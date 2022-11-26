Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Prossimo
2,395 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting
Location
1550 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tulsa
More near Tulsa