Prospector's Pizzeria and Alehouse Mile 238.9 Parks Highway

Food

Starters

Three Cheese Bread

$12.99

Our pizza dough with loads of mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, smothered in garlic butter and topped with fresh herbs. Served with a side of our house made marinara.

Diablo Chicken Wings

$15.99

One pound of crispy chicken wings in our own fiery wing sauce. Served with blue cheese. Mild “angelic” sauce available upon request.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.24

Crispy fries covered in black truffle powder, Parmesan Reggiano and Asiago cheese. Served with roasted garlic aioli.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.99

A creamy blend of Parmesan cheese, roasted garlic and fresh spinach. Served golden brown with toasted crostini.

Calamari

$15.99

Light and crispy with house made marinara sauce or “buffalo style” with house made blue cheese sauce.

Elk Meatballs Starter

$14.99

Handmade Alaskan elk meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with crostini.

Mozzarella Bricks

$14.99

Our signature hand-cut, breaded mozzarella sticks served with housemade marinara sauce.

Garlic Breadsticks

$10.99

Three breadsticks baked golden brown brushed with garlic butter. Served with house made marinara sauce.

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.99

A robust and savory dish. Blistered goat cheese in our savory marinara with roasted garlic cloves and basil oil. Served with our warm grilled focaccia bread.

Fried Ravioli

$14.99

Four cheese ravioli, hand breaded, fried crisp and golden, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with marinara and pesto sauce.

employee Togo Box

$1.00

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens sustainably produced by local Alaskan growers, paired with shaved onions, diced tomatoes, radishes and garlic bread croutons.

Grizzly Classic Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.

Cub Classic Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic bread croutons. Tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$15.99

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, bell pepper, feta, pepperoncinis with basil water vinaigrette and tzatziki. Served with grilled pita.

Spinach Salad

$15.99

Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, red onion and candied pecans, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$6.99

Alaskan grown spring mixed greens, carrots, radishes and cucumber with your choice of dressing.

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Soups

Cup Baked Tomato Soup

$6.49

Yes, baked soup! Housemade tomato soup, herb croutons, and pepperoni, topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Bowl Baked Tomato Soup

$9.99

Yes, baked soup! Housemade tomato soup, herb croutons, and pepperoni, topped with a generous portion of mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cup Tuscan White Bean Soup

$4.99

Rich and nourishing, this VEGAN soup is loaded with fresh vegetables, navy beans, and Italian herbs and seasoning.

Bowl Tuscan White Bean Soup

$7.99

Rich and nourishing, this VEGAN soup is loaded with fresh vegetables, navy beans, and Italian herbs and seasoning.

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Brick Oven Sandwiches

Alaskan Elk Meatball Sandwich

$18.99

Handmade elk meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a toasted Parisian roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

House recipe fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella and provolone and Parmesan cheeses on a toasted Parisian roll.

Grilled Halibut Sandwich

$24.99Out of stock

Fresh Alaskan halibut, seared to a crisp golden brown, sun-dried tomato aioli, basil oil, and arugula.

The Italian Burger

$18.99

Pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell pepper, and arugula. Served on a ciabatta.

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Pastas

Frontier Alfredo

$17.99

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with Alaskan madefettuccinepastaandParmesancheese.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Don’t miss out on our famous mac n cheese. Cavatappi pasta in our creamy house made cheese sauce topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, then baked golden brown.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.99

Spaghetti tossed in house made marinara with our handmade elk meatballs.

Pesto Ravioli

$19.99

Vibrant pesto sauce over tender cheese ravioli with sundried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese. [VEGETARIAN]

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Cub Sized Pizzas

Cub-The Prospector

$20.49

Our red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and mozzarella

Cub-Kodiak Bear

$20.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, elk meatballs, mozzarella and aged provolone cheeses in our red sauce.

Cub-The Lower 48 It Ain't

$20.49

Our red sauce with Alaskan reindeer sausage, elk meatballs, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Cub-Alpenglow

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, mushrooms, Parmesan, and parsley.

