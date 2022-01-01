Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

1,642 Reviews

$$

139 7th St

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnivore
Margherita
Bianca

New! Proper Lasagna

New! Proper Lasagna

$25.00

Lasagna noodles layered with sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano

Proper Dessert

Warm bread pudding infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, topped with a caramel glaze

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate mousse, sweetened fresh ricotta cheesecake, chocolate crust, bourbon-soaked toasted poundcake crumbs

Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)

$11.00

Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$11.00

warm cinnamon bread pudding / candied walnuts / spiced whipped cream (cannot be made without walnuts)

Proper Pizza

Bianca

$19.00

Imported Italian burrata cheese, fresh ricotta, fontina, parmigiano-reggiano, roasted garlic sauce, chile flakes

Black & Gold

$18.00

Crispy yukon gold potato slices, cracked black pepper, roasted garlic sauce, red onion, fontina, grated pecorino, fresh rosemary

Carnivore

$23.00

House-made sweet and hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, wood-smoked pork belly bacon, san marzano tomato sauce, house mozzarella

Forest

$19.00

Wood-roasted fresh mushrooms, caramelized shallots, fontina, balsamic drizzle, fresh thyme

Margherita

$18.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil

Mediterranean

$18.00

Oven-roasted roma tomatoes, caramelized red onion, kalamata olives, baby artichoke hearts, fresh arugula, feta cheese

Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Oven-roasted roma tomatoes, basil pesto, wood-smoked pork belly bacon, caramelized red onion, house mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Take & Bake Proper Pizza Kit

$22.00

2 rounds of Proper pizza dough, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh house mozzarella, choice of topping (pepperoni, sweet sausage, hot sausage, or extra mozzarella). Includes baking instructions.

Calabrian Pizza

$24.00

Soppressata, Calabrian chile, red onion, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, Proper's Hot Honey

Proper Salads

Dressing Served On Side

Proper Signature Salad (GF)

$12.00

Bibb lettuce, sliced fresh pear, candied walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette (served on side)

Amalfi Salad (GF)

$12.00

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)

Blt Salad (GF)

$14.00

Baby spinach, wood-smoked pork belly bacon, oven-roasted roma tomatoes & red onion, honey-dijon dressing (served on side)

Proper Snacks

Bacon Candy (GF)

$13.00

House-made, wood-smoked pork belly bacon, cracked black pepper crust, brown sugar glaze

Crunchy Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$13.00

Fresh fried brussels sprouts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh lemon

New! Stuffed Banana Peppers (GF)

$14.00

Fresh banana peppers (2) hot Italian sausage, garlic, Fontina Cheese, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

New! Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Buttermilk-marinated calamari, Italian herbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh lemon, San Marzano marinara

New! Proper Hummus

$12.00

Oven roasted Roma tomatoes, tahini, chickpeas, roasted garlic, bruschetta topping, aged balsamic, extra-virgin olive oil, served with wood-fired flatbread

Pancetta-Wrapped Shrimp (GF)

$17.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp with crispy pancetta, garlic spinach and balsamic reduction

Pepperoni Pagnotta

$14.00

Jumbo fresh-baked parmesan-herb foccacia roll, diced pepperoni & fontina filling, San Marzano marinara

Proper Soup

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00

House-made chicken stock, chicken breast chunks, hand-cut dumplings, carrot, onion, celery, parsley

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wood-fired pizzas, fresh salads, delicious appetizers, and house-made desserts!

139 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

