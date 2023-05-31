- Home
- Denali National Park
- /
- Prospector's Pizzeria and Alehouse - Mile 238.9 Parks Highway
Prospector's Pizzeria and Alehouse Mile 238.9 Parks Highway
Mile 238.9 Parks Highway
Denali Park, AK 99755
Food
Starters
Three Cheese Bread
Our pizza dough with loads of mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, smothered in garlic butter and topped with fresh herbs. Served with a side of our house made marinara.
Diablo Chicken Wings
One pound of crispy chicken wings in our own fiery wing sauce. Served with blue cheese. Mild “angelic” sauce available upon request.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy fries covered in black truffle powder, Parmesan Reggiano and Asiago cheese. Served with roasted garlic aioli.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of Parmesan cheese, roasted garlic and fresh spinach. Served golden brown with toasted crostini.
Calamari
Light and crispy with house made marinara sauce or “buffalo style” with house made blue cheese sauce.
Elk Meatballs Starter
Handmade Alaskan elk meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with crostini.
Mozzarella Bricks
Our signature hand-cut, breaded mozzarella sticks served with housemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Breadsticks
Three breadsticks baked golden brown brushed with garlic butter. Served with house made marinara sauce.
Baked Goat Cheese
A robust and savory dish. Blistered goat cheese in our savory marinara with roasted garlic cloves and basil oil. Served with our warm grilled focaccia bread.
Fried Ravioli
Four cheese ravioli, hand breaded, fried crisp and golden, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with marinara and pesto sauce.
Salads
Fresh Garden Salad
Mixed greens sustainably produced by local Alaskan growers, paired with shaved onions, diced tomatoes, radishes and garlic bread croutons.
Grizzly Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.
Cub Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, bell pepper, feta, pepperoncinis with basil water vinaigrette and tzatziki. Served with grilled pita.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, red onion and candied pecans, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Alaskan grown spring mixed greens, carrots, radishes and cucumber with your choice of dressing.
Soups
Cup Baked Tomato Soup
Yes, baked soup! Housemade tomato soup, herb croutons, and pepperoni, topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Bowl Baked Tomato Soup
Yes, baked soup! Housemade tomato soup, herb croutons, and pepperoni, topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cup Tuscan White Bean Soup
Rich and nourishing, this VEGAN soup is loaded with fresh vegetables, navy beans, and Italian herbs and seasoning.
Bowl Tuscan White Bean Soup
Rich and nourishing, this VEGAN soup is loaded with fresh vegetables, navy beans, and Italian herbs and seasoning.
Brick Oven Sandwiches
Alaskan Elk Meatball Sandwich
Handmade elk meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a toasted Parisian roll.
Chicken Parmigiana
House recipe fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella and provolone and Parmesan cheeses on a toasted Parisian roll.
Grilled Halibut Sandwich
Fresh Alaskan halibut, seared to a crisp golden brown, sun-dried tomato aioli, basil oil, and arugula.
The Italian Burger
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, and arugula. Served on a ciabatta.
Pastas
Frontier Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with Alaskan madefettuccinepastaandParmesancheese.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Don’t miss out on our famous mac n cheese. Cavatappi pasta in our creamy house made cheese sauce topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, then baked golden brown.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti tossed in house made marinara with our handmade elk meatballs.
Pesto Ravioli
Vibrant pesto sauce over tender cheese ravioli with sundried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese. [VEGETARIAN]
Cub Sized Pizzas
Cub-The Prospector
Our red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and mozzarella
Cub-Kodiak Bear
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, elk meatballs, mozzarella and aged provolone cheeses in our red sauce.
Cub-The Lower 48 It Ain't
Our red sauce with Alaskan reindeer sausage, elk meatballs, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Cub-Alpenglow
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, mushrooms, Parmesan, and parsley.
Cub-Drag Line
Double pepperoni, red sauce, black olives, fresh oregano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Cub-Gold Rush
Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, aged provolone cheese and ranch sauce.
Cub-Homestead
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions, applewood- smoked bacon, fresh cilantro, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheeses.
Cub-The North Face
Pestosauce,mozzarellaandprovolone cheeses, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and crushed chili flakes.
