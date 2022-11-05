Prospect Pantry
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast and lunch made fresh with ingredients sourced from local farms | Paninis | Salads | Open Faced Toast | Farmhouse Biscuits | Located in the historic heart of New Market, MD.
Location
1 W Main Street, New Market, MD 21774
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Suvai Biriyani & Curry - 11791 Fingerboard Road
No Reviews
11791 Fingerboard Road Monrovia, MD 21770
View restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
4.3 • 262
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant