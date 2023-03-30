Prosperity Social Club imageView gallery
Prosperity Social Club

866 Reviews

$

1109 Starkweather Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Beer Battered FIsh Fry
Pasta Pomadora
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad


Starters and More

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.50

Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken Strips, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocage, Hard Boiled Egg with a side of Ranch.

Cajun Shrimp Tacos (2)

$10.00

With Tequila Lime Pico, Avocado, Vinegar Slaw, and Cilantro Crema

Handcut French Fries

$8.00

Harissa Chicken Tacos (2)

$10.00

With Tequila Lime Pico, Avocado, Vinegar Slaw, and Cilantro Crema

Harvest Salad (Full)

$12.00

Arugula with Honey Crisp Apples, Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds with Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Harvest Salad (Half)

$7.00

Arugula with Honey Crisp Apples, Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds with Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Housemade Potato Chips

$8.00

Side of French Onion Dip

Loaded Pierogies (4)

$17.00

Four deep-fried pierogies topped with smoked cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and onion frizzles. Served with a side of bacon aioli.

Potato Pancakes (3)

$12.00

Three Housemade Potato Pancakes topped with Apple Cranberry Chutney and a side of Sour Cream.

Potato Pierogi (4)

$13.00

Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream

Sunshine Salad (Full)

$12.00

Spinach, Feta, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sunshine Salad (Half)

$7.00

Spinach, Feta, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Vegetarian Tofu Wings (5)

$13.00

Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch

Sandwiches

Kielbaski on a Hoagie Bun with Frizzled Onions, Stadium Mustard Hollandaise, Saueekraut and a side of Fries

American Patty Melt

$13.00

1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Pickle on Toasted Rye with a side of Fries.

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$16.00

1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Brioche Bun and a side of Fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, House BBQ on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.

Tavern Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Brioche Bun and a side of Fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. Black Angus Beef patty, Herb buttered Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.

Vegan Cauliflower Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted and seasoned Cauliflower, Roasted Tomatoes, Hummus, Basil-Garlic Spread and Greens on Sourdough.

Entrees

Beer Battered FIsh Fry

$19.00

As Featured on the Travel Channel. Beer Battered Hand-dipped Haddock with Mac and Cheese and a side of Vinegar Slaw, Tartar Sauce and lemon wedge.

Cabbage and Noodles with Kielbaski

$15.00

Egg Noodles, Bacon, Kielbaski, Cabbage

Ethnic Platter

$24.00

One Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Paprikash Sauerkraut sauce, Two Potato Pierogies with Grilled Onions and Sour Cream, One Potato Pancake with Apple Cranberry Chutney, Cabbage and Noodles with Kielbaski.

Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage

$17.00

Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Asiago and Parmesan Cheese with Pasta Shells Toasted Golden Brown

Pasta Pomadora

$13.00

Linguini tossed in White Wine Beurre Blanc with Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic and Asiago Cheese

Prosperity Bowl

$12.00

Black Beans, Vinegar Slaw, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Peppers, Onions and Coconut Basmati Rice

Prosperity Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

The classic Prosperity Fried Chicken returns. One Breast, one leg and one thigh with a side of Bacon Collard Greens and Mac & Cheese.

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Shrimp And Grits

$18.00

Shrimp, Smoked Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cheesy Grits and Cajun Sauce

Vegetable Curry

$14.00

Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Spinach, Garbanzo Beans, Sweet Potatoes atop Coconut Basmati Rice in a housemade Curry sauce.

Sides

Vinegar Slaw

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Coconut Basmati Rice

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.

Website

Location

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Prosperity Social Club image

