PROPER BURGER

$18.99

1/2 pound angus beef patty/applewood smoked bacon/proper cheese blend/bistro onions/dijonaise/potato bun

SMASH BURGER

$18.99

two smashed angus beef patties/lettuce/tomato/american cheese/crispy fried onions/cherry pepper jam/horseradish aioli/potato bun

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$18.99

1/2 pound blackened angus beef patty/lettuce/tomato/gorgonzola/chive aioli/english muffin

CRISPY CHICKEN SAND

$18.99

buttermilk fried chicken/lettuce/red onion/american cheese/pickles/jalapeno honey mustard/ potato bun

SALMON BURGER

$18.99

wild caught Atlantic salmon/sriracha mayo/cilantro lime slaw/potato bun

PULLED PORK SAND

$18.99

bourbon bbq pork shoulder/rum soaked pineapple/creamy slaw/potato bun

WORLDS GREATEST SAND

$18.99

two over easy eggs/fontina/candied applewood smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/garlic aioli/brioche

ENTREES

PORK CHOP

$32.99

12 oz pork chop/garlic mashed potatoes/edamame succotash/tamarind glaze

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.99

12 oz NY strip/chimichurri glaze/cilantro butter/seasoned fries

SESAME GINGER CHICKEN

$23.99

fire grilled chicken/udon noodles/Szechuan sauce/roasted vegetables

SPRING SALMON

$26.99

wild caught atlantic salmon/tamarind ponzu sauce/cauliflower puree/fennel slaw

SIDES

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

EDAMAME

$9.00

MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

DESSERTS

CHURRO WAFFLE

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

STRAWBERRY LAYER CAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP SKILLET

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

PROPER LADY

$16.00

PROPER GENTELMEN

$16.00

MEDELLIN MULE

$16.00

SPRITZ VENEZIANO

$16.00

PURPLE EMPRESS

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

MUY FUEGO

$16.00

PALOMA PUNCH

$16.00

BRAMBLE BLOSSOM

$16.00

Draft Beer

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

KIRIN

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$7.00

VICTORY IPA

$8.00

GUINNESS

$9.00

PROPER LAGER

$7.00

YEUINGLING

$7.00

PORT CITY

$7.00

LAGUNITAS

$7.00

Drinks Menu

Signature cocktails

PROPER LADY

$16.00

PROPER GENTELMEN

$16.00

MEDELLIN MULE

$16.00

SPRITZ VENEZIANO

$16.00

PURPLE EMPRESS

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

MUY FUEGO

$16.00

PALOMA PUNCH

$16.00

BRAMBLE BLOSSOM

$16.00

Draft Beer

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

PORT CITY

$7.00

KIRIN

$6.00

LAGUNITAS

$7.00

PROPER LAGER

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$7.00

YEUINGLING

$7.00

VICTORY IPA

$8.00

GUINNESS

$9.00

Bottled Beer

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER

$7.00

WHITE CLAW