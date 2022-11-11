Proper Wing 305 E Farm to Market Rd 544

  • Home
10 Wings*
8 Wings*
Get Together Bone-In Wings (20 pcs)

Specials

Get Together Bone-In Wings (20 pcs)

$29.99

20 bone-in Wings with up to 4 different flavors, 4 dips, and a Large Side. Feeds 3-4 people.

Get Together Tenders (16 pcs)

$28.99

16 Chicken Tenders with up to 4 different sauces, 4 dips, and a large side. Feeds 3-4 people.

Get Together Tender Bites (40 pcs)

$29.99

40 pcs of chicken tender bites, chose 4 flavors, a large side, and 4 dips.

Big Game Bone-in Wings Bundle (50 pcs)

$64.99

50 Bone-in Chicken Wings with up to 5 flavors in groups of 10. 2 large sides. 8 dips.

Big Game Tender Bites Bundle (80 pcs)

$59.99

80 Chicken tender bites with up to 5 flavors in groups of 16. 2 large sides. 8 dips.

Big Game Tenders Bundle (30 pcs)

$59.99

30 Chicken Tenders with up to 5 flavors in groups of 6. 2 large sides. 8 dips.

Tender Bites Bundle (20 pcs)

$18.99

20 pieces of mini tender bites, with up to 4 flavors, 2 dips, and a large side.

Wings

Classic Bone-in Chicken Wings. We have reduced our bone-in wing prices by 20%, so now everyday is Wing Wednesday! Choose between "Plump and Juicy" or "Extra Crispy and Tender"

6 Wings*

$7.99

6 Classic bone-in wings. Please choose 1 flavor.

8 Wings*

$9.99

8 Classic bone in wings. You can get up to 2 different flavors in groups of 4.

10 Wings*

$11.99

10 Classic bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 2 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.

15 Wings*

$17.49

15 classic bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 3 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.

20 Wings*

$22.99

20 classic bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 4 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.

50 Wings*

$55.49

50 Classic bone in wings. Choose up to 5 flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 10 pieces.

100 Wings

$109.99

100 Bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 5 flavors.

6 Wing Lunch Combo

$7.99

6pc Bone-in Chicken Wing, with one flavor, a dip, a side, and a drink. From 11am-3pm this is $7.99.

8 Wing Lunch Combo

$9.99

8 Bone-in Chicken Wings. with up to 2 flavors, a side, a dip, and a drink. From 11am-3pm this is $9.99

10 Wing Lunch Combo

$11.99

10 Bone-in Chicken Wings with up to 2 flavors, a dip, a side, and a drink. From 11am-3pm this is $11.99

Tenders

Crispy breaded chicken tenders. You can choose a sauce or a dip.

3 Tenders

$6.99

3 crispy, breaded chicken tenders. Choose 1 sauce or dip

4 Tenders

$8.99

4 crispy, breaded chicken tenders. Choose up to 2 sauces or dips

10 Tenders

$18.99

10 crispy, breaded chicken tenders. Choose up to 2 sauces or dips

Tender Bites

(8) Tender Bites

$6.99

8 pcs of Chicken Tender bites.

(12) Tender Bites

$9.79

12 pcs of Chicken Tender Bites. You can choose two flavors.

(20) Tender Bites

$14.99

20 pcs of breaded tender bites. You can choose up to four flavors

Sandwiches

Crispy dark meat chicken sandwich on a potato bun. Comes with bread and butter pickles a sauce and a dip

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo Blue Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tender sandwich, the chicken is tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese spread on the bun. Bread and Butter pickles

Nashville Ranch Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Nashville butter sauce, Ranch on the bun, along with Bread and Butter Pickles

Chipotle Lime Green Gucci Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tenders, tossed in chipolte lime spice, Green Gucci sauce on the bun, with Bread and Butter pickles

Pitmaster Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tenders, tossed in a BBQ dry rub, Texas BBQ sauce on the bun, bread and butter pickles.

Honey Hot Ranch Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Hot sauce, Buttermilk Ranch on the bun, along with Bread and Butter pickles

Jalapeno Ranch Proper Sandwich

$7.69

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Jalapeno Ranch Spice, Proper Dip spread on the bun, along with Bread and Butter Pickles

Beyond Tenders

3 Beyond Tenders

$10.99Out of stock

4 Beyond Tenders

$12.99Out of stock

10 Beyond Tenders

$25.99Out of stock

For The Kids

Kid's 2 Tender Combo

$6.99

Two chicken tenders with a choice of side and drink

Kid's 5 Tender Bite Combo

$6.99

5 tender bites with a choice of side and drink

Kid's Chicken Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Crispy boneless chicken thigh sandwich with a choice of side and drink

Kid's 3 Bone-In Wing Combo (Copy)

$6.99

3 boneless chicken wings with a choice of side and drink

Sides And Dips

Fries

$2.79

Large Fries

$4.19

Watermelon Mint Salad

$2.49

Watermelon, mint, chipotle lime spice

Plain Watermelon

$2.49

Large Watermelon Mint Salad

$6.49

Belgian Style Waffle

$2.99

Fresh and fluffy Belgian-style waffle, served maple syrup

Loaded Proper House Fries

$4.99

House Fries topped with Avery White Rascal cheddar sauce + Bacon + Pickled Jalapenos. Upgrade to boneless chicken wings or chicken tenders served on top