Cub-Drag Line

$19.99

Double pepperoni, red sauce, black olives, fresh oregano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Cub-Gold Rush

$20.99

Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, aged provolone cheese and ranch sauce.

Cub-Homestead

$20.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions, applewood- smoked bacon, fresh cilantro, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheeses.

Cub-The North Face

$20.99

Pestosauce,mozzarellaandprovolone cheeses, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and crushed chili flakes.

Cub-North Of The Border

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, grilled chicken, corn and jalapeño mix, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli.

Cub-Savage Alpine

$23.99

Garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, marinated steak, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle pecorino cheese, and garnished with fresh parsley.

Cub-Mckinley Margherita

$18.99

Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.

Cub-I See Northern Lights

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms, fresh garlic, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and thyme

Cub-Boreal Forest

$19.99

Reindeer sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, fresh oregano, and red sauce

Cub-Cliff Dweller

$20.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, crushed red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and goat cheeses and finished with fresh arugula.

Cub-Path Finder

$23.99

Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, queso manchego and fresh mozzarella cheeses, roasted garlic cloves, and fresh basil. Finished with a balsamic glaze.

Cub-Brushfire

$20.49

Red sauce, reindeer sausage, jalapeno peppers, Mama Lil's peppers, honey, mozzarella, smoked gouda cheeses and scallions

Cub-The Chinook

$30.99

Alaskan smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, red onion, chives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, diced avocado, and arugula.

Cub-Fireweed

$19.99

Red sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and honey drizzle.

Cub-Cabin Fever

$20.49

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, Peruvian sweet peppers and applewood smoked bacon.

Cub-Wilderness Tour

$18.99

Garlic oil, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and roma tomatoes.

Cub-Pepperoni

$15.99

Cub-Cheese

$15.99

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Grizzly Sized Pizzas

Grizzly-Deadliest Catch

$98.00

A truly Alaskan pizza! Alfredo sauce with a FULL POUND of real Red King Crab and provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Roma tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and fresh basil.

Grizzly-The Prospector

$30.99

Our red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and mozzarella

Grizzly-Kodiak Bear

$30.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, elk meatballs, mozzarella and aged provolone cheeses in our red sauce.

Grizzly-The Lower 48 It Ain't

$30.99

Our red sauce with Alaskan reindeer sausage, elk meatballs, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Grizzly-Alpenglow

$31.49

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, mushrooms, Parmesan, and parsley.

Grizzly-Drag Line

$31.49

Double pepperoni, red sauce, black olives, fresh oregano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Grizzly-Gold Rush

$31.49

Grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, aged provolone cheese and ranch sauce.

Grizzly-Homestead

$31.49

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions, applewood- smoked bacon, fresh cilantro, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheeses.

Grizzly-The North Face

$31.49

Pestosauce,mozzarellaandprovolone cheeses, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and crushed chili flakes.

Grizzly-North Of The Border

$31.49

Alfredo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, grilled chicken, corn and jalapeño mix, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli.

Grizzly-Savage Alpine

$32.49

Garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, marinated steak, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle pecorino cheese, and garnished with fresh parsley.

Grizzly-Mckinley Margherita

$29.49

Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.

Grizzly-I See Northern Lights

$31.49

Alfredo sauce, portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms, fresh garlic, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and thyme

Grizzly-Boreal Forest

$30.49

Reindeer sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, fresh oregano, and red sauce

Grizzly-Cliff Dweller

$30.49

Olive oil, fresh garlic, crushed red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and goat cheeses and finished with fresh arugula.

Grizzly-Path Finder

$32.49

Crushed fresh Alta Cucina tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, queso manchego and fresh mozzarella cheeses, roasted garlic cloves, and fresh basil. Finished with a balsamic glaze.

Grizzly-Brushfire

$30.49

Red sauce, reindeer sausage, jalapeno peppers, Mama Lil's peppers, honey, mozzarella, smoked gouda cheeses and scallions

Grizzly-The Chinook

$48.99

Alaskan smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, red onion, chives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, diced avocado, and arugula.

