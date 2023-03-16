Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall

Restaurant info

Founded in 2015, Pro Re Nata serves our own hand crafted beers, local Virginia hard cider, and a selection of wine and canned cocktails. Pro Re Nata offers expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, including our Original Brewery Taproom, Main Taproom and Main Stage, the area's most unique outdoor bar and event space, plus a massive outdoor beer garden and patios -- all with those famous Blue Ridge Mountain views. Offering live music and events most nights of the week as well as private event rental options, Pro Re Nata is a family-friendly and pet-friendly space. Pro Re Nata proudly brings you food by Dino's Pizza & Grill.