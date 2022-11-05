Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prosecco22 Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

6941 Southwest 196th Avenue. Suite 5

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332

Popular Items

10 OZ Skirt Steak
Gnocchi Pesto
Burrata & Prosciutto

Antipasti

Burrata & Prosciutto

$21.50

Crafted cheese, mixed tomatoes, parma ham

Shishito Peppers

$15.50

Sea salt, lemon

Prosecco Salad

$15.50

Local green, parmesan, mixed tomatoes, artichokes

Italian Meatballs

$16.50

Smoked tomato emulsion, parmesan

Salmon Tartare

$20.50

Raw salmon, avocado, seaweed, nori, sesami seed, ponzu

Caesar Salad

$15.50

Local romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, homemade dressing, croutons

Frittura

$21.50

Flash fried calamari, shrimp, alioli

Bruschetta

$16.50

Bread, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, oregano

Vitello Tonnato

$19.50

Thinly sliced roasted veal, tuna sauce, caperberries

Carpaccio Carne

$20.50

Marinated raw beef, arugula, parmigiano

Pasta Fresca & Risotto

Caserecci Mediterranea

$22.50

Garlic, shrimp, anchovies, olives, parsley

Fettuccine Meatballs

$24.50

Smoked tomato sauce, meatballs, parmesan

Ossobuco Ravioli

$24.50

Filled with ossobuco meat, demi glace, mushrooms, parmesan

Risotto Porcini

$27.50

Italian rice, mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan

Gnocchi Pesto

$21.50

Basil, pine nuts, parmesan, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Bucatini Carbonara

$21.50

Guanciale, pecorino, egg, black pepper

Fettuccine Stracciatella

$20.50

Plum tomatoes, burrata cream, basil

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.50

Parmesan cream sauce, shrimp

Tagliolini Cacio & Pepe

$27.50

Grated romano cheese, black pepper, truffle oil

Lobster Ravioli

$25.50

Garlic, oil, cherry tomatoes, basil

Artisanal Pizza

Meat Lover

$23.50

Tomate, mozzarella, bacon, meatballs

Truffle

$22.50

Tomato, mozzarella pecorino, parmesan, truffle oil

Margherita

$19.50

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil

Vegetariana

$19.50

Tomatoes, mozzarella, mixed veggies

Carne & Pesce

Seared Branzino

$34.00

Grilled Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.00

10 OZ Skirt Steak

$38.00

8 OZ Filet Mignon

$38.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$10.50

Ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa powder

Caramel Cheesecake

$10.50

Cream cheese, caramel

Sicilian Cannoli

$10.50

Aromatic crispy shells stuffed with creamy ricotta cheese or Nutella, orange zest

Chocolate Temptation

$10.50

Sponger cake, Ecuador cocoa paste, chocolate glaze

Italian Gelato

$8.50

Vanilla or chocolate

Drinks

Coca Cola

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$8.50

Natural Water

$8.50

Chianti

$38.00

Chardonay

$44.00

Sauvignon

$46.00

Cabernet Franc

$46.00

Super Tuscan

$40.00

Prosecco

$36.00

Primitivo

$36.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

6941 Southwest 196th Avenue. Suite 5, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332

