Prost Highlands Ranch 53 Centennial Blvd

No reviews yet

53 Centennial Blvd

Highlands Ranch, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

The Board

$24.95

Wings

$13.95

FF Basket

$6.45

Fries

Fingerling Smashers

$8.95

Spaetzle

$10.95

Spatzel Mac n Chz

Potato Cakes

$12.95

Potato Cakes w/salmon, cucumber

Pretzel and Fondue

$10.95

Sliders

$13.95

Sausage Board

$26.95

Flammkuchen

$11.95

Jagerschnitzel

$16.95

Poutine FFs

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Breakfast Potato Cakes

$11.95Out of stock

Pastrami Potato Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Salads

Fingerling Potato

$8.95

Potato Salad w/dill, apple, bacon, peas

Mixed Baby Lettuces

$7.95

Esoterra greens w/tomatoes, cucumbers

Lemon Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Harvest Bowl

$11.50Out of stock

Sausages

Bratwurst

$11.95

Cooked in our house bier

Knackwurst

$11.95

Cooked in our house bier

Currywurst

$11.95

Knackwurst w/curry sauce

Buffalo Jalapeno Cheddar

$12.95

The bests of the wurst

Vienna Lager Brat

$12.95

Sandwiches

Schnitzel

$11.95

Schnitzel w/lemon aioli, pickles, slaw

Doner Kebab

$12.95

W/lamb & lamb bacon or chicken

Biergarten Burger

$12.95

All natural 1/3 lb w/butterkasse, cararmelized onions, special sauce

Yankee Burger

$12.95

Reuben

$13.95

Pastrami, Jarlsberg, sauerkraut, coleslaw, dressing

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.95

Plain Burger

$11.50

Kids

Kids Mac n Cheese and Fries

$6.45

Mac n chz & fries

Kids Slider n Fries

$6.45

Slider w/ketchup & pickles

Kid hot dog

$6.45

Tenders n Fries

$6.45

Sweets

Cina Berry Bites

$6.95

Warm Apple Strudel

$6.95Out of stock

Ice cream 1 scoop

$2.75

Ice cream 2 scoops

$5.50

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.25

Water

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sides

Side FF

$2.50

Side House Pickles

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Regular Pickles

$2.00

Side Red Cabbage

$2.50

Side Sauerkraut

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side of Fondue

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.25

Burger Patty

$6.25

Premium Sides

Side Spaetzle

$4.50

Side Pretzle Bites

$4.50

Side Loaded Fries

$4.50

Side Loaded Fingerling

$4.50

Canned Beer

Pilsner -Can

$5.00

Dunkel -Can

$5.00

Kolsch -Can

$5.00

Heff -Can

$5.00

Vienna Lager -Can

$5.00

Marzen -Can

$5.00

Radler -Can

$5.00

Winter Lager -Can

$5.00

Helles - Can

$5.50

Bo Pils - Can

$5.50

Miabock - Can

$5.50

4-6-12 pack Beer

Pilsner -6 pack

$13.25

Dunkel -6 pack

$13.25

Kolsch -6 pack

$13.25

Hefeweisen -6 pack

$13.25

Vienna Lager -6 pack

$13.25

Marzen -6 pack

$13.25

Radler -6 pack

$13.25

Winter Lager -6 pack

$13.25

Maibock 4-pack

$16.00

BoPils 4-pack

$16.00

Helles 4-pack

$16.00

Variety 12 pack

$25.00

Pils - 12 pack

$25.00

Canned Seltzer

Strawberry Rose -Can

$5.00

Ginger Peach -Can

$5.00

Cucumber Lime -Can

$5.00

Lemon Elderberry -Can

$5.00

6-12 pack Seltzer

Strawberry Rose -6 pack

$13.25

Ginger Peach -6 pack

$13.25

Cucumber Lime -6 pack

$13.25

Lemon Elderberry -6 pack

$13.25

Variety Alpenblume Pack

$25.00Out of stock

Merchandise

.5L Stein

$10.00

1L Stein

$16.00

2 L Boot

$50.00Out of stock

Prost Custom Bier Stein

$50.00

Schnitt Glass

$9.00

DLAG Pint glass

$8.00Out of stock

Custom Wine Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Pilsner/ Kolsch Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Growler Glasware

$7.50

Hefeweizen Glass

$11.00

Taster Glass

$5.00

Custom Hat

$30.00

Flannels

$60.00

Custom Prost Tee

$28.00

AlpenBlume Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

Prost Goat Sign (Tin Tacker)

$28.00

Prost Long-Sleeve

$32.00

Prost Sweater

$50.00

Custom Prost Grey Jacket

$75.00

Prost Candle

$18.00

Prost Neck Gator (Mask)

$25.00

Goat button up shirt

$55.00

Prost Hoodie

$55.00

Prost Vest

$50.00

keg 1/2

Pilsner

$185.00

Kolsch

$185.00

Dunkel

$185.00

Altbier

$185.00Out of stock

Helles

$185.00

Weiss

$185.00

Maibock

$195.00Out of stock

Marzen

$195.00

Radler

$195.00

Winter Lager

$195.00

Bock

$195.00Out of stock

kegs 1/6

Pilsner

$85.00

Weiss

$85.00

Dunkel

$85.00

Kolsch

$85.00

Hefeweizen

$85.00

Helles

$85.00

Vienna

$85.00

IPL

$95.00Out of stock

Marzen

$95.00

Maibock

$95.00Out of stock

Radler

$95.00

Winter Lager

$95.00

Bock

$95.00Out of stock

Keg Deposit

1/2 keg deposit

$100.00

1/6 keg deposite

$75.00

Cocktails

Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Friesling

$10.00

Elderflower Margarita

$10.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$10.00Out of stock

Shots

Jager

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00Out of stock

N/A

Kombucha glass

$8.50

Kombucha shot

$3.25

Apple Juice Box

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$5.50

Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kombucha Growler

$22.00

Kombucha Crowler

$16.50

Coffee

$4.00

NA Bottle beer

$5.00

Event Charge

Event Charge 50.00

$50.00

Event Charge 100.00

$100.00

Ping Pong Paddle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Highlands Ranch Prost Biergarten

Location

53 Centennial Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