Buttermilk Ranch Dip

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dip

$0.99

Green Gucci Dip

$0.99

Proper Dip (AKA Comeback Sauce)

$0.99

Proper Chicken and Waffle

$12.25Out of stock

Veggie Sticks

$1.49

Large Cajun Seasoned Fries

$4.88

Large G-parm Fries

$4.88

Large G-parm Fries

$4.88

Large Jala Ranch Fries

$4.88

Large Lem Pep Fries

$4.88

Large Salt And Vin Fries

$4.88

Lemon Pep Fries

$3.48

G-parm fries

$3.48

Salt and Vin Fries

$3.48

Jala Ranch Fries

$3.48

Chipotle Lime Fries

$3.48

BBQ spice Fries

$3.48

Jerk Fries

$3.48

Peruvian Fries

$3.48

Dessert

Churro

$2.99

Deep fried and coated with sugar and cinnamon

Soda & Tea*

Fountain Drink Reg

$2.69

Fountain Drink Large

$2.99

Tea

Beer

Avery Maharaja- 12oz IPA (10% ABV)

$5.50

Avery White Rascal-12oz ALE (5.6% ABV)

$3.50

Bishop Crackberry-12oz HARD CIDER (6% ABV)

$3.50

Blur Hard Seltzer-12oz SELTZER (5.2% ABV)

$3.00

Bud Light Aluminum-16oz BEER (4.2% ABV)

$3.00

Cayman Jack Margarita-12oz MALT (5.8% ABV)

$3.00

Cigar City Jai Alai-12oz IPA (7.5% ABV)

$3.50

Community Brite Side- 12oz SELTZER (5% ABV)

$3.00

Community Citra Slice-12oz IPA (7% ABV)

$3.00Out of stock

Community Honey Citrus Blonde-12oz ALE (6% ABV)

$3.00

Community Medical Grade Haze-12oz IPA (7.7% ABV)

$3.50

Community Mosaic-12oz IPA (8.6% ABV)

$3.50

Community Texas Lager

$3.50Out of stock

Coors Light- 16oz BEER (4.2% ABV)

$3.00

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde-12oz ALE (5.2% ABV)

$3.00Out of stock

Deep Ellum Dream Crusher-12oz IPA (9.5% ABV)

$4.50

Deep Ellum Neato Bandito-12oz LAGER (6% ABV)

$3.00

Deep Ellum-12oz IPA (7% ABV)

$3.00

Golden Road Mango Cart-12oz ALE (4% ABV)

$3.00

Jack Daniel's Cocktail Lemonade-12oz MALT (5% ABV)

$3.50

Lakewood Peanut Butter Temptress

$5.50Out of stock

Lakewood Salted Caramel Temptress

$5.50Out of stock

Lakewood Temptress-12oz STOUT (9.1% ABV)

$5.00

Michelob Ultra-16oz BEER (4.2% ABV)

$3.00

Miller Lite- 16oz BEER (4.2% ABV)

$3.00

Modelo Especial-12oz BEER (4.5% ABV)

$3.00

Real Ale Devil's Backbone-12oz TRIPPEL (8.1% ABV)

$3.00

Real Ale Hans' Pils-12oz PILSNER (5.3% ABV)

$3.00

Revolver Blood and Honey-12oz ALE (7% ABV)

$3.50

Stone Buenaveza-12oz LAGER (4.7% ABV)

$3.00

Stone Fear Movie Lions-12oz IPA (8.5% ABV)

$4.50

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue-16oz ALE (5.8% ABV)

$5.50

Tupps Alpha Drop DDH -12oz IPA (7% ABV)

$4.50

Tupps Blur Tropical Variety-12oz SELTZER (5.2% ABV)

$3.00Out of stock

Tupps Full Grown Man-12oz STOUT (12.1% ABV)

$5.50

Tupps Full Grown Woodsman-12oz STOUT (12.1% ABV)

$6.00Out of stock

Tupps IPA-12oz PALE ALE (7.1% ABV)

$3.00

Tupps Juice Pack-12oz PALE ALE (5.5% ABV)

$3.50

White Claw Blackberry-12oz SELTZER (5% ABV)

$3.00

White Claw Mango-12oz SELTZER (5% ABV)

$3.00

Woodchuck Mimosa-12oz CIDER (5.5% ABV)

$3.50

Yuengling Lager-12oz LAGER (4.5% ABV)

$3.00

Yuengling Flight-12oz LAGER (4% ABV)

$3.00

Dos XX - 12oz LAGER (4.2 ABV)

$3.00

Rahr Octoberfest

$2.50

Rahr Hazy Hefe

$2.50

Left Hand Stout

$2.50

Negra Modelo 24 oz

$2.50

Mix & Match Beers

6 Pack

12 Pack

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.

Location

305 E Farm to Market Rd 544, Unit 901, Murphy, TX 75094

Directions