Grizzly-Fireweed

$30.49

Red sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and honey drizzle.

Grizzly-Cabin Fever

$31.49

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, Peruvian sweet peppers and applewood smoked bacon.

Grizzly-Wilderness Tour

$29.49

Garlic oil, spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and roma tomatoes.

Grizzly-Pepperoni

$22.99

Grizzly-Cheese

$19.99

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

Vegan Pizzas

Cub-Vegan Prospector

$20.99

Our red sauce, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and vegan mozzarella.

Grizzly-Vegan Prospector

$31.49

Our red sauce, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, Mama Lil’s peppers and vegan mozzarella.

Cub-Vegan Margherita

$22.99

A classic Margherita pizza. Extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and fresh basil.

Grizzly-Vegan Margherita

$29.49

A classic Margherita pizza. Extra virgin olive oil, vegan mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and fresh basil.

Cub-Vegan "Chorizo"

$20.99

Red sauce with vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and cilantro.

Grizzly-Vegan "Chorizo"

$30.49

Red sauce with vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and cilantro.

Employee Togo Box

$1.00

BYO Pizza

Cub BYO

$15.99

Grizzly BYO

$19.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.49

Brownie Sunday

$7.49

NY Cheesecake with crumbles

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

Canolis

$9.99

Soda Float

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Creme Brulee

$8.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.99

Sides

Side Fries

$5.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Side Pasta

$6.00

Add Breadstick

$2.99

Add Crostini

$2.99

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Fiery

$0.50

Side of Mild

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Side of Tzatziki

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Bals Vin

$0.50

Side of Alfredo

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.50

Side Celery

$1.99

Side Sun-dried Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Fresh Spinach

$2.99

Side of Roma Tomatoes

$2.99

Side of Kalamata Olives

$2.99

Side of Fresh Garlic

$2.99

Side of Roasted Garlic Cloves

$2.99

Side of Sweet Peruvian Peppers

$2.99

Side of Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$2.99

Side of Mamas Lil' Peppers

$2.99

Side of Bell Peppers

$2.99

Side of Fresh Basil

$2.99

Side of Onions

$2.99

Side of Mushrooms

$2.99

Side of Pepperoncinis

$2.99

Side of Pineapple

$2.99

Side of Black Olives

$2.99

Side of Jalapenos

$2.99

Side of Caramelized Onions

$2.99

Side of Elk Meatballs

$2.99

Side of Pepperoni

$2.99

Side of Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Side of Prosciutto di Parma

$2.99

Side of Spicy Soppressata

$2.99

Side of Italian Sausage

$2.99

Side of Reindeer Sausage

$2.99

Side of Canadian Bacon

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Vegan Chorizo

$5.98

Side of Vegan Pepperoni

$2.99

Side of Anchovies

$2.99

Side of Halibut

$11.99Out of stock

Side of Alaska Salmon

$12.99

Side of Salmon Lox

$5.98

Side of Red King Crab

$5.98

Beer

Belgian Strong

Bostells Kwak

$9.75+

Brouwerij Van Steenberge Piraat

$10.50+

25 IBU, 10.5% ABV | Piraat has a well rounded body and a wickedly rich flavor. With aggressive amounts of hops and malts a mild sweetness is coupled with colorful aromas fresh bread, spices, tropical fruits for a complex taste.

Midnight Sun Brewing Monk's Mistress

$8.50+

13 IBU, 11.5% ABV | Mesmerizing Monk's Mistress seduces your senses at first sip. Its daunting beauty and intriguing flavor fully captivate your attention. Belgian yeast adds character and complexity.

Avery Brewing White Rascal

$7.25

Blonde

49th State Brewing Blonde Eagle Ale

$7.25+

19 IBU, 5.2% | This refined yet rugged blonde ale stands apart from the rest like the rare blonde bald eagle stands out among their flock. With hints of honey, malt, and fruit, Blonde Eagle Ale is light-bodied, smooth and insanely easy-drinking.