Cub-North Of The Border
Alfredo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, grilled chicken, corn and jalapeño mix, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli.
Cub-Savage Alpine
Garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, marinated steak, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle pecorino cheese, and garnished with fresh parsley.
Cub-Mckinley Margherita
Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
Cub-I See Northern Lights
Alfredo sauce, portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms, fresh garlic, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and thyme
Cub-Boreal Forest
Reindeer sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, fresh oregano, and red sauce
Cub-Cliff Dweller
Olive oil, fresh garlic, crushed red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and goat cheeses and finished with fresh arugula.
Cub-Path Finder
Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, queso manchego and fresh mozzarella cheeses, roasted garlic cloves, and fresh basil. Finished with a balsamic glaze.
Cub-Brushfire
Red sauce, reindeer sausage, jalapeno peppers, Mama Lil's peppers, honey, mozzarella, smoked gouda cheeses and scallions
Cub-The Chinook
Alaskan smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, red onion, chives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, diced avocado, and arugula.
Cub-Fireweed
Red sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and honey drizzle.
Cub-Cabin Fever
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, Peruvian sweet peppers and applewood smoked bacon.
Cub-Wilderness Tour
Garlic oil, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and roma tomatoes.
Cub-Pepperoni
Cub-Cheese
Grizzly Sized Pizzas
Grizzly-Deadliest Catch
A truly Alaskan pizza! Alfredo sauce with a FULL POUND of real Red King Crab and provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Roma tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and fresh basil.
Grizzly-The Prospector
Our red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and mozzarella
Grizzly-Kodiak Bear
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, elk meatballs, mozzarella and aged provolone cheeses in our red sauce.
Grizzly-The Lower 48 It Ain't
Our red sauce with Alaskan reindeer sausage, elk meatballs, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Grizzly-Alpenglow
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, mushrooms, Parmesan, and parsley.
Grizzly-Drag Line
Double pepperoni, red sauce, black olives, fresh oregano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Grizzly-Gold Rush
Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, aged provolone cheese and ranch sauce.
Grizzly-Homestead
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions, applewood- smoked bacon, fresh cilantro, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheeses.
Grizzly-The North Face
Pestosauce,mozzarellaandprovolone cheeses, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and crushed chili flakes.
Grizzly-North Of The Border
Alfredo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, grilled chicken, corn and jalapeño mix, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli.
Grizzly-Savage Alpine
Garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, marinated steak, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle pecorino cheese, and garnished with fresh parsley.
Grizzly-Mckinley Margherita
Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
Grizzly-I See Northern Lights
Alfredo sauce, portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms, fresh garlic, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and thyme
Grizzly-Boreal Forest
Reindeer sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, fresh oregano, and red sauce
Grizzly-Cliff Dweller
Olive oil, fresh garlic, crushed red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and goat cheeses and finished with fresh arugula.
Grizzly-Path Finder
Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, queso manchego and fresh mozzarella cheeses, roasted garlic cloves, and fresh basil. Finished with a balsamic glaze.
Grizzly-Brushfire
Red sauce, reindeer sausage, jalapeno peppers, Mama Lil's peppers, honey, mozzarella, smoked gouda cheeses and scallions
Grizzly-The Chinook
Alaskan smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, red onion, chives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, diced avocado, and arugula.
Grizzly-Fireweed
Red sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and honey drizzle.
Grizzly-Cabin Fever
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, Peruvian sweet peppers and applewood smoked bacon.
Grizzly-Wilderness Tour
Garlic oil, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and roma tomatoes.
Grizzly-Pepperoni
Grizzly-Cheese
Vegan Pizzas
Cub-Vegan Prospector
Our red sauce, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and vegan mozzarella.
Grizzly-Vegan Prospector
Our red sauce, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and vegan mozzarella.
Cub-Vegan Margherita
A classic Margherita pizza. Extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and fresh basil.
Grizzly-Vegan Margherita
A classic Margherita pizza. Extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and fresh basil.
Cub-Vegan "Chorizo"
Red sauce with vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and cilantro.
Grizzly-Vegan "Chorizo"
Red sauce with vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and cilantro.
