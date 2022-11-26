Prossimo imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Prossimo

2,395 Reviews

$$

1550 E 15th St

Tulsa, OK 74120

Popular Items

Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka
Il Vero Alfredo
Pappardelle Bolognese

Dinner Aperitivos

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$16.00

Hand-pulled mozzarella with Italian olive oil and Himilayan red rock salt.

Grilled Trumpet Mushrooms

$16.00

Caponata and Aged Balsamico

Steamed Mussels with Nduja

Steamed Mussels with Nduja

$17.00

Atlantic, farm-raised mussels steamed with heirloom tomatoes, garlic, shallots, and Nduja. Our nduja is a blend of pepperoni, salami, pancetta, butter, and olive oil.

Calamari

$15.00

Served with a side of spicy marinara and caper aioli.

Polenta and Meatballs

Polenta and Meatballs

$15.00

San Marzano Marinara and Parmigiano

Salumi e Formaggi

$27.60+

A variety of cured meats and cheese accompanied with jam, mustard, and toast topped with anchovy butter.

Dinner Insalata & Zuppa

Romaine Caesar Salad

Romaine Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Allergens: dressing contains eggs

Heirloom Tomatoes with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$16.00

Seasonal large sliced tomatoes and halved cherry tomatoes. Topped with Italian olive oil and fried capers.

Beet Carpaccio

Beet Carpaccio

$15.00

Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad Antipasto and Basil Cream

$16.00

Chopped romaine mixed with basil cream dressing topping with asparagus, artichoke, olive tapenade, mozzarella, and a variety of cured meats.

Creamy Tomato Soup

$9.00

Anchovy Toast and Basil Oil

Cannellini Bean Soup

$9.00

Toasted Pistachios and Truffle Oil

Dinner Primi

Lobster & Brandy Cream

$61.00

Fresh Fettuccine, Langoustine, and Lobster Claw

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

$25.00

Blend of local fungi and truffle oil in a creamy risotto.

Seared Alaskan Halibut

$45.00

Prosecco Beurre Blanc, Brown Butter, Asparagus and Carrots

Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka

Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka

$24.00

San Marzano Tomatoes and Cream

Il Vero Alfredo

Il Vero Alfredo

$25.00

A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Served with smoked kalamata olives, shaved fennel in basil cream, extra virgin olive oil hollandaise, roasted red pepper puree, and Castelvetrano olive pesto (does not contain nuts).

Dinner Secondi

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$46.00

Grilled octopus with Italian red wine sausage.

Frascati Chicken

Frascati Chicken

$35.00

Two pan-seared chicken breasts poached in a parmesan broth. Served with vegetables sauteed in browned butter.

Prime Filet

Prime Filet

$64.00

Prime filet with roasted bone marrow and grilled kale.

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.00

Hearty Meat Sauce Tossed with Fresh Pasta

Orecchiette With Arugula and Sausage

Orecchiette With Arugula and Sausage

$25.00

Shallots, Garlic, and Spinach in a Butter Sauce

Veal Chop Parmigiana

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$48.00

Bone-in veal chop lightly breaded and fried. Topped with marinara and toasted mozzarella. Served with a side of garlic butter or herbed marinara spaghetti.

Dinner Contorni

Asparagus - Side

$9.00

Caponata - Side

$10.00

Carrots - Side

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes - Side

$9.00

Mixed Veggies - Side

$9.00

Polenta - Side

$9.00

Dinner Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$12.00
Crème Brûlé

Crème Brûlé

$19.00

Vanilla bean and cream custard topped with two crunchy caramel layers.

STG Olive Oil Gelato

$12.00

Olive oil gelato accompanied with espresso powder, salted caramel, and Biscoff cookies.

Pistachio Cheesecake

$14.00

Hand-rolled sugar cookies encrusted in pistachios baked to order. Served with chilled white chocolate milk.

Tiramisu

$12.00

Handmade ladyfingers soaked in Topeca coffee and layered with whipped mascarpone.

Souffle

$18.00

Dinner Specials

Date Night For Two TOGO

$79.50

Porter House

$135.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$90.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting

Location

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Prossimo image