49th State Brewing Raspberry Blonde

$7.50+Out of stock

Bleeding Heart Brewery Vally Trash

$7.75

Bleed Heart Brewery Lot Lizard

$7.75

Brown

Kassiks Brewing Dolly Nut Brown

$7.75+

14 IBU, 5.2% | A delicious nut brown ale with wonderful malt flavors. Good balance of chocolate, caramel sweetness and a modest nutty flavor up front. Some dark toast and slight hop profile in the background.

Midnight Sun Brewing Kodiak Brown Ale

$7.75

Cider

Artic Roots Semi Sweet Cider

$8.00+

6.8% ABV | Cultivar Cider Company's Semi Sweet Cider is bursting with luscious apple aromas and flavors with just the right amount of sweetness.

Double Shovel Cider Co. Appalanche

$9.00+

6.5% ABV | This, semi-dry, American-Style cider made from a blend of aromatic apples from the pacific northwest.

Fruit

Lindemans Framboise

$9.00+

12 IBU, 2.5% ABV | The appearance of this exceptional beer is matched only by its taste! Lindemans adds raspberry juice to their lambic. That gives it a delicate fruity aroma and a beautiful dark pink colour. Framboise is served as an aperritif.

Hard Apple Ale

$7.50

Shofferhofer Pineapple

$6.50

Nikasi Allies Win The War

$8.00

Key Lime Nirto

$7.50

Matankuska Blueberry

$7.50

Light Lager

49th State Brewing Alaska 8 Star Lager

$0.00+

18 IBU, 4.9% ABV | As gold as the eight stars adorning the flag of Alaska, this refreshing lager brewed with pure glacial water features bready malt notes and hints of noble hops with a crisp, clean finish.

49th State Brewing Prospector's Gold

$7.00+

21 IBU, 5.1% ABV | Pours clear, light gold in color with 1/4 inch head. Taste is honey and grass. Crisp, light bodied, and slightly sweet. Really classic and tasty lager. Could drink this all day. Great post hike beer.

Plzeňský Prazdroj Pilsner Urquell

$8.00+Out of stock

40 IBU, 4.4% ABV | In 1842, at our brewery in Plzen, brewer Josef Groll introduced the world to the first golden 'pilsner' lager, and changed beer forever. His invention soon became the most popular style of beer on the planet.

Denali Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Founders Solid Gold

$7.00

Bleeding Heart Lot Lizard

$7.50

Pale Ale

Black Spruce Brewing Co. Aroma Dome

$8.50+

63 IBU, 6.3% ABV | A blast of juicy citrus and tropical fruit straight to your dome, super suckable IPA.

49th State Brewing Solstice IPA

$7.25+

68 IBU, 6.8 % ABV | An ode to Alaska's 24 hours of arctic sunlight on the summer solstice. Our IPA has a citra-forward hop profile with aromatics of juicy grapefruit and ripe melon balanced with the perfect level of bitterness.

Turnagain Kveik Nordic

$7.75

Stone Patio Magic

$7.75

DBC Big Dipa

$7.75Out of stock

Stone Delicious

$8.50

King St APA

$7.75

Valdez N.E IPA

$7.75

Valdez American IPA

$7.50

Cynosure IPA

$7.75

Tropic Tundra

$7.00

Bleeding Heart Valley Trash

$7.75

907 Pale Ale

$7.25

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.50

Turnagain Brewing Atlantic Hazey NE IPA

$8.00

Porter

Maui Brewing Coconut Porter

$8.00+

32 IBU, 9% ABV | The 2016 GABF Gold Winner for Field Beer. Utilizing seven different malts, including black and chocolate, as well as raw and toasted coconut, resulting in a rich, slightly sweet and malty ale. Award-winning Imperial Coconut Porter pours with a dark tan head and drinks with a silky smooth, yet warming finish.