BYO Pizza
Dessert
Sides
Side Fries
Side Salad
Side Pasta
Add Breadstick
Add Crostini
Side of Ranch
Side of BBQ
Side of Fiery
Side of Mild
Side of Olive Oil
Side of Raspberry Vin
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Marinara
Side of Bals Vin
Side of Alfredo
Side of Pesto
Side Celery
Side Sun-dried Aioli
Side Garlic Butter
Side Garlic Aioli
Side of Fresh Spinach
Side of Roma Tomatoes
Side of Kalamata Olives
Side of Fresh Garlic
Side of Roasted Garlic Cloves
Side of Sweet Peruvian Peppers
Side of Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Side of Mamas Lil' Peppers
Side of Bell Peppers
Side of Fresh Basil
Side of Onions
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Pepperoncinis
Side of Pineapple
Side of Black Olives
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Caramelized Onions
Side of Elk Meatballs
Side of Pepperoni
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Prosciutto di Parma
Side of Spicy Soppressata
Side of Italian Sausage
Side of Reindeer Sausage
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Bacon
Side of Vegan Chorizo
Side of Vegan Pepperoni
Side of Anchovies
Side of Halibut
Side of Alaska Salmon
Side of Salmon Lox
Side of Red King Crab
Beer
Belgian Strong
Bostells Kwak
Brouwerij Van Steenberge Piraat
25 IBU, 10.5% ABV | Piraat has a well rounded body and a wickedly rich flavor. With aggressive amounts of hops and malts a mild sweetness is coupled with colorful aromas fresh bread, spices, tropical fruits for a complex taste.
Midnight Sun Brewing Monk's Mistress
13 IBU, 11.5% ABV | Mesmerizing Monk's Mistress seduces your senses at first sip. Its daunting beauty and intriguing flavor fully captivate your attention. Belgian yeast adds character and complexity.
Avery Brewing White Rascal
Blonde
49th State Brewing Blonde Eagle Ale
19 IBU, 5.2% | This refined yet rugged blonde ale stands apart from the rest like the rare blonde bald eagle stands out among their flock. With hints of honey, malt, and fruit, Blonde Eagle Ale is light-bodied, smooth and insanely easy-drinking.
49th State Brewing Raspberry Blonde
Bleeding Heart Brewery Vally Trash
Bleed Heart Brewery Lot Lizard
Brown
Cider
Artic Roots Semi Sweet Cider
6.8% ABV | Cultivar Cider Company's Semi Sweet Cider is bursting with luscious apple aromas and flavors with just the right amount of sweetness.
Double Shovel Cider Co. Appalanche
6.5% ABV | This, semi-dry, American-Style cider made from a blend of aromatic apples from the pacific northwest.
Fruit
Lindemans Framboise
12 IBU, 2.5% ABV | The appearance of this exceptional beer is matched only by its taste! Lindemans adds raspberry juice to their lambic. That gives it a delicate fruity aroma and a beautiful dark pink colour. Framboise is served as an aperritif.
Hard Apple Ale
Shofferhofer Pineapple
Nikasi Allies Win The War
Key Lime Nirto
Matankuska Blueberry
Light Lager
49th State Brewing Alaska 8 Star Lager
18 IBU, 4.9% ABV | As gold as the eight stars adorning the flag of Alaska, this refreshing lager brewed with pure glacial water features bready malt notes and hints of noble hops with a crisp, clean finish.
49th State Brewing Prospector's Gold
21 IBU, 5.1% ABV | Pours clear, light gold in color with 1/4 inch head. Taste is honey and grass. Crisp, light bodied, and slightly sweet. Really classic and tasty lager. Could drink this all day. Great post hike beer.
Plzeňský Prazdroj Pilsner Urquell
40 IBU, 4.4% ABV | In 1842, at our brewery in Plzen, brewer Josef Groll introduced the world to the first golden 'pilsner' lager, and changed beer forever. His invention soon became the most popular style of beer on the planet.
Denali Pilsner
Founders Solid Gold
Bleeding Heart Lot Lizard
Pale Ale
Black Spruce Brewing Co. Aroma Dome
63 IBU, 6.3% ABV | A blast of juicy citrus and tropical fruit straight to your dome, super suckable IPA.
49th State Brewing Solstice IPA
68 IBU, 6.8 % ABV | An ode to Alaska's 24 hours of arctic sunlight on the summer solstice. Our IPA has a citra-forward hop profile with aromatics of juicy grapefruit and ripe melon balanced with the perfect level of bitterness.
