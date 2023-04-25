- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Proper 21 K
Proper 21 K
No reviews yet
2033 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20006
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
SHARE PLATES
PROPER WINGS
Served plain or with choice of classic buffalo/Korean/Bourbon BBQ/Sweet Chili/Gold Rush/Jamaican Jerk
POKE NACHOS
marinated raw tuna/wonton chips/seaweed salad/cilantro/spicy aioli/avocado/eal sauce/sesame
BURRATA
4 oz imported burrata/pesto/balsamic glaze/tomatoes/toasted baguette
CAVATAPPI BITES
fried cavatappi pasta/gruyere/bacon/garlic aioli
SPINACH ART DIP
spinach/artichoke/garlic/white wine/roasted red pepper/parmesan cheese/toasted baguette
EGGROLL
braised short rib/fontina queso/consomme dipping sauce
TRUFFLE FRIES
white truffle/parmesan cheese/malt vinegar aioli/parsley
FLATBREADS
BIG MAK
ground beef/american cheese/special sauce/pickles/onions/lettuce/sesame seed
BUFFALO CHICKEN
crispy chicken/cheddar/buffalo sauce/blue cheese crumble/ranch dressing
MARGHERITA
marinara/bocconcini/tomato/balsamic glaze/pesto drizzle
STREET CORN
grilled chicken/charred sweet corn/cotija cheese/cilantro aioli/pico de gallo
SALADS & BOWLS
TRUFFLE CAESAR
romaine hearts/grilled chicken/truffle/charred tomato/thyme croutons
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN
romaine/crispy chicken/tortilla strips/cherry tomatoes/cheddar jack/black beans/charred corn/pickled onions/scallions/cherry pepper ranch
PROPER WEDGE
romaine hearts/gorgonzola/diced egg/cherry tomatoes/bacon/pickled onions
BLACKENED TUNA
seared tuna/soba noodles/greens/seaweed salad/fresno chilies/avocado/sesame ginger vinaigrette/chili oil
TURKEY CHILI
BEEF BULGOGI BOWL
korean beef bulgogi/basmati rice/celery/corn/fried onions/corn/fried egg/eel sauce/sriracha mayo
CHICKEN BACON RANCH BOWL
fried chicken/applewood smoked bacon/basmati rice/celery/corn/scallions/ranch dressing
HAND HELD
PROPER BURGER
1/2 pound angus beef patty/applewood smoked bacon/proper cheese blend/bistro onions/dijonaise/potato bun
SMASH BURGER
two smashed angus beef patties/lettuce/tomato/american cheese/crispy fried onions/cherry pepper jam/horseradish aioli/potato bun
BLACK & BLUE BURGER
1/2 pound blackened angus beef patty/lettuce/tomato/gorgonzola/chive aioli/english muffin
CRISPY CHICKEN SAND
buttermilk fried chicken/lettuce/red onion/american cheese/pickles/jalapeno honey mustard/ potato bun
SALMON BURGER
wild caught Atlantic salmon/sriracha mayo/cilantro lime slaw/potato bun
PULLED PORK SAND
bourbon bbq pork shoulder/rum soaked pineapple/creamy slaw/potato bun
WORLDS GREATEST SAND
two over easy eggs/fontina/candied applewood smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/garlic aioli/brioche
ENTREES
PORK CHOP
12 oz pork chop/garlic mashed potatoes/edamame succotash/tamarind glaze
NEW YORK STRIP
12 oz NY strip/chimichurri glaze/cilantro butter/seasoned fries
SESAME GINGER CHICKEN
fire grilled chicken/udon noodles/Szechuan sauce/roasted vegetables
SPRING SALMON
wild caught atlantic salmon/tamarind ponzu sauce/cauliflower puree/fennel slaw