Arkose Brewery Boxcar Porter

$7.75

Black Butte

$7.75

Ninkasi Major Porter

$9.50

Saison

Brasserie Dupont Saison Dupont

$9.75+Out of stock

28 IBU, 6.9 % ABV

Cynosure Saison

$7.50+

26 IBU, 6.9% ABV | This light gold ale is crisp, dry, and subtly flavored to compliment the fruity esters and spiciness created by our Westmalle-derived strain of yeast. (Spices: Orange peel, green coriander, ginger, grains of paradise, cayenne.)

Saison Bon Voeux

$8.00

Stout

49th State Brewing McCarthy Stout

$7.00+

30 IBU, 4.2% ABV | A sessionable dry Irish Stout with robust aromas and flavors of coffee and chocolate from dark roasted malts. Served on nitro for a silky mouthfeel.

Denali Brewing Chuli Stout

$8.00+

55 IBU, 5.9% ABV | Chuli Stout, a dry Irish style stout, takes its name from the mighty Chultina River. An ample amount of roasted barley imparts dry, coffee-like flavors, white flaked barley adds smoothness and body.

49th State Brewing Sewards Folly

$7.50

Founders KBS Chocolate Cherry Stout

$9.50

Triple

49th State Brewing Golden Dall

$8.00+

32 IBU, 8.5% ABV | With spicy Belgian yeast characteristics and fruity esters, this Belgian-style Tripel has flavors as bold as the mythical golden dall sheep said to reign over Denali Park.

Bosteels Brewery Tripel Karmeliet

$10.50+

14 IBU, 8.4% ABV | Tripel Karmeliet is still brewed to an authentic beer recipe from 1679. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Tripel Karmeliet has not only the lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.

Brouwerij van Steenberge Gulden Draak Triple

$9.50+

65 IBU, 10.5% ABV | Dark Triple Ale brewed with caramel malt and re-fermented with Bordeaux wine yeast.

Monk's Belgian Ale

$9.00

Brouwerij Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Wheat

Weihenstephaner Vitus

$9.75+

17 IBU, 7.7% ABV | Our light-coloured, spicy single-bock, "Vitus" is saturated with fine yeast and a creamy foam. It is a specialty with a round character based on the extra long storage time. The fruity smell of dried apricots joins aromas of citrus, cloves and hints of banana. Full-bodied and sparkling with an effervescent mouthfeel.

King St Hefe

$7.50

Avery White Rascal

$7.50

Hoodoo Kolch

$7.75

Old Man Rush Mile High

$7.75Out of stock

Sour

Vanderghiste Oud Bruin

$8.50

Roodbruin Vander Ghinste

$9.50

Wine

Red Wine by the BTL

BTL Skyside Cabernet Sauvignon

$59.00Out of stock

CALIFORNIA | Aromas of violets, blueberry and plum fruits.

BTL The Show Malbec

$54.00

ARGENTINA | Dark fruit, spice and rich flavors.

BTL Pike's Road Pinot Noir

$49.00

OREGON | Inviting cherry pie aromas, dry tannins, with notes of chicory and smoke.

BTL Prayers for Sinners Red Blend

$49.00

WASHINGTON | Layered with blackberry, dark fruit, violet and cocoa.

BTL Bear Creek Blueberry

$38.00Out of stock

White Wine by the GLS

GLS Wine of Substance Chardonnay

$12.00

WASHINGTON | An oaky, buttery chardonnay with hints of vanilla.

GLS Ruffino Pinot Gris

$11.00Out of stock

OREGON | Refreshing aromas of Meyers lemon, verbena, and honeysuckle with a hint of sweetness.

GLS Gerard Bertrand Change Sauvignon

$11.50

FRANCE | Notes of citrus and yellow fruit, well balanced. Organic, no added sulfites.

GLS Day Owl Rose

$11.00

OREGON | Refreshing aromas of Meyers lemon, verbena, and honeysuckle with a hint of sweetness.

GLS Berringer White Zinfadel

$10.00

GLS Prospectors House White

$6.00

White Wine by the BTL

BTL Wine of Substance Chardonnay

$59.00

WASHINGTON | An oaky, buttery chardonnay with hints of vanilla.

