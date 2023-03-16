Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall

No reviews yet

6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike

Crozet, VA 22932

To Go 4-Packs

Sound Check Lager 4-pack

Sound Check Lager 4-pack

$14.95

To Go Only. ABV 4.6%, IBU 7. Dry, light, crisp and refreshing. An American classic.

Tapped Out Pils 4-pack

Tapped Out Pils 4-pack

$14.95

To Go Only. ABV 5.8%, IBU 12. The strong floral aroma of Hallertau Blanc hops leg-lock the traditional Saaz Hops into submission.

Hop Drone IPA 4-pack *half off limited time only*

Hop Drone IPA 4-pack *half off limited time only*

$7.50

To Go Only. ABV 6.5%, IBU 50. Our “West Coast” IPA is hoppy, piney, and dank with a classic finish.

Hazy Skyline IPA 4-pack

Hazy Skyline IPA 4-pack

$14.95

To Go Only. ABV 7.0%, IBU 10. Hazy IPA with citrus and tropical character. Soft, pillowy mouthfeel and low bitterness.

Apple A Day Cider 4-pack

Apple A Day Cider 4-pack

$14.95

To Go Only. 5.0% ABV - Crisp and fruity. Virginia blend of apples: Golden delicious, Red delicious, and Granny Smith

Cherry Lime Sunshine Cider 4-pack

Cherry Lime Sunshine Cider 4-pack

$14.95

To Go Only. 6.0% ABV - A blend of cherries, apples and a twist of lime made into a very sessionable cider. Not too tart, not too dry.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Founded in 2015, Pro Re Nata serves our own hand crafted beers, local Virginia hard cider, and a selection of wine and canned cocktails. Pro Re Nata offers expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, including our Original Brewery Taproom, Main Taproom and Main Stage, the area's most unique outdoor bar and event space, plus a massive outdoor beer garden and patios -- all with those famous Blue Ridge Mountain views. Offering live music and events most nights of the week as well as private event rental options, Pro Re Nata is a family-friendly and pet-friendly space. Pro Re Nata proudly brings you food by Dino's Pizza & Grill.

Location

6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