Turnagain Kveik Nordic
Stone Patio Magic
DBC Big Dipa
Stone Delicious
King St APA
Valdez N.E IPA
Valdez American IPA
Cynosure IPA
Tropic Tundra
Bleeding Heart Valley Trash
907 Pale Ale
Fresh Squeezed IPA
Turnagain Brewing Atlantic Hazey NE IPA
Porter
Maui Brewing Coconut Porter
32 IBU, 9% ABV | The 2016 GABF Gold Winner for Field Beer. Utilizing seven different malts, including black and chocolate, as well as raw and toasted coconut, resulting in a rich, slightly sweet and malty ale. Award-winning Imperial Coconut Porter pours with a dark tan head and drinks with a silky smooth, yet warming finish.
Arkose Brewery Boxcar Porter
Black Butte
Ninkasi Major Porter
Saison
Brasserie Dupont Saison Dupont
28 IBU, 6.9 % ABV
Cynosure Saison
26 IBU, 6.9% ABV | This light gold ale is crisp, dry, and subtly flavored to compliment the fruity esters and spiciness created by our Westmalle-derived strain of yeast. (Spices: Orange peel, green coriander, ginger, grains of paradise, cayenne.)
Saison Bon Voeux
Stout
49th State Brewing McCarthy Stout
30 IBU, 4.2% ABV | A sessionable dry Irish Stout with robust aromas and flavors of coffee and chocolate from dark roasted malts. Served on nitro for a silky mouthfeel.
Denali Brewing Chuli Stout
55 IBU, 5.9% ABV | Chuli Stout, a dry Irish style stout, takes its name from the mighty Chultina River. An ample amount of roasted barley imparts dry, coffee-like flavors, white flaked barley adds smoothness and body.
49th State Brewing Sewards Folly
Founders KBS Chocolate Cherry Stout
Triple
49th State Brewing Golden Dall
32 IBU, 8.5% ABV | With spicy Belgian yeast characteristics and fruity esters, this Belgian-style Tripel has flavors as bold as the mythical golden dall sheep said to reign over Denali Park.
Bosteels Brewery Tripel Karmeliet
14 IBU, 8.4% ABV | Tripel Karmeliet is still brewed to an authentic beer recipe from 1679. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Tripel Karmeliet has not only the lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Brouwerij van Steenberge Gulden Draak Triple
65 IBU, 10.5% ABV | Dark Triple Ale brewed with caramel malt and re-fermented with Bordeaux wine yeast.
Monk's Belgian Ale
Brouwerij Delirium Tremens
Wheat
Weihenstephaner Vitus
17 IBU, 7.7% ABV | Our light-coloured, spicy single-bock, "Vitus" is saturated with fine yeast and a creamy foam. It is a specialty with a round character based on the extra long storage time. The fruity smell of dried apricots joins aromas of citrus, cloves and hints of banana. Full-bodied and sparkling with an effervescent mouthfeel.
King St Hefe
Avery White Rascal
Hoodoo Kolch
Old Man Rush Mile High
Wine
Red Wine by the BTL
BTL Skyside Cabernet Sauvignon
CALIFORNIA | Aromas of violets, blueberry and plum fruits.
BTL The Show Malbec
ARGENTINA | Dark fruit, spice and rich flavors.
BTL Pike's Road Pinot Noir
OREGON | Inviting cherry pie aromas, dry tannins, with notes of chicory and smoke.
BTL Prayers for Sinners Red Blend
WASHINGTON | Layered with blackberry, dark fruit, violet and cocoa.
BTL Bear Creek Blueberry
White Wine by the GLS
GLS Wine of Substance Chardonnay
WASHINGTON | An oaky, buttery chardonnay with hints of vanilla.
GLS Ruffino Pinot Gris
OREGON | Refreshing aromas of Meyers lemon, verbena, and honeysuckle with a hint of sweetness.
GLS Gerard Bertrand Change Sauvignon
FRANCE | Notes of citrus and yellow fruit, well balanced. Organic, no added sulfites.