BTL Ruffino Pinot Gris

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Gerard Bertrand Change Sauvignon

$54.00

FRANCE | Notes of citrus and yellow fruit, well balanced. Organic, no added sulfites.

BTL Day Owl Rose

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Berringer White Zinfadel

$38.00

Bubbly

GLS Riondo Prosecco Extra Dry

$11.00

ITALY | An extra-dry prosecco with notes of juicy pear, green apple, and carnation .

Riondo Prosecco Extra Dry

$54.00

ITALY | An extra-dry prosecco with notes of juicy pear, green apple, and carnation .

J Roget Brut Split

$10.00

CALIFORNIA | Pleasant fruit and a mild floral character.

NA Beverages

Frontier Soda

$3.99

Frontier Lime Sparkling Water

$3.49

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Unsweeten Tea

$2.99

Frontier Blueberry Cream 4PK

$6.99

Frontier Spruce Tip 4PK

$6.99

Frontier Root Beer 4PK

$6.99

Frontier Cola 4PK

$6.99

Sparkling Lime Glacier 4PK

$12.00

Retail

Clothing

EP Tee Cream XS

$24.00

EP Tee Cream S

$24.00

EP Tee Cream M

$24.00

EP Tee Cream L

$24.00

EP Tee Cream XL

$24.00

EP Tee Cream 2XL

$24.00

EP Tee Cream 3XL

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble XS

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble S

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble M

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble L

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble XL

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble 2XL

$24.00

EP Tee Pebble 3XL

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood XS

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood 2XL

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood 3XL

$24.00

PM Tee Storm XL

$24.00

PM Tee Storm 3XL

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood XL

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood L

$24.00

PM Tee Storm M

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood S

$24.00

PM Tee Oxblood M

$24.00

PM Tee Storm S

$24.00

PM Tee Storm L

$24.00

PM Tee Storm 2XL

$24.00

PM Tee Storm XS

$24.00

Tee Grey Tie Die XS

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die S

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die M

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die L

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die XL

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die 2XL

$26.00

Tee Grey Tie Die 3XL

$26.00

Prospector's Work T-Shirts

$26.00

EP Hd Black XS

$45.00

EP Hd Black S

$45.00

EP Hd Black M

$45.00

EP Hd Black L

$45.00

EP Hd Black XL

$45.00

EP Hd Black 2XL

$45.00

EP Hd Black 3XL

$45.00

EP Hd Rose XS

$45.00

EP Hd Rose S

$45.00

EP Hd Rose M

$45.00

EP Hd Rose L

$45.00

EP Hd Rose XL

$45.00

EP Hd Rose 2XL

$45.00

EP Hd Rose 3XL

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal XS

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal S

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal M

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal L

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal XL

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal 2XL

$45.00

PM Hd Oatmeal 3XL

$45.00

PM Hd Olive XS

$45.00

PM Hd Olive S

$45.00

PM Hd Olive M

$45.00

PM Hd Olive L

$45.00

PM Hd Olive XL

$45.00

PM Hd Olive 2XL

$45.00

PM Hd Olive 3XL

$45.00

Green Pizza Hoodie

$45.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve S

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve M

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve L

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve 2XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Mauve 3XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy S

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy M

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy L

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy 2XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Navy 3XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm S

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm M

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm L

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm 2XL

$28.00

Club 49 Tee Storm 3XL

$28.00

Gifts

Denali Picture

$15.00

Glassware

Tulip 49th Logo Glass

$7.00

Shaker 49th Glass

$8.00

$5.00 Dollar Menu

$5 Menu

Three Cheese Bread

$5.00

Prospector's Elk Meatballs App

$5.00

Cheese Pizza - Cub

$5.00

Pepperoni Pizza - Cub

$5.00

Wilderness Tour Pizza - Cub

$5.00

I See Northen Lights Pizza - Cub

$5.00

McKinley Margherita - Cub

$5.00

Fresh Garden Salad

$5.00

Classic Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad

$5.00

Spinach Salada

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Mile 238.9 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

