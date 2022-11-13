Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104

las vegas, NV 89123

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Caesar Salad
Fettuccine Short Ribs

Appetizers

Bread

Burratina

Burratina

$16.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Served with confit cherry tomato and ricotta cheese

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00+

Italian imported cured meats and cheeses. served with marinated olives and grilled veggies

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

thinly sliced raw beef served with capers, arugula, shaved park and lemon dressing

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$20.00

served with celery and carrots mirepoix, and lemon dressing

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

served with fried polenta and spicy marinara

Provola & Speck

$18.00

Smoked provola cheese with Smoked Prosciutto

Soups & Salads

Soup Sp

$10.00

seasonal soup

Cup Soup of the day

$6.00
Bowl Minestrone (GF/VEG)

Bowl Minestrone (GF/VEG)

$10.00

Cup Minestrone

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Organic (GF/VEG)

$11.00

Side Organic

$6.00
Heart of Palms Salad

Heart of Palms Salad

$14.00

avocado, heirloom tomato, palmitos and raspberry vinaigrette

Side Ins. Palm Heart

$8.00

Prosecco Salad

$14.00

mix greens with mango, avocado, cucumber, heirloom tomato and aged balsamic vinaigrette

Side Ins. Prosecco

$8.00

Ruby Salad (GF/VEG)

$13.00

Side Ins. Ruby

$7.00

Caprese

$14.00

Homemade Pasta

Cheese Ravioli (VG)

Cheese Ravioli (VG)

$22.00

Butternut Squash Agnolotti (VG) (Lemon Ginger Sauce)

$22.00
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Duck Pappardelle

$24.00
Fettuccine Short Ribs

Fettuccine Short Ribs

$24.00

Smoked Salmon Tagliatelle (Pink Sauce)

$22.00

Casonsei Veneti VG (butter & sage)

$22.00Out of stock

Half moon shaped pasta stuffed with beets, topped with dry ricotta and roaasted poppy seeds

Parmesan Cheese Fettuccine With Black Truffle

$36.00Out of stock

the signature dish, the pasta in the wheel

Wheel for one

$36.00

Pasta

Capellini Al Pomodoro (VEG)

Capellini Al Pomodoro (VEG)

$18.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.00
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00
Linguine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Linguine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

$23.00
Lobster Supreme

Lobster Supreme

$38.00
Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$32.00

seafood linguine served with charry tomato sauce

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Extra Pasta

$5.00

SD Pasta

$10.00

Spaghetti Vongole

$28.00

Chef Specialty

Lamb Shank with Saffron Risotto

Lamb Shank with Saffron Risotto

$36.00

Bone-in Veal Chop Parmigiana Style

$60.00

with mozzarella and fresh tomato sauce, baked in the pizza oven

Prime NY steak

Prime NY steak

$46.00
Bone-in Pork Chop with Butter Sage Sauce

Bone-in Pork Chop with Butter Sage Sauce

$30.00

served with seasonal veggies

Wellington Filet

$46.00

rolled in prosciutto, in a puff pastry

Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto

Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto

$64.00

Dolce Sp

$10.00

Linguine John Dory

$34.00

Salmon Branzino Capaccio

$18.00Out of stock

John Dory For 2

$85.00Out of stock

Sp

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Poultry

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

served with vegetables of the day

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Served with Spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

served with vegetables of the day

Chicken "Osteria"

$28.00

Stuffed with Parma cotto ham, ricotta, smoked mozzarella. In a tomato sauce

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Fish

Mediterranean Seabass (Panko, cherry tomato, olives, caper sauce)

Mediterranean Seabass (Panko, cherry tomato, olives, caper sauce)

$36.00

served with veggies

Chilean Seabass "alla Catalana"

Chilean Seabass "alla Catalana"

$46.00

Served with lobster meat in a Cognac sauce

Dover Sole

$55.00

A' la mugnere, with lemon sauce

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$34.00

served with white wine garlic sauce and seasonal veggies

Woodfire Oven

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Italian Sausage with Spaghetti aglio & olio

$22.00

with spaghetti olive oil and garlic and calabria pepper sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana (VG)

Eggplant Parmigiana (VG)

$20.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo mozzarella pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, cherry tomato, arugula and EVOO

Salami Pizza

Salami Pizza

$16.00
Bianca San Daniele

Bianca San Daniele

$20.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, mushrooms, shaved parmesan and truffle oil

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Yukon Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

Vegetables of the day

$8.00

Garlic Spinach

$8.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

served with chives, bacon and sour cream.

Side Penne Vodka

$10.00

Side Saffron Risotto

$14.00

Side White Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

1 Meatball Tricollore

$4.00

2 Meatball Tricolore

$8.00

3 Meatball Tricollore

$12.00

Side Spag Marinara

$10.00

Side Spag Alfredo

$10.00

side order olives

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Side Mushrooms

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$24.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00
Banana cheesecake

Banana cheesecake

$10.00

with Italian meringue

Nutella Crepe

$12.00

served with caramelized nuts and sliced organic banana

Almond "Semifreddo"

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$4.00

Bday Panna Cotta

Cannoli Siciliani

$8.00

3 Cannolito

$8.00

Scoop Of Gelato

$4.00
