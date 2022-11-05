Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prospect Pantry

review star

No reviews yet

1 W Main Street

New Market, MD 21774

Ham & Swiss Panini
Bacon Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
Turkey & Gouda Panini

Breakfast

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$9.50

Strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconut, granola, honey drizzle served above açaí puree

Bacon Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Toasted bagel with egg, melted cheddar, and crispy bacon.

Benedict Muffin Sandwich

$9.00

Canadian bacon, egg and provolone on a toasted english muffin with Pantry hollandaise sauce

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

The Elvis

$8.00

Seasonal Oatmeal

$5.00

Steel cut oats made to order with seasonal berries or Grade A Vermont maple syrup.

Toast

$3.00

Bakery

Cheddar Rosemary Cornbread

Cheddar Rosemary Cornbread

$2.50Out of stock

Cornbread muffins baked in house with a daily flavor. Served warm with side of butter. Local honey butter available to add, or side of jam.

Bread Loaf

$8.00

Bagels

Plain New York style bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Blueberry Bagel

$3.00

Asiago Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$9.50

Toasted plain bagel with cream cheese spread, topped with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, wasabi vinaigrette.

Salads

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

Pantry house recipe with shredded rotisserie chicken, thinly sliced celery, dried cherries, light cream dressing

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Cubed fresh watermelon, mint, feta cheese, dash kosher salt, pistachios, balsamic glaze.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.50

Fresh spinach with feta cheese, dried cherries, candied pecans, diced bacon with seasonal vinaigrette on side.

Pantry Caprese Salad

$8.00

Thick sliced mozzarella, sliced romas, fresh basil, oil & balsamic, s&p

California BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Diced BBQ chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce with black beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, jicama, jack cheese, ranch.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$7.50

Sliced beets, goat cheese, sliced almonds, mandarin oranges, spring mix bed with house-made lemon-basil vinaigrette

Soups

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy pumpkin soup served with a dollop of sour cream and roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas).

Paninis

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$8.00

Roasted red bell peppers, green peppers, red onion, tomato, spinach, cucumber, provolone, raspberry vinaigrette.

Turkey & Gouda Panini

Turkey & Gouda Panini

$9.00

Roasted turkey, gouda, sliced green apple, Pantry aioli on ciabatta panini bread

Ham & Swiss Panini

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.50

Black forest ham, swiss, thick cut dill pickle chips, dijonaisse

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$9.50

Prosciutto, sliced mortadella, salami, arugula, mozzarella, basil pesto on ciabatta panini bread

Sandwiches

The Reuben

$11.00

The classic served with deli sliced corned beef, marble rye, swiss cheese, kraut, 1000 island.

The Rachel

The Rachel

$9.50

Thick sliced turkey on toasted marble rye, swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing.

Main Street BLT

$8.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on toasted sourdough.

Turkey & Chutney Baguette

Turkey & Chutney Baguette

$9.50

Fresh arugula, thinly sliced green apples, crunchy pecans, sliced turkey breast, and apple-cinnamon chutney served on a toasted ciabatta baguette.

Pesto Club Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted turkey, deli sliced ham, crispy bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough with basil pesto sauce.

Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Herb marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red bell peppers stuffed in a provolone grilled cheese on sourdough.

Open Faced

Guacamole Toast

Guacamole Toast

$7.50

Mashed avocado with tomato, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, radish salsa, red chili flake, everything seasoning and balsamic glaze.

PB&J Toast

PB&J Toast

$6.50

Creamy peanut butter, macerated & sugared fresh raspberries, red chili flakes, honey drizzle

The Elvis

$8.50

Toasted english muffin with peanut butter, crispy bacon, sliced bananas, finished with honey

Seafood

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp marinated in lime, lemon and orange juice with cucumber, tomato, red onion, jalepeno, and cilantro. Served with corn chips on the side.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$9.50

Toasted plain bagel with cream cheese spread, topped with smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, capers, wasabi vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Nutella Toast

$5.00

Panini Grilled Cheese

$5.00

provolone and cheddar on sourdough, cooked panini style

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Deep River Potato Chips in a variety of flavors.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Pickled cucumbers, red onion, sesame seeds

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Side of Bacon (4 slices)

$3.00

Side Nutella

$2.00

Add Honey

$1.00

Treats

Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

From New Market's own Daddy Boy Bake Shop.

Blueberry Pop Tart

$6.00

From New Market's own Daddy Boy Bake Shop.

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Pop Tart

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Pop Tart

$6.00

From New Market's own Daddy Boy Bake Shop.

Nutella Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

From New Market's own Daddy Boy Bake Shop.

Strawberry Pop Tart

Strawberry Pop Tart

$6.00
Cherry Pop Tart

Cherry Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

From New Market's own DaddyBoy Bake Shop.

Salted Caramel Apple Pop Tart

Salted Caramel Apple Pop Tart

$6.00

From New Market's own DaddyBoy Bake Shop.

Macaroon

Macaroon

$1.75

Almond Biscotti (3)

$2.00

Cookies

$3.00

Scones

$3.00

Bag of Scones

$10.00Out of stock

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh squeezed to order.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50

Baltimore Peppermint Stick Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Milk

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

In a glass bottle

Diet Kola

$3.00

Lemon-lime

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo-Chico Mineral Water (Sparkling)

$3.50

Coffee & Espresso

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.25

Choco Sombra Peruvian Medium Blend, roasted locally in Frederick, Maryland.

Fresh Brewed Decaf

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew with a splash of Pumpkin Pie Cream.

Dirty Vanilla Chai Cold Brew

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Tropical Fruit & Coconut Smoothie

$7.00

Cherry & Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.00
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch made fresh with ingredients sourced from local farms | Paninis | Salads | Open Faced Toast | Farmhouse Biscuits | Located in the historic heart of New Market, MD.

1 W Main Street, New Market, MD 21774

