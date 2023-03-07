A map showing the location of Prost - Wilmington 115 S. Front StView gallery

Prost - Wilmington 115 S. Front St

review star

No reviews yet

115 S. Front St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Food

Apps

Riesenbrezel

$10.00

2 Large Pretzels, Haus Cheese & Beer Mustard

Brussels

$7.00

Crispy Brussels with Poppy or Warm Bacon

Potato Pancakes

$7.00Out of stock

Chive Sour Cream, Haus Applesauce

Trout Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Crostini, Haus Pickles

Spätzle Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Emmental, Swiss and Betterkase

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

with Haus Cremem Fraiche

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Shrim, Brussel and Kraut Slaw, Spicy Mayo

Charred Onion dip

$9.00

Haus Chips and Chives

Extra Crostini

Salads

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Apple, Red Onion, Creamy Poppy Seed

Spring Mix Salad

$10.00

Roasted Beets, Dijon Vin

Sandwiches

Bratwurst

$12.00

Haus Beer Mustard, Kraut, Pretzel Bun

Kielbasa

$13.00

Peppers, Onions, Cheese, Mustard

Bauernwurst

$14.00

Brussel Slaw, Apple Mustard, Chips

Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Swiss, Ham, Dijonnaise, Potato Bun

Patty Melt

$14.00

Crispy Pork, Onions, Shrooms, Dijonnaise, Rye

Smashburger

$13.00

Butterkase, Horseradish Mayo, Ham, Lettuce, Potato Bun

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Dijonnaise, Spring Mix, Potato Bun

Kid Beef Hotdog

$3.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Fish n Chips

$10.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Spätzle

$24.00

Shrimp, Ham, Tomato, Garlic, White Wine Lemon Sauce

Pork Chop

$20.00

Braised Cabbage, Potato Salad, Kraut

Stroganoff

$18.00

Beef Tips, Shrooms, Egg Noodles, Herbs

Paprikash

$16.00

Chicken, Paprika Sauce, Sour Cream, Egg Noodles

Schnitzel

Chicken or Pork, Braised Cabbage, Spatzle, Lemon

Sausage Trio

$30.00

Dessert

Black Forest Sundae

$10.00

Blueberry Cake

$8.00

Apple Streudel

$9.00

Sides

Brussel Side

$6.00

Potato Salad Side

$6.00

Spatzle Side

$7.00

Cabbage Side

$4.00

Cucumber Salad Side

$5.00

Chips Side

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Effen Cucumber

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Deep Eddys

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Belvedere

$10.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Sutler's

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Sutler's

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Gosling's

$9.00

DBL Meyers

$9.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Espolon

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Xo Café

$6.00

Don J 1942

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$9.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

DBL Espolon

$10.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$9.00

DBL Don J 1942

$35.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Noble Oak

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

High West

$14.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

DBL Angels Envy

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$10.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10yr

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Makers 46

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Noble Oak

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL High West

$17.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12yr SM

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$6.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.00

DBL Dewars

$9.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr SM

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

St Germaine

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

B & B

$8.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Creme de Cacao

$3.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$11.00

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Bailey's

$9.00

DBL St Germaine

$10.00

DBL Fernet

$10.00

DBL B & B

$11.00

DBL Luxardo

$11.00

DBL Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

HUGO

$12.00

JAGER SANGRIA

$8.00

PORTER OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

APFEL BOURBON

$10.00

PEACH ZERSHLAGEN

$10.00

SAUER FLOWER

$11.00

THE HOFF

$10.00

AU WEIDERSEN KAFFE

$11.00

Beer

10oz Draft

10oz Bird Song

$5.00

10oz Wilmington Brewing

$5.00Out of stock

10oz Edward Teach

$5.00

10oz Broomtail

$5.00

10oz New Anthem

$5.00Out of stock

10oz Flat Rock

$4.00

10oz Red Oak

$4.00

10oz Salty Turtle

$5.00

10oz Waterline

$4.00

10oz Mother Earth

$5.00

10 Oz R& D

16oz Draft

16oz Bird Song

$7.00

16oz Wilmington Brewing

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Edward Teach

$7.00

16oz Broomtail

$7.00

16oz R & D

$6.00

16oz New Anthem

$7.00

16oz Flat Rock

$7.00

16oz Red Oak

$5.00

16oz Salty Turtle

$7.00

16oz Waterline

$6.00

16oz Mother Earth

$7.00

20oz Draft

20oz Bird Song

$9.00

20oz Wilmington Brewing

$9.00Out of stock

20oz Edward Teach

$9.00

20oz Broomtail

$9.00

20oz R & D

$8.00

20oz New Anthem

$9.00

20oz Flat Rock

$9.00

20oz Red Oak

$8.00

20oz Salty Turtle

$8.00

20oz Waterline

$9.00

20oz Mother Earth

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Chimay Blue Grand Reserve

$14.00

Delerium Tremens

$12.00

Duvel Belgian Golden

$9.00

Fullers London Pride

$6.00

Konig Weiss

$6.00

Duck Rabbit Vienna Lager

$6.00

Fullsteam Paycheck

$5.50Out of stock

Erdinger Dunkel

$5.50Out of stock

Old Speckled Hen

$5.50

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler

$4.00

Paulaner Hefe

$4.00

Paulaner Salvator

$5.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weis

$4.00

Wells/Eagle Banana Bread

$6.50

Noble Cider Clementine Session Meade

$7.00

Thistly Cross Whisky Cask Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Glutenberg

$7.00

Tucher Helles Hefeweizen

$5.50

Victory Monkey Sour

$6.00

Guiness

$5.50

Spaten Lager

$4.50Out of stock

Blowing Rock Kolsch

$4.50

Wine

Red Wine

ELANA WALCH GLS

$9.00

CHERRIES & RAINBOWS GLS

$11.00

POVERO BARBERA GLS

$8.00

ELANA WALCH BTL

$40.00

CHERRIES & RAIN BTL

$48.00

PROVERO BTL

$30.00

White Wine

IAPPA BIANCO GLS

$9.00

CARLETTO PROSECCO GLS

$8.00

ELANA WALCH WHITE GLS

$11.00

KATHARINA REISLING GLS

$10.00

SPARKLING ROSA GLS

$11.00

IAPPA BIANCO BTL

$40.00

CARLETTO PROSECCO BTL

$30.00

ELENA WALCH WHITE BTL

$48.00

WEINGUT GRUNER BTL

$55.00

KATHARINA REISLING BTL

$45.00

DOMAINE DE DENTELLE CERDON BTL

$60.00

DAS GLITZ BTL

$48.00

CHAMPAGNE VOLLEREAUX BTL

$55.00

N/a Drinks

Water

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Ginger beer

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

T- Shirts

Size

Small

$24.00

Medium

$24.00

Large

$24.00

XL

$24.00

XXL

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 S. Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

