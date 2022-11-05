Main picView gallery

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street

los angeles, CA 90048

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
20" BYO Pizza
Chicken Alfredo

Appetizers

Fries

$6.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Wings (10)

$18.00

Wings (20)

$34.00

3 Pcs Meatballs

$12.00

Sliders And Fries

$14.00

Slice, Fries, Soda

$10.00

Half Sub Special

$13.00

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sm Mixed Greens

$5.00

Lg Mixed Greens

$9.00

Otm Caesar

$6.00

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Beef Bolognese

$17.00

Cajun Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Farfalle Marsala

$17.00

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Pops Lasagna

$17.00

Pomodori

$17.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$16.00

12" BYO Pizza Gluten Free

$14.00

20" BYO Pizza

$22.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

14" Carbonara Pizza

$24.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

14" Fat Daddy Pizza

$26.00

14" Hawaiin

$22.00

14" Margherita

$22.00

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

14" Penne Vodka Pizza

$24.00

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

14" Pesto Pizza

$22.00

14" Proper Pizza

$24.00

14" Supreme Pizza

$22.00

14" Tomato Pie

$20.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

14" White Pie Pizza

$20.00

14" Eggplant Parm

$22.00Out of stock

16" Brooklyn Style Pizza

$26.00

Sicilian

$32.00

20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.00

20" Cheese Pizza

$22.00

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$34.00Out of stock

20" Carbonara Pizza

$34.00

20" Fat Daddy Pizza

$36.00

20" Chicken Parm Pizza

$34.00

20" Meat Lovers Pizza

$34.00

20" Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

20" Proper Pizza

$34.00

20" Pesto Pizza

$32.00

20" Supreme Pizza

$33.00

20" White Pie Pizza

$30.00

20" Veggie Pizza

$32.00

20" Penne Vodka Pizza

$34.00

20" Margherita Pizza

$32.00

20" Hawaiian

$32.00

20" Tomato Pie

$30.00

20" Eggplant Parm

$32.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Parm Entree

$24.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Egg Plant Parm

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Sandwiches

Cold Italian Sub

$17.00

Hot Italian Sub

$17.00

Roast Beef Sub

$17.00Out of stock

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$17.00

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Prosciutto Panini

$17.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.00

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Dessert

Mini Canoli

$2.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Choco Chip

$3.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Nutella Zeppole

$7.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Croissant

$5.00

Morning Bun

$5.00

Oatmeak Cookie

$3.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.00

PB Cookie

$3.00

Calzone & Strombolis

Calzone

$12.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Drinks

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Organic 1\2 1\2

$4.00

Organic Mango

$4.00

Cream Soda

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

Capuchino

$4.50

Tiramisu Milkshake

$9.00

Pistachio Milkshake

$9.00

Cannoli Milkshake

$9.00

Calypso

$4.00

Ice Coffe

$5.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Xtra Cheese And Peppers

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