GLS Day Owl Rose
OREGON | Refreshing aromas of Meyers lemon, verbena, and honeysuckle with a hint of sweetness.
GLS Berringer White Zinfadel
GLS Prospectors House White
White Wine by the BTL
BTL Wine of Substance Chardonnay
WASHINGTON | An oaky, buttery chardonnay with hints of vanilla.
BTL Ruffino Pinot Gris
BTL Gerard Bertrand Change Sauvignon
FRANCE | Notes of citrus and yellow fruit, well balanced. Organic, no added sulfites.
BTL Day Owl Rose
BTL Berringer White Zinfadel
Bubbly
GLS Riondo Prosecco Extra Dry
ITALY | An extra-dry prosecco with notes of juicy pear, green apple, and carnation .
Riondo Prosecco Extra Dry
ITALY | An extra-dry prosecco with notes of juicy pear, green apple, and carnation .
J Roget Brut Split
CALIFORNIA | Pleasant fruit and a mild floral character.
Retail
Clothing
EP Tee Cream XS
EP Tee Cream S
EP Tee Cream M
EP Tee Cream L
EP Tee Cream XL
EP Tee Cream 2XL
EP Tee Cream 3XL
EP Tee Pebble XS
EP Tee Pebble S
EP Tee Pebble M
EP Tee Pebble L
EP Tee Pebble XL
EP Tee Pebble 2XL
EP Tee Pebble 3XL
PM Tee Oxblood XS
PM Tee Oxblood 2XL
PM Tee Oxblood 3XL
PM Tee Storm XL
PM Tee Storm 3XL
PM Tee Oxblood XL
PM Tee Oxblood L
PM Tee Storm M
PM Tee Oxblood S
PM Tee Oxblood M
PM Tee Storm S
PM Tee Storm L
PM Tee Storm 2XL
PM Tee Storm XS
Tee Grey Tie Die XS
Tee Grey Tie Die S
Tee Grey Tie Die M
Tee Grey Tie Die L
Tee Grey Tie Die XL
Tee Grey Tie Die 2XL
Tee Grey Tie Die 3XL
Prospector's Work T-Shirts
EP Hd Black XS
EP Hd Black S
EP Hd Black M
EP Hd Black L
EP Hd Black XL
EP Hd Black 2XL
EP Hd Black 3XL
EP Hd Rose XS
EP Hd Rose S
EP Hd Rose M
EP Hd Rose L
EP Hd Rose XL
EP Hd Rose 2XL
EP Hd Rose 3XL
PM Hd Oatmeal XS
PM Hd Oatmeal S
PM Hd Oatmeal M
PM Hd Oatmeal L
PM Hd Oatmeal XL
PM Hd Oatmeal 2XL
PM Hd Oatmeal 3XL
PM Hd Olive XS
PM Hd Olive S
PM Hd Olive M
PM Hd Olive L
PM Hd Olive XL
PM Hd Olive 2XL
PM Hd Olive 3XL
Green Pizza Hoodie
Club 49 Tee Mauve S
Club 49 Tee Mauve M
Club 49 Tee Mauve L
Club 49 Tee Mauve XL
Club 49 Tee Mauve 2XL
Club 49 Tee Mauve 3XL
Club 49 Tee Navy S
Club 49 Tee Navy M
Club 49 Tee Navy L
Club 49 Tee Navy XL
Club 49 Tee Navy 2XL
Club 49 Tee Navy 3XL
Club 49 Tee Storm S
Club 49 Tee Storm M
Club 49 Tee Storm L
Club 49 Tee Storm XL
Club 49 Tee Storm 2XL
Club 49 Tee Storm 3XL
Gifts
$5.00 Dollar Menu
$5 Menu
Three Cheese Bread
Prospector's Elk Meatballs App
Cheese Pizza - Cub
Pepperoni Pizza - Cub
Wilderness Tour Pizza - Cub
I See Northen Lights Pizza - Cub
McKinley Margherita - Cub
Fresh Garden Salad
Classic Ceasar Salad
Greek Salad
Spinach Salada
Side Salad
Cheese Fries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Mile 238.9 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755